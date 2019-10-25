Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock See more letters to the editor at pvtimes.com

School district thanks entities for successful career fair in Pahrump

Carlah Luck, 12th grade counselor at Pahrump Valley High School and Lisa Hamrick, Work-Based Learning Program – Nye County School District would like to thank the following businesses, colleges, and military entities for taking time out of their busy schedules to make our College and Career Fair that was held at the PVHS gymnasium on Oct. 17 an overwhelming success.

We would also like to offer our heartfelt appreciation to all of the volunteers, (students and adults), staff and administration that helped with making the fair run smoothly from setup to finish.

Ace Country Radio, Affiliated Chiropractic, All Creatures Animal Hospital, Desert View Hospital, Encompass Healthcare, FBC Mortgage, Home Depot, ICAN Family Services, KPVM TV, NyE Communities Coalition Youth WERKS, Nye County School District CTE Advisory Committee, Nye County School District – HR, Nye County District Attorney, Nye County Sheriff’s Office, Pahrump Valley Disposal/Joe’s Sanitation, Pahrump Valley Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services, Peace Corps, Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 125, Reflections Healthcare, Saitta Trudeau, Sheet Metal Local 88, Spring Mountain Motorsports, U.S. Ecology, Valley Electric Association, Wells Fargo, U.S. Army, U.S. Army National Guard, U.S. Navy, College of Southern Nevada, Great Basin College, University of Montana Western, University Nevada Las Vegas, University Nevada Reno, Universal Technical Institute.

Students were engaged with each business, college and military entity learning about college and career readiness. In addition to the information, students also received many different keepsakes from the businesses, colleges, military entities and made numerous contacts to continue receiving valuable information in the future.

Lisa Hamrick,

Work-Based Learning coordinator

Corruption by certain politicians needs to stop

Referring to the letter from CJ Stevens I would like to include words that were missed and purposely left out.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, ‘that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that’ so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great. Biden went around bragging ‘that he stopped the prosecution’ so if you can look into it … It sounds horrible to me.”

It’s the duty of the president to have that investigated because why was Joe Biden interested in firing the prosecutor that was investigating the corruption of Joe Biden’s son. The son even admitted that he had been giving the job paying $50,000 or more a month only because his last name was Biden.

Joe Biden’s salary is paid by the people of the United States and therefore he should be working for us and not in the interest of making more money for his family. There’s just too much corruption with certain politicians and it has to stop. Now is as good a time as any.

P.S. This weekend it was brought to our attention that an adviser to the then vice president Joe Biden in 2015 that his son being on the board of Burisma with no previous experience in the natural gas industry, Ukraine, or regulatory oversight, as his title at Burisma suggested, did not look appropriate. The adviser was told to leave his office.

Michael Miraglia

Only old-fashioned journalism gets at the truth

Impeaching a president, essentially overturning an election, is a very serious matter. Mr. Culshaw has indicated that I am one of many Democrats who is intent on getting Trump impeached by employing any means necessary. Truly, this is not the case.

If I relied on Fox News, as apparently Mr. Culshaw does, I would likely agree with his belief. Regrettably, Chris Wallace is the only one on Fox News, an old-fashioned journalist, who believes in getting at the truth.

On more than one occasion Trump had his cronies, like Miller, one of Trump’s attorneys, appear with Wallace. Wallace has stood toe to toe against Trump’s representatives and held his ground. Shep Smith, a former newscaster for Fox News, was also truthful, but Trump arranged to have him fired because Shep told the truth about Trump. Shep said on his last broadcast, that the truth and the facts will be known.

Mr. Culshaw just doesn’t get it. I don’t recall CJ Stevens writing that he was a Democrat, and even if he is, his writing, similar to mine, is getting at the truth, not protecting a political party or Trump.

Just recently, Republicans overwhelmingly voted with the Democrats in the House to condemn the unilateral action of Trump by pulling our troops out of Syria, leaving our allies, the Kurds, to fend for themselves, causing numerous Kurds to be slaughtered. And allowing many ISIS fighters to escape while also allowing our enemy, Russia, to gain a stronger foothold in Syria. Even highly-respected Republican, Mitt Romney, stood up in the Senate and rebuked Trump for his irresponsible and inhumane decision.

Obviously, Mr. Culshaw has received his information from the least trusted sources. For example, Fox News is under the least trusted, and on a scale of 1-5, with 5 being the highest of the least trusted, Fox gets a score of 2-1/2 while Limbaugh gets a 2.

Mr. Culshaw should be ashamed of himself. He, like millions of other Fox News sheep, have supported and encouraged Trump to do Putin’s bidding. Now with his support from Fox News, Trump has blood on his hands. Putin has to be smiling. So sad.

Jim Ferrell

Broken promises were impeachable offenses: Reader

I won’t glorify the previous writers by mentioning their names yet again. Let me just get straight to the point. It was written that Trump tells lies and therefore he should be impeached. Firstly, I don’t think that lying is a “high crime and misdemeanor.” But for the sake of argument, let’s say it is.

Why wasn’t the Saint Barack Hussein Obama impeached? “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.” “If you like your plan, you can keep your plan.” “ISIS is not Islamic.” (Somebody should have told him that ISIS is an acronym for “Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.”) “America is not a Christian nation.” “There is no terrorist threat. The war on terror is over.” There were so many more, but for now, last and certainly not least, “The Benghazi attack was caused by a video.” Let’s unpack this one.

First, the fact that the terrorist attack on the American Embassy in Benghazi was caused by a video apparently meant that the U.S. didn’t need to send defensive aid there. Taken to its logical conclusion, U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens, Glen Doherty, Sean Smith and Ty Woods didn’t deserve backup and aid. They and the USA had it coming because of a video.

Those four Americans (and others, such as Brian Terry, a victim of Fast and Furious) lie in their graves unavenged, their deaths unjustified, unanswered and far before their times. (Besides, that was a long time ago, let it go, already. Now, where were we? Oh yeah, sixteenth hole, par four.)

This was not just a lie. This was murder. I personally would classify murder as a “high crime and misdemeanor.” But we can’t impeach Obama, for heaven’s sake. He’s black! Well, half black, anyway. Impeachment under any circumstances whatsoever would have been racist!

Now, maybe someone can explain what lie Trump has been accused of telling that rises to the level of murder. Yes, he did say that there was no Russian collusion. He should have said there was no Russian collusion by the Trump team or the conservatives. Not a lie, just an incomplete sentence. But importantly, Trump should be impeached because they don’t like him: he’s coarse and he has bad hair.

Linda DeLaMare

Vote carefully about disarming lawful gun carriers

OK, so pretend all legal weapons have been confiscated down to a single-shooter. Now pretend you and your family or friends are at a gathering, a fall festival, large birthday party, or at a family gathering at some nice restaurant.

In comes one, or more, criminal(s) with any kind of repeating rifle or pistol and has just been dissed by someone and wants to just kill anyone. You’re in a no-gun zone and no one is carrying because they (you) are law-abiding citizens.

What happens next is what you voted and pressed for – eliminating of the law-abiding gun owners.

Understand this – you are responsible for this loss of life by your actions to confiscate weapons. Remember the police may get the shooter(s) but long after you and yours are dead. Law-abiding carrying persons could have saved many of yours in this situation and have many thousands of times but one almost always never hears about it.

Think before you make or promote new laws, please!

Henry Hurlbut