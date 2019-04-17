Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock See more letters to the editor at pvtimes.com

PVT a part of the happy ending for Norman

I just wanted to say a big thank you for printing my letter to the editor regarding the cat named Norman in a recent paper.

We had five calls that day and one turned out to be a lady that used to feed Norman when his former owners were out of town. She had since moved from the neighborhood and was shocked when she saw my letter. She came over and picked up Norman and my last report from her – he is doing fine and happy purring on the couch. What a wonderful new beginning for Norman.

There are so many wonderful people and stories in Pahrump and you folks at the paper do a terrific job in spreading the news.

This is not another letter to the editor – just a personal thanks to all of you there.

Norman has a home! 

Take care.

Sharon Sheppard

Editor’s note: Because of the response to Mrs. Sheppard’s letter, the PVT wanted to let the community know of the positive ending for Norman.

Bridge at duck pond needs paint says reader

The area outside of the commissioners’ chambers needs some attention by a few terrific locals. The landscaping is beautiful, clean and well presented for our community, however, one area needs attention.

A bridge was built and placed over one of the ponds in 2007 and the craftsman dedicated it to another person. It looks good style-wise and it is sturdy to walk across. What has happened is it is not being cared for. It badly needs paint. Also, I walked across it and I heard no creaks.

Does permission need to be given to do the work? I know someone who would paint. Does anyone have leftover paint? Can this be done? Has anyone painted before that can supervise? Who are the Pahrump workers who can be associated with this project with help from the community? On the floor of the bridge I noted an area as big as a sofa cushion with no paint. Could that mean some of the paint needs to be scraped off so in some areas if painted it wouldn’t peel off? These questions are difficult for a novice but someone in Pahrump is smart about this.

I visit this informal little park a couple of times a year. A few people are always there smiling at the wild ducks and having fun. Will it take an injury to get this situation corrected? I hope not! Can you help?

Cordially,

Diane Brungard

Opinion from the Nevada Republican Assembly

Last month, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford decided he could represent all of Nevada when he joined a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s decision to declare a national emergency to fund a border wall he has promised to build dating back to his presidential campaign. According to Ford, “President Trump cannot side-step our Constitution for a political ploy.”

According to the Washington Post, there have been 30 national emergencies declared in recent years. There are 28 currently active. During their presidencies, Obama declared 12 and Bush declared 13 of these emergencies. Some of them have had to do with the Sudanese government, the Western Balkans, Albanians in Macedonia and Zimbabwe. All protections for people of these countries. To our knowledge, there has never been a suit to stop a president’s declaration of a national emergency.

In all actuality, Trump’s declaration of emergency isn’t for a wall; the emergency is that we have a dysfunctional Congress, whose House refuses to work with the president. Democrat members of Congress and even past Democrat presidents including Obama, have all wanted to secure our southern border with a wall. But now that Trump finally wants to protect the American people, rather than spending most of our defense dollars overseas for other countries’ protection, the hypocrites in Congress come out in force against him.

It’s particularly unconscionable for Ford to have signed on with this suit, considering the recent murders by an illegal alien, of Jerry and Sherri David, and Connie Coontz and Sophia Renken. If a stronger, more secure border wall had been in place, the murder of these four innocent people, in three separate incidents, may very well not have happened. The Angel Families in this country would agree.

For those who say there’s not an emergency, Border Patrol agents and property owners along the border would disagree. Just one sector is getting 1,000 illegal entries a day. That’s 7,000 a week! How is this NOT an emergency? In just 2018, there were 266,000 criminal record arrests at the border, 100,000 assaults, 30,000 sex crimes, 25,000 burglaries, 4,000 kidnappings, and 4,000 violent murders, committed by illegals who were trying to sneak into our country.

The incarceration rates for illegals is THREE TIMES as that for American citizens. Do we really want our tax dollars spent on putting these illegals in prison here? Wouldn’t it be better if they just NEVER got over the border to commit crimes here? EVERY crime committed by an illegal, is one that should have NEVER happened.

Who gave Aaron Ford the right to speak for Nevadans? He does NOT speak for us! His action tells Nevadans and the rest of America, that he cares more for illegal aliens than U.S. citizens.

Sincerely,

Juanita Cox,

President, Nevada Republican Assembly

Dr. William Tarbell,

President, Washoe County Chapter of the Nevada Republican Assembly