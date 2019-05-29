Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock See more letters to the editor at pvtimes.com

It is better to be safe than to end up like Las Vegas

This is in response to frustrated driver (Pam Crawford). Maybe you should read the Nevada driver’s handbook before you tell people to read all the words.

Second, if driving 10 mph less for a couple hundred yards is an inconvenience, take another route.

Third, and last but not least, if people slowing down is one of your biggest complaints in life, then lady you’ve got it pretty good!

I’d rather slow down for five minutes to ensure pedestrians safety than to end up like Vegas in pedestrian deaths.

Ralph Rice

A concept appears to be rampant all over the planet

The concept of “False Consciousness” (a way of thinking that prevents a person from perceiving how their society actually works) appears to be rampant all over the planet relative to how popular right-wing populism has become and how people have been suckered into falling for this nonsense as if people who look different from “us” are what’s wrong in the world as opposed to what really is wrong in the world—the grossly unequal distribution of income, wealth, and power.

It amazes me how people in our country are given a basically free public school education through high school and yet turn out to be unaware of who really has their best interests at heart and who does not and what’s going on politically in the USA—that the top 1%-5% run the country and manipulate the rest of us into believing that what is in THEIR economic interest is also what is best for the other 95%-99% of us.

Even the so-called liberal/progressive news media fall for this (CNN and MSNBC) as they are obsessed with Trump-bashing and ignore the struggles and problems of the lower and middle classes to survive and pay their bills.

The truth is that a lower or middle-class American voting for a conservative-Republican is like a chicken voting for Colonel Sanders.

Sincerely,

Stewart B. Epstein

Rochester, New York

Passing of AB186 tragic for rural areas of state

I saw on the news that the Democrats in the Nevada Legislature passed AB186, which in essence overrides the votes of all the citizens of Nevada that do not vote the same as the national vote.

Obviously the Democrats have forgotten that we are a democratic republic so that majority rule doesn’t destroy minority communities or states. In the current environment every Republican and independent voter in Nevada will have their vote disregarded due to the Democratic majority.

This vote by the Democrats shows that they hate President Trump more than they love the United States.

Danny Griggs