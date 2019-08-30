Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock See more letters to the editor at pvtimes.com

Neither political party blameless for problems

In things like baseball, football, etc., as long as a person doesn’t get violent to the opposing team, it’s fine. But George Washington, in essence, warned us against team sports in politics.

In his farewell speech, he warned the nation of people “investing” heavily in political parties.

Mr. Ferrell seems to believe all our problems, including immigration would be solved if we’d just elect his preferred party, when the reality is both sides are responsible for creating the problems initially, sometimes with an array of good intentions but short-sightedness or sometimes outright calculations for personal gain.

Both sides have become vitriolic adversaries where facts and truth have little meaning unless they can be used as a cudgel against the opposition, even if it needs to be twisted or taken out of context for political gain, much of the time even outrageous, outright lies are acceptable tactics. I believe some of the reasons some of our unity as a nation has been so severely split is politics have become a stepping stone to wealth and power, which was not the case at our founding, it was service.

Many early presidents left office nearly broke (and I’m not counting the Clintons). Some came to realize by working with the large corporations, it’s very advantageous. As President Obama told us talking to “Joe the Plumber,” we all do better when we share the wealth. Also, he told us, “At some point, you’ve made enough money.” Now that he is out of office, between he and his wife, they are very near billionaires. I’m interested in the definition of how much is enough.

As far as Trump is concerned, he has been a member of both parties several times, been revered by both sides at various times, mostly depending on his donations, so he’s not interested in personal material enrichment. He is much more interested in some sort of personal legacy (which at some level, all who have held the lightest office are interested). Trump certainly has made a multitude of mistakes and his unconcerned, pompous etiquette, but he is interested in results and willing to pivot 180 degrees on things deemed “not working”, right or wrong, and no matter how crude or abrasive, he seems to care about the welfare of Americans and much less to the rest of the world.

For example, he believes the Green New Deal is a joke which, if implemented, would destroy our country and its wealth as well as its innovative incentives while doing nearly zero to alter or influence the rest of the world, and especially the biggest contributors to the global warming problem like China, India, the continents of Africa, South America and much of Asia.

As far as Mr. Ferrell’s ant problems, there are two basic types in North America – one feeds on dying or decaying plant life that mostly stay outside.

The other type feeds on sugar-based foods which means if the “scout” ants find easy access to such foods, the workers will soon be there. Eliminate this easy access to such food sources and they simply will not be interested.

David Jaronik

Reader clarifies Constitution reference in letter

While taking a former commissioner to task Mr. Ferrell didn’t do his own research. The Constitution does not state “Provide for the Common Welfare.” That phrase is not in the Constitution.

The exact phrase is “promote the general welfare” in the preamble (Note that the word provide is used in the context of ‘provide for the common defense’).

It does not mean that everyone gets welfare as defined today.

Within the context of the Constitution, the aspects of the ‘general welfare’ are enumerated in Article I, section 8 – these items are the embodiment of promoting the general welfare.

You also asked what Democrat wants to ban all guns. Here’s three: Illinois Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator Dianne Feinstein.

There are many more but these suffice as an example.

Michael Mouer