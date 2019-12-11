45°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Opinion

Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

December 11, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The government cover-up

Remember how the internet is supposed to be for free information for everything as long as one pays their bill? Well, this is not true anymore, at least for non-expensive cancer cures. Let me explain …

While looking for researched cancer cures or control information about Mebendazole for people and its sister animal cancer cure Fenbendazole, the website has been deleted. By who? You can bet it was done by the FDA, pressured by the “big pharma” and the American Medical Association because it would nearly, if not completely, decimate the standard big money costing procedures that give one a 5 to 15 percent chance of curing one of cancer.

Fenbendazole cures worms and cancer the same way in animals and for some people who in desperation have tried it when the standard treatments failed.

Most veterinarians have it to treat any animal for worms and thus cure them of cancer if they have it.

Mebendazole was known 20 years ago in human testing and controlled the cancer and in some cured them of cancer. But the AMA industry kept it quiet and is still controlling the information.

This is the most egregious act of our government’s FDA, (whose job it is to protect us from harm) and the cancer cure industry run by the AMA.

Think about it a bit. Big pharma makes all sorts of “medicines” that have killed 100,000 to 200,000 people a year, some by overdosing, others by shutting down the human body’s ability to help itself naturally. “Science” is supposed to advance the human race, not harm it.

It’s up to us to get back to healing ourselves naturally if possible and to promote the good things science actually develops.

Hopefully, more of us will stop being sheep and following destructive propaganda put out by “science for profit” organizations.

Also, kudos to Karen Stone.

Henry Hurlbut

A big reason for the dust in Pahrump

The article on dust is for sure in effect in unit 14.

However, when you look at the roads you clearly understand the reason for the dust.

The road graders have over the years taken all the gravel off the roads and graded it to the shoulder, leaving the roads now bare dirt. The summer it is dust, with winter you almost need mud and snow tires to make it.

Make the road graders take road grading 101.

John Eastin

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada Legislature website Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II.
Assemblyman Hafen: The time to pass President Trump’s United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement proposal is now
By Gregory Hafen II Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada has been growing at a rapid rate, making it the fastest-growing state in the nation. Our business-friendly environment continues to bring new and exciting businesses, leading to an increase in both population and economic growth. Nevada’s companies are creating products and services, as well as finding new partnerships inside and outside of the United States.

Thinkstock Why don't third party candidates do well, especially at the presidential level? colu ...
Thomas Knapp: Voters say they want a third party
By Thomas Knapp Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

According to an October Rasmussen poll, 38% of likely voters say they intend to vote for “someone other than President Donald Trump or the Democratic presidential nominee” in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Thinkstock Losing weight and exercising rank No. 1 and 2 in the top 10 list of the most common ...
Tim Burke: How to make your brain AND your body happy
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Somewhere between that third helping of pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving and that prime rib with potatoes and gravy from New Year’s Eve, the average American will gain anywhere from as little as one pound to as much as five pounds over the holidays.

State of Nevada traffic cam/file Drivers heading toward California on Interstate 15 and experie ...
Tim Burke: High-speed rail project may be just some California dreamin’
By Tim Burke Pahrump Valley Times

Thursday we celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday. Thanksgiving Day is an annual national holiday in the United States celebrating the harvest and other blessings of the past year. Our Thanksgiving is modeled on a 1621 harvest feast shared by the English colonists (pilgrims) of Plymouth and Native Americans.