86°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Opinion

Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

August 9, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Reader responds to

anti-Trump letter to editor

Ralph Bazan completely proves the old adage that a lie oft repeated is soon believed. Each of his truly fake talking points comes straight from left-leaning media that continually scream the sky is falling. The widespread divisiveness has been created by the biased, Trump-hating media, and is perpetuated by the likes of Mr. Bazan and his ilk who believe them.

The fact is that President Trump has achieved a lot of good over the past several years and those achievements do benefit Americans.

David Perlman

Maybe confiscating guns not answer to violence

Regarding the Review-Journal August 5 story “32 dead in mass shootings”:

So now Congress and the liberals will condemn guns of any type and everyone will be writing new anti-Second Amendment laws to confiscate law-abiding gun owners’ “weapons of mass killings.”

It seems to me that if this is done then confiscating automobiles should be done also as they kill more than guns do every year. Then good drivers are hindered in their daily lives – can’t drive to the store, can’t use the auto for work, can’t drive to the hospital or health clinics, and will have to wait for government approved transportation to go anywhere or conform to UN Agenda 21 and walk or bicycle to wherever they want to go, because they live in townhomes per UN requirements.

So we eliminate the good guys’ guns and the bad guys take over because they and the government (if not the same), have the power to stop any unrest or opposition to their requirements, like Cuba, China, Iraq, etc. Really now, is this what we want in this country?

How about a new solution to the problem? Maybe sue, or take licenses away from doctors who prescribe meds for most of these shooters and don’t warn local law enforcement or the FBI of the possibility of violence to come. Thus law enforcement can at least be alerted. They may check for recent gun purchases or bulk ammo buys.

There has got to be better ways than gun confiscation don’t you all think?

Henry Hurlbut

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tim Burke/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pets properly trained and certified to be a servi ...
Tim Burke: Many benefits to having a pet
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A recent agenda item before the Nye County Commission dealt with an appeal regarding a “vicious animal” classification.

Thinkstock Like all emerging markets, the hemp industry will depend on the laws of supply and d ...
Tim Burke: Will hemp follow the historical patterns of past?
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The latest trend in get-rich-quick ideas has spread to Nye County and Pahrump with hundreds of acres of hemp under cultivation or in the planning phase.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal All the facts are in, and the state does not want them h ...
Dan Schinhofen to Nevada governor: Don’t follow the old Yucca playbook
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Recently, the governor, along with most of our congressional delegation, sent two letters to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) concerning Area 5 at the Nevada National Security Site, and of course, Yucca Mountain.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Las Vegas Aces fans cheer during the second half of a WN ...
Tom Rysinski: Politicians again prove they know nothing about sports
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Almost invariably, politicians sound foolish when they wander into sports. They seldom know the context of the issues and certainly don’t know much about the background of the situations, and they just seem out of touch when they chime in.

Thinkstock Even though we just completed an election cycle this last fall, candidates are alrea ...
Tim Burke: No Nevada summer vacation for political hopefuls
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

It’s well into the middle of summer and for many Americans that means enjoying our long summer days for a few more weeks until the Labor Day holiday and the return of cooler fall weather.