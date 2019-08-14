104°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Opinion

Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

August 14, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Democrats will all but eliminate illegal immigration in the nation

In my youth, I shared a house with two male friends. One day we noticed ants following a trail into the kitchen. Two of us wanted to apply disinfectants to remedy the problem. The other friend said, “no.” He insisted that if we simply cleaned the kitchen thoroughly the ants would cease to come into the kitchen. Guess what? We cleaned the kitchen and the ants stopped coming.

According to recent polls, illegal immigration is the number one issue the Republicans want remedied. Sadly, too many Republicans have allowed themselves to be programmed by Fox News and Trump. We have increased spending tremendously only to find that the problem under Trump is worse.

Building a wall, hiring more security guards, and making mass arrests has not solved the program. To understand how to cure the problem we need only to review how the Republicans under Trump have made it worse.

I, like most of you, watched the news when ICE arrested over 600 immigrants in Mississippi. They were working in food processing plants, you know like jobs of plucking feathers off chickens.

I couldn’t understand why they had only arrested the workers. Our laws impose stiff penalties for those who hire illegal immigrants.

As I was wondering why this was happening, I saw the answer right on the TV screen. A huge truck passed by and on the side it read, “Koch Industries.” Ding! It rang in my head. The Kochs contribute one billion every presidential cycle to the Republicans.

So why would the Republicans enforce the law against their heaviest contributor, even though justice is supposed to be blind? The immigrants come here to work. Don’t hire them, and they won’t come. Just like don’t feed the ants in the kitchen and they will cease to come.

Mississippi has hundreds of thousands of Republicans on welfare. Are these able-bodied freeloaders too good to pluck chickens? The Republican state of Mississippi receives many more tax dollars from the federal government than it pays out.

Send the Koch brothers and others like them to prison and the immigration violations of aiding and abetting illegal workers will cease and the taxpayers will save. But Republicans, be warned. It will never happen under Republican leadership.

We, the Democrats, pledge to enforce the laws against hiring illegals. Elect us and we will clean your kitchens.

Jim Ferrell

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jim Hartman
Jim Hartman: Politics reaches new low in USA
By Jim Hartman Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A new low has been reached in our nation’s politics between Donald Trump and Democrats over who’s the biggest racist, or real anti-Semite, or greater disgrace to the nation.

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Dan Schinhofen writes that he has to wonder how Joe Bide ...
Dan Schinhofen: Caution urged when it comes to ‘red-flag’ laws
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

By no means take this as I don’t care about those that were murdered by sick, evil people, but do you realize that more people were murdered by guns in Chicago over the same time we had these recent mass shootings?

David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal Columnist Dennis Myers recalls a story from the 1993 see ...
Dennis Myers: When people talk themselves into believing nonsense
By Dennis Myers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

At the end of the 1993 Nevada Legislature, there was a reporter who got it in her head that the lawmakers had accidentally outlawed brothel prostitution in Nevada.

Tim Burke/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pets properly trained and certified to be a servi ...
Tim Burke: Many benefits to having a pet
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A recent agenda item before the Nye County Commission dealt with an appeal regarding a “vicious animal” classification.

Thinkstock Like all emerging markets, the hemp industry will depend on the laws of supply and d ...
Tim Burke: Will hemp follow the historical patterns of past?
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The latest trend in get-rich-quick ideas has spread to Nye County and Pahrump with hundreds of acres of hemp under cultivation or in the planning phase.