Letters to the Editor

The most dangerous lies are the lies we tell ourselves and all the ways we look to justify them.

The most dangerous lies are the ones we tell ourselves

Some lies hold some weight and others don’t. Answering “no” to the question “does this dress make me look fat?” could even be kind or keep peace, you get the picture. There are lies that can change things, maybe sometimes for the better but more often the opposite is true. Of these, the first is the outright lie which if repeated enough and especially if supported by “experts” can be very harmful. The Covid pandemic, is a real example in so many areas, from masks to social distancing and more.

Then there are the lies of omission like the “fine people on both sides”, that for a narrative left the sentence that followed out, “I’m not referring to the white supremacists or the neo-nazis.”

Then there was the laptop from hell, in which over 50 respected “intelligence” personnel signed a carefully worded letter to avoid possible legal repercussions, knowing what they indicated was false. Like Joseph Goebbels said (and learned from early American progressives): tell a big lie, tell it often, and get others to help spread it to make it believable.

There is no problem getting help to spread things in much of media. When General Kelly said Trump, while visiting the U.S. gravesite at Normandy, called the dead “suckers and losers” for whatever reason, Jeff Goldberg of ‘The Atlantic’ picked up the story and was happy to spread, without any verification of many others present, including military personnel (to date they claim they never heard anything like that). Anybody who’s ever been in the military knows generals never lie, do they? Don’t worry though, Jeff’s got another “hot, unverified” story ready to go.

But the most dangerous lies are the lies we tell ourselves and all the ways we look to justify them for whatever reason, up to and including some deep-seated emotional reason we don’t understand, even about someone we’ve never met and may never meet, but believe they have personally wronged you somehow.

David Jaronik

Concerns about new law impacting nomads expressed

I am writing to express concerns regarding the new law in Pahrump that may impact nomads who enjoy dispersed camping on BLM land near town. As reported on October 4th, Nye County’s Bill No. 2024-08 aims to address long-term residencies on private lands. This law allows the sheriff’s office to remove trespassers without lease agreements, which could inadvertently affect nomads who camp legally on public land.

Pahrump-based nonprofit Homes on Wheels Alliance supports nomads in need and defends the rights of nomads to legally recreate on public lands. We are greatly sympathetic to those residing on private property who do not have access to the resources needed to survive and thrive but our mission focuses on the nomad community who adhere to the 14-night limits and other stay requirements on federal public land.

While the law targets non-nomadic encampments on private land, we are concerned it may lead to increased scrutiny and stricter enforcement of the 14-day camping limit on BLM land. Nomads should be aware of these changes and strictly adhere to BLM guidelines, including practicing “Leave No Trace” principles. Nye County and BLM law enforcement should continue to differentiate between non-nomadic vehicle dwellers and the nomad community who not only adheres to all regulations but who also leaves our campsites cleaner than we find them.

Sincerely,

J.D. McCrary

Executive Director

Homes on Wheels Alliance

We should remember our past so as not to repeat it

On March 23, 1933, the German parliament voted in favor of the ‘Enabling Act’ by a large majority. The act allowed Hitler to enact new laws without interference from the president or the Reichstag (German parliament) for a period of four years.

In his speech on that day, Hitler gave those present the choice ‘between war or peace’. It was a veiled threat to intimidate any dissenters.

With 444 votes in favor and 94 against, the Reichstag adopted the Enabling Act. This law allowed Hitler to rule Germany as a dictator from then on.

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” – George Santayana, “The Life of Reason,” 1905.

David Alexander