Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock See more letters to the editor at pvtimes.com

Reader wants Pahrump to bring back town board

I would like to point out some facts. Dr. Tom Waters has been sending in some letters to the editor. I say good and thank you. The former town board were unpaid volunteers and cost the town nothing more than the electric for the time that they were there. A very small price to pay for them.

Many of the reasons that they got rid of the town board was the cost of the town board and it was said that they would raise our taxes. Well first of all, they had nothing to do with any taxes. They did not have the power to raise or implement any taxes. The only ones that have anything to do with taxes are at the county, state, and federal level. The town board never had anything to do with taxation and had no power to do anything about any taxes that were implemented or raised in any way, shape, or form.

The former town board would meet several days a week to take care of the town agenda. Now the county commissioners meet and take care of town business a few days a month and are paid for doing this work. Way to go – vote out the ones that did it more often and for free. So please let me know how this saved us money that the town was so worried about spending? Of course the commissioners do not do it for free like the town board did.

The town of Pahrump needs to wake up. Bring back the town board, then incorporate so that more of the money that you pay in taxes would be spent here on the town of Pahrump instead of the smaller cities in Nye County getting a proper town hall and better services because they incorporated and get a larger share of the money and services, while here in Pahrump we pay for them to live better and get more on our dollar.

Wake up read and learn the truth for yourself. Do not sit back and wonder why we pay more and get less. Do not just sit back and let the elected officials tell you lies. If you do not find out the truth and get the real facts straight, nothing will ever improve here. But the small cities will sit back and laugh at those who live in Pahrump. After all, they get the nice town centers, parks, and the services that we wish we had on our dime.

Michael D. Lighty

Residents thank courageous neighbor and firefighters

Sincere thanks to the gentleman who noticed a brush fire on our property last week and called 911. He also stopped and attempted to fight the fire. We thank him for being a man of character and courage.

Pahrump Fire and Rescue quickly arrived on scene and within minutes, had the fire extinguished. They even returned later to check on and redouse the area to prevent a flare-up.

We are very, very appreciative of our town’s company of dedicated firefighters and thankful for their protection.

Mike and Terri Nichols

Nothing in the Bible about gun rights, says reader

It is with great concern that I frequently read about the gun laws in our country, and the misinformation that some of our citizens like to push on the public in general.

I have read in “Letters to the Editor” that owning a gun is a “God-given right.” Did I miss something in Sunday School about guns? Is there something in the Bible about gun ownership? I think not!!

Some of our ignorant citizens need to get their heads out of the sand and stick to the facts about gun laws and ownership and keep religion out of it.

Richard E. Semerjian