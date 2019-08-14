Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

The Democrats will all but eliminate illegal immigration in the nation

In my youth, I shared a house with two male friends. One day we noticed ants following a trail into the kitchen. Two of us wanted to apply disinfectants to remedy the problem. The other friend said, “no.” He insisted that if we simply cleaned the kitchen thoroughly the ants would cease to come into the kitchen. Guess what? We cleaned the kitchen and the ants stopped coming.

According to recent polls, illegal immigration is the number one issue the Republicans want remedied. Sadly, too many Republicans have allowed themselves to be programmed by Fox News and Trump. We have increased spending tremendously only to find that the problem under Trump is worse.

Building a wall, hiring more security guards, and making mass arrests has not solved the program. To understand how to cure the problem we need only to review how the Republicans under Trump have made it worse.

I, like most of you, watched the news when ICE arrested over 600 immigrants in Mississippi. They were working in food processing plants, you know like jobs of plucking feathers off chickens.

I couldn’t understand why they had only arrested the workers. Our laws impose stiff penalties for those who hire illegal immigrants.

As I was wondering why this was happening, I saw the answer right on the TV screen. A huge truck passed by and on the side it read, “Koch Industries.” Ding! It rang in my head. The Kochs contribute one billion every presidential cycle to the Republicans.

So why would the Republicans enforce the law against their heaviest contributor, even though justice is supposed to be blind? The immigrants come here to work. Don’t hire them, and they won’t come. Just like don’t feed the ants in the kitchen and they will cease to come.

Mississippi has hundreds of thousands of Republicans on welfare. Are these able-bodied freeloaders too good to pluck chickens? The Republican state of Mississippi receives many more tax dollars from the federal government than it pays out.

Send the Koch brothers and others like them to prison and the immigration violations of aiding and abetting illegal workers will cease and the taxpayers will save. But Republicans, be warned. It will never happen under Republican leadership.

We, the Democrats, pledge to enforce the laws against hiring illegals. Elect us and we will clean your kitchens.

Jim Ferrell