Opinion

Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

September 13, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Reader is still waiting for Pahrump information

For the past two years, while on vacation in San Diego, my wife visits a local allergy clinic for allergy injections. This past summer the receptionist, who we’ve gotten to know at the clinic, talked to my wife and I about retiring soon and is considering a move to Pahrump.

I told her on our return to Pahrump we would send her the necessary information she requested about our town.

On Monday morning (September 9th), I visited the Pahrump Chamber of Commerce and asked them to send our friend in San Diego a packet about Pahrump. I was given the telephone number of the Tourist Bureau for a packet. I called the Tourist Bureau and the lady there gave me a telephone number to call. I called the number the lady gave me, and it was the Chamber of Commerce. The lady there took my name and cell phone number and told me she would get back to me.

It’s now three days later and I’m still waiting. Need I say more?

Sincerely,

Richard E. Semerjian

Seeking support for Rural Access to Hospice Act

Americans facing the end-of-life and their caregivers should have easy access to high-quality hospice care. Unfortunately, patients served by Rural Health Clinics and Federally Qualified Health Centers face additional barriers to accessing care.

Due to a quirk in current law, these patients are unable to keep their RHC/FQHC physician when they transition to hospice. As an office manager in Las Vegas, I think this is unfair. Patients facing the end of life should not have to leave their trusted physician and travel perhaps miles to find another one.

Thankfully, the Rural Access to Hospice Act would fix this problem by adding “hospice attending physician services” to the bundled payments that RHCs and FQHCs receive. In practice, this means RHC and FQHC physicians can continue to oversee their patients’ hospice care and ensure continuity of care during a difficult time.

Hospice care should not be limited to only those Americans living in wealthy, suburban areas. Please cosponsor the Rural Access to Hospice Act to ensure that all Americans, regardless of zip code, can access the important end-of-life care they deserve.

Sincerely,

Maria Gudewicz

Sad turnout at classical music performance at Pahrump’s library

On Friday, Sept. 6 the Pahrump String Quartet put on a musical for one hour at the Pahrump Community Library.

I was sorry to see so many empty seats. Come out and support your local musicians!

Sandra Jones

Thomas Knapp on universal basic income: a totalitarian state’s dream scheme
By Thomas Knapp Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Andrew Yang’s small but solid polling in the Democratic Party’s 2020 nomination race shows that “Universal Basic Income” has gone from a fringe idea to an idea with a foothold in the popular consciousness.

Thomas Knapp: ‘Nuance’ in politics, public policy?
By Thomas Knapp Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In 2004, Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry called his ever-shifting position on the war in Iraq “nuanced” as a way of explaining why he was for it before he was against it and why his prescriptions for its future kept changing.

Tim Burke: Census stakes high when it comes to communities, politics
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

This past weekend marked the Labor Day holiday and the traditional end to summer. It also means that we are inching forward on bringing 2019 to a close and the beginning of 2020. 2020 is a census year and that will have far-reaching effects on communities and in politics.

Thomas Knapp: Cybersecurity, decentralization, diversity and strength
By Thomas Knapp Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the New York Times reports, fears “ransomware” attacks against America’s voter registration systems in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.

Ray Hagar: Congressman Amodei talks Trump, Nevada and more
By Ray Hagar Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s 2nd U.S. House District Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Carson City, is a Republican who says he tries to represent all of the people in his district, not just the ones in his political party.

Thomas Knapp on green card issue: Politics of action are obvious
By Thomas Knapp Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

On Aug. 12, the Trump administration announced new rules for immigrants seeking permanent residence status (through issuance of a “green card”) in the United States.