Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Air Force Band concert turnout disappointing

Hats off to the U. S. Air Force Band of the Golden West! The brass ensemble performance was outstanding!

Pahrump citizens missed this free concert last Thursday evening at the high school auditorium. What a shame we had such a poor turnout!

Melanie Fried

Special needs teacher goes above and beyond

As a member of the Pahrump Valley Lions Club, I recently had the opportunity to interact with Ms. Deina Bowers and her special needs students at Pahrump Valley High School. My fellow Lions and I were very impressed with Ms. Bowers’ level of effort in teaching her students valuable life and career skills through the classroom “store,” where the kids have the opportunity to purchase snacks, toys, and various trinkets with “money” they earn through good behavior and completion of tasks.

In so doing, they learn how to make purchases in a retail environment, make change, and budget their money for future purchases. Ms. Bowers buys all items for the class store out of her own pocket. It is well known that many teachers purchase school supplies for their classrooms with their personal funds. However, Ms. Bowers goes above and beyond to give her students the opportunity to succeed and ensure they have the resources needed to run their store. Dedicated teachers like Ms. Bowers are valued resources in our schools, and we wish to commend her for a job well done.

Paula Lynch

Pahrump Valley Lions Club

Thanks for commissioner’s help with safety issue

Recently I became aware that getting rid of my excess bug spray was going to be far more difficult than I knew. My bug spray was “hazardous material.” After several phone calls, I realized I was in a potentially dire situation.

Because of safety issues, I drive very, very little, yet I had to deliver my hazardous bug spray to a particular location on a particular date at specific times. The problem was, I could not find a way to get me, or my bug spray, safely to that place.

I called several local individuals, both government and private, to see if they could help me out of this bind I was in. “Sorry, we cannot be of service,” in various phrases, was the only response I received.

I began to panic.

Finally, in desperation, I called some Nye County commissioners. Only Leo Blundo returned my call. At about 6 p.m., on his own time, Mr. Blundo came to my door and picked up my hazardous material. I was relieved. My immense thanks to Mr. Leo Blundo for helping me out of my difficult situation. With gratitude, Mr. Blundo.

Janice Gilmour

Opinion from the Nevada Republican Assembly

Last month, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford decided he could represent all of Nevada when he joined a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s decision to declare a national emergency to fund a border wall he has promised to build dating back to his presidential campaign. According to Ford, “President Trump cannot side-step our Constitution for a political ploy.”

According to the Washington Post, there have been 30 national emergencies declared in recent years. There are 28 currently active. During their presidencies, Obama declared 12 and Bush declared 13 of these emergencies. Some of them have had to do with the Sudanese government, the Western Balkans, Albanians in Macedonia and Zimbabwe. All protections for people of these countries. To our knowledge, there has never been a suit to stop a president’s declaration of a national emergency.

In all actuality, Trump’s declaration of emergency isn’t for a wall; the emergency is that we have a dysfunctional Congress, whose House refuses to work with the president. Democrat members of Congress and even past Democrat presidents including Obama, have all wanted to secure our southern border with a wall. But now that Trump finally wants to protect the American people, rather than spending most of our defense dollars overseas for other countries’ protection, the hypocrites in Congress come out in force against him.

It’s particularly unconscionable for Ford to have signed on with this suit, considering the recent murders by an illegal alien, of Jerry and Sherri David, and Connie Coontz and Sophia Renken. If a stronger, more secure border wall had been in place, the murder of these four innocent people, in three separate incidents, may very well not have happened. The Angel Families in this country would agree.

For those who say there’s not an emergency, Border Patrol agents and property owners along the border would disagree. Just one sector is getting 1,000 illegal entries a day. That’s 7,000 a week! How is this NOT an emergency? In just 2018, there were 266,000 criminal record arrests at the border, 100,000 assaults, 30,000 sex crimes, 25,000 burglaries, 4,000 kidnappings, and 4,000 violent murders, committed by illegals who were trying to sneak into our country.

The incarceration rates for illegals is THREE TIMES as that for American citizens. Do we really want our tax dollars spent on putting these illegals in prison here? Wouldn’t it be better if they just NEVER got over the border to commit crimes here? EVERY crime committed by an illegal, is one that should have NEVER happened.

Who gave Aaron Ford the right to speak for Nevadans? He does NOT speak for us! His action tells Nevadans and the rest of America, that he cares more for illegal aliens than U.S. citizens.

Sincerely,

Juanita Cox,

President, Nevada Republican Assembly

Dr. William Tarbell,

President, Washoe County Chapter of the Nevada Republican Assembly