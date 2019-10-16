Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock See more letters to the editor at pvtimes.com

Couple moving to Pahrump seek info from locals

We are planning on moving soon to Pahrump and would like to get some feedback from the locals.

I’m a Vietnam veteran (1968 U.S. Air Force) with my better half, Suzy, retired from Honeywell in Phoenix.

My career was as salesmen, General Sales Manager and Director of Sales for Coca Cola-owned radio stations in Honolulu.

Twenty-two years later, I left Hawaii for California jobs and after 14 years, left to come to Idaho for 15 years, where we live now.

Welcome hearing from anyone at my email danogto@live.com.

Thanks and God Bless,

Dano and Suzy Savino

The country is in need of ‘party of Lincoln’ again

It is hard to believe that the current Republican politicians belong to the same party as President Abraham Lincoln. The choices and decisions Lincoln made were made to benefit the entire nation, not just the white Republicans.

The same was true of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who empathized with those who were less fortunate and he helped create many of our country’s programs that help the elderly and the poor, whereas Donald Trump and the modern-day Republicans are creating a tribe of ‘Me and Mine’ while no longer even recognizing a democratic society of ‘Us and Ours.’

For a while Republicans were bragging about an agenda of family values. Is stealing elections part of their ‘family values’ agenda? Is zero tolerance for immigrants part of the GOP family values program?

Is Donald Trump’s hateful language and bigotry part of the Republican family values charade? Where is the Party of Lincoln?

Ron Lowe

Reader disputes letter on impeachment process

Mr. Culshaw: regarding your claim that history needs to be our judge on impeachment, history has never had a president who asked a foreign country to help dig up dirt on a political opponent.

In Trump’s phone call to Pres. Zelensky of Ukraine, Trump first let him know how much we do for them. Then shortly thereafter he asked him to look into Biden. Trump asked for a “favor” after he reminded Zelensky that “the United States has been very, very good to Ukraine.”

Just prior to this Trump let Zelensky know much control we have over him by suspending almost $400 million is military aid. This was clearly coercing a foreign country to interfere in our election process – an impeachable offense. Since then Trump, publicly and on camera, urged China to also investigate Biden and his son.

Bottom line is, that if Obama had done anything near this, you and the Republicans in Congress would have gone ape. You know it and I know it.

If you are going to get your news from FAUX news then watch Shep Smith, at noon on Faux, and Chris Wallace to get the whole story.

CJ Stevens

Veterans deserve to get more help than illegals

The House of Representatives is pushing for Affordable Care Act health benefits to illegals?

Remember when Barack Obama addressed the Congress and America? The Affordable Care Act would not benefit illegals and someone spoke out “it will?” Obama reiterated very tersely no it wouldn’t.

It appears Obama misspoke the truth again, besides “keep your doctor and keep your plan.”

However, it doesn’t seem right that putting U.S. veterans’ needs first was voted down in the bill and illegals could use money for their health care that should go toward veterans’ health care.

I would think there are many, many veterans who are serving our country’s security needs who come from Democrat families as well as all other political party families, yet to vote to put illegals’ needs before our service members seems very strange to me.

As a veteran I find these types of bills anti-American and not a humanity issue at all.

Henry Hurlbut

Another letter on presidential impeachment

Jim Ferrell, in his letter “Political Party Loyalty”, challenges my assertion Nixon was impeached. If Mr. Ferrell had actually read my article (Has President Trump really reached the level of an impeachable offense?) he would have noted the article dealt with the number of times the House of Representatives has filed impeachment proceedings against government officials. In 1974, the house did indeed initiate impeachment proceedings against President Nixon for income tax fraud.

House Democrats then staged the debate on the charges to occur during prime-time television viewing times, the same strategy Democrats are now using against President Trump. The charges of income tax fraud against Nixon were found not to rise to the level of an impeachable offense. Just like the charges filed against President Trump have not risen to the level of an impeachable offense.

Mr. Ferrell goes on in his letter to state President Trump confessed to trying to get a foreign government to “dig up dirt against a political opponent.” This is Democratic Party propaganda, Mr. Ferrell. What Trump and the Ukrainian president both stated is Trump asked the Ukrainian president to look into widespread corruption within the Ukrainian government. And yes, Joe Biden’s son may be a person of interest in the investigation. That’s hardly a confession of wrongdoing, Mr. Ferrell.

Finally Mr. Ferrell, like most Democrats, you assume anyone who does not support the Democratic Party’s limited propaganda view of the world must be a Republican. Spoiler alert. I am not a Republican, and did not vote for either Trump or Hillary. I considered them the worst candidates to ever be nominated for the office of president. Truly their candidacies are a sad commentary on the constant one-upmanship practiced by both parties.

Scott Culshaw