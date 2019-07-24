78°F
weather icon Drizzle
Pahrump NV
Opinion

Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

July 24, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

New York trip is compared to an air ambulance ride to Las Vegas

Granted, it is only 16 miles from JFK International Airport to the center of Manhattan, and six people can be flown for $1,800 as is advertised, so how can one justify $60,000 for a trip to Vegas from Pahrump for one person, flown about three times as far?

It is far more expensive for everything in New York. Why the aircraft New York uses is $12,300,000 and the aircraft flown here can’t be more than $2M. Are the pilots and medics making more than New York pilots? I doubt it, this is just another scam taking advantage of their fellow human beings in their time of need!

Mike Straub

Is Congress doing the job that its members were elected to do?

Looking everywhere to find a crime – that is not the job of Congress, but law enforcement. There is none so pure they can’t be found guilty of something that’s against some or one of the many thousands of man-made laws somewhere. But that is not Congress’ job to search for them. Their job is to help make laws and appropriate funds to benefit all of the American citizens of this country, not to serve themselves.

If Congress (House and Senate progressives) continue to search for the president of the United States’ perceived crimes then they are not performing the job they were elected to do. Shouldn’t the law enforcement officials and judges as well as the citizens have the right to prosecute them?

Darlene Nix is correct in calling for the investigation of those who only want to investigate our president, as their jobs go unfulfilled.

Henry Hurlbut

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images But even before this polarized era, mistakes in speeches were difficult to hide, c ...
Dennis Myers: Speechmaking errors are difficult to hide
By Dennis Myers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

During the July 4 celebration on the D.C. mall, an event at which presidents previously sat in the audience and let the performers have the limelight, Donald Trump stepped up and made a political speech in which he attacked Democrats for showing restraint in military spending.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The scene of a crash along U.S. Highway 95/6 in rural Nevada ...
Tim Burke: Expect more trouble ahead along U.S. 95 in Nevada
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Drivers traveling on U.S. Highway 95 between Las Vegas and Northern Nevada should expect the already dangerous road to become even more dangerous over time with the steadily increasing number of semi-trucks transporting goods between the north and south’s interstate highways.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times There wasn’t anything in the 24/7 Wall Street article that ...
Tim Burke: A look at Nye County making ‘worst’ list
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In June, USA Today published a “worst county in each state” article. Written by 24/7 Wall Street, a financial news and opinion company, the article was based on an analysis of economic data.

Thinkstock From the events of July 4, 1776, we should learn what “sacrificing everything” r ...
Jim Hartman: Troubled country should remember first July Fourth
By Jim Hartman Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Donald Trump got what he wanted for July 4 — a patriotic celebration honoring America and featuring the United States military branches with aircraft flyovers and fireworks. Trump was at the center of attention speaking from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Getty Images Somehow, when Donald Trump took the presidency, there was a mobilization along Mex ...
Dan Schinhofen on border issue: Migrants or an invasion?
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

One of the congresswomen from New York, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, said something the other day that embarrassed me and I found to be over the top. She compared the holding facilities, that are being overwhelmed at our southern border, to concentration camps.

Thinkstock
Dennis Myers: Understanding the arrogance of computer people
By Dennis Myers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

I’ve had contact with a lot of computer people over the years, so when I saw a Quora discussion on “Why are a lot of programmers so arrogant?” I tuned in and read comments like this: “Because they ‘believe’ that they are smart and special, but they never realize for a sec that being able to write code does not give them the privilege to be rude to other human beings.”