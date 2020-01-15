Letters to editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock See additional letters to the editor at pvtimes.com

New Pahrump cost of living getting to be like Vegas

Is it the administration’s new goal to run off the elderly, disabled vets, and low-income Pahrump people with higher rent requirements, higher power costs, new building permits, and higher cost of living?

Pahrump was a nice place where people could afford to live, now it’s like Vegas with high rents, high power, and higher cost of living.

Is what new Pahrump is all about to punish the disabled vets, elderly, low-income residents of Pahrump?

Bradley Rusk

Middle East crisis: Are we now facing a new war?

Although we can place the highest confidence in our armed forces’ ability to protect and defend American interests against any and all aggression, the recent killing of Iran’s ranking general may have precipitated an entirely new phase of hostilities in the Middle East.

According to various and reliable accounts we understand that the targeted individual is responsible for many deaths and much destruction in the region, so his removal, while well deserved, may only serve as a catalyst for a situation we do not want.

Our intelligence services are also well aware that the government of Iran has sponsored or acted directly to obstruct the United States and our allies in efforts to bring stability and progress to Iraq, Afghanistan and other locations.

Clearly, the expectation that sanctions could persuade Iran to contain its nuclear and territorial ambitions have proven unsuccessful.

Even so, western powers have kept the threshold below that of a full-scale war.

Now, it appears that America is on the verge of a wider conflict, due to what some observers see as ill-considered actions and bravado on the part of our commander-in-chief.

In the aftermath of the drone strike, Trump’s threat to destroy Iranian cultural and sacred sites may have heightened tensions far more than any sanctions that might be imposed.

There is little doubt that with an increased level of hostility, America’s military mission in the Middle East will expand.

As a result, more Americans will be killed in a conflict that shows no sign of de-escalating. Going forward we can only hope that our civilian and military leaders will be nothing less than astute in exercising their powers.

Meanwhile, American voters are faced with no small decision about who our next commander-in-chief should be.

Like they say in the TV commercial, “We know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.”

But as with so much in life, knowing the truth doesn’t always free us from miscalculation and blatant mistakes. We’re obliged to think long and hard.

Ralph Bazan

Reader finally in agreement with another letter writer

At last I can agree with Henry Hurlbut on something. Pregnant women who are the victims of rape or incest should have their abortions paid for with our tax dollars.

However, all other abortions, except for extreme cases involving the health of the mother, are not eligible for reimbursement.

Henry, the Hyde Amendment, which restricts federal money being used for abortion has been the law of the land since 1976.

Henry’s other point about socialists offering “free programs” with our tax dollars is rather confusing. Stating at least one specific program would be nice.

I would argue that it is right-wingers who are wasting our tax dollars.

Billions of dollars in subsidies to the oil and tobacco companies was not a liberal idea. Permanent tax cuts to billionaires is something you right-wingers support. Exploding the federal deficit during peacetime was first done by Ronald Reagan. Democratic President Bill Clinton balanced the federal budget. Donald Trump has increased our deficit from $500 billion annually to almost $1 trillion dollars.

Spending that much “funny money” is why the economy seems to be thriving. Our children will not be grateful for us spending money they have to pay back.

Henry, you love to use the word “socialist”. Do you support Medicare and Social Security? How about tax dollars used to pay for the football stadium in Las Vegas? Those things are examples of socialism. One could argue Obamacare is socialism.

I’m wondering if you want to take health care away from 20 million Americans like Mr. Trump is determined to do? By the way, in your next article would you explain to all of us the Republican plan for health care? Never mind, they don’t have one.

Dennis Crooks

Does Pahrump need another town board?

I am concerned for our town and am not content with the only governing board for Pahrump being the Board of County Commissioners (“BOCC”).

It seems the town’s money is being spent by decision of the BOCC and not necessarily based on the town’s best interest. A new town board needs to be created.

Based on my research, this is accomplished by either petition or vote of the BOCC. I would prefer to submit a request to the BOCC to put this subject on their agenda, along with a list of residents’ signatures. However, prior to gathering signatures, I would like to know if you all agree that we need a town board, or not.

Please email me at pahrumpboard@gmail.com with your comments.

Depending on how many responses I receive, I will arrange a meeting so we may gather and discuss how to proceed (or not).

Thank you for your feedback!

Karen Duryea

Human nature has been nation’s downfall

Every thief in history has some illusion of Robin Hood to justify taking property from others. Governments have done it by making official “laws” or rules and enforced by armed power if necessary. We all should realize, to live in a reasonably safe society we need some form of government and it needs funding. The founders tried their human best to form the government with hopefully barriers that retrain the thing that has historically over time, been the downfall of most societies, human nature.

So many times, even with the best intentions, have unintended consequences. In addition, the larger the “organization” the greater the opportunities to exploit such failings of human nature, such as abuse, corruption and incompetence and the U.S. federal government is the largest organization in the world, financially speaking.

The enumerated powers and barriers that were originally put on the “rule makers, the rule enforcers, and to some extent, the rule interpreters”, have been subjected to being chipped away for many years.

Much fault lies in ourselves as well as those of past generations. Ben Franklin said, “When the people find that they can vote themselves money, that will herald the end of the republic.” I also hark back to James Madison’s sentiments of if we were angels we would have no need for government, or if we were governed by angels there would be no need for restraints upon them, but to date we have not found these “better angels.” Also keeping Washington’s sentiments regarding government: Government is not reason, government is not eloquence. It is force. And like fire it is a dangerous servant and a fearful master.

Has Professor Epstein ever wondered why the “rich” of the past and the present resist the government taking their money? Yet these same people in many cases are willing to spend millions for charitable causes? The answer is simple: Like most people, they believe they can spend their money more efficiently than others, especially those who have not toiled for it.

I do realize that we, as a nation, have grown a multitude of dependency programs to the extent that chaos and suffering would occur if these programs would end or be substantially altered, but I also realize if you took every dollar from every billionaire in the country, it wouldn’t come close to paying the national debt and obligations.

As more time passes and these realities are ignored, the options to put reasonable solutions in place will also diminish, leaving future generations compromised.

Most world religions teach individual salvation and charity, not forced collection. To many it has been sold as an easy solution to “covet thy neighbor’s goods but historically this has always been a false narrative.

David Jaronik

Socialist, communist sympathies increasing

I watch with suspicion all of the antics of our “public servants.” Social Security, which I “volunteered” for in 1957 caused me to ask the question, “Isn’t this socialism?” That question got me thrown out of the office with the demand that I go forth and work for 50 years. I was advised that I would receive a pension from the Social Security Insurance Fund, which would remain tax free. Yeah!

Then Medicare became another voluntary government insurance program, socialism.

Then we have the TSA and Homeland Security. TSA is a government agency, forbidden from conducting unlawful search and seizures. Homeland Security was/is another “welfare program” that has proven to be an ineffective, distrusted agency, under the Obama administration. Then Obama began his first term by ordering folks to report any act that they found offensive, to our government. That directive reminded me of Cuba, East Germany, USSR and North Korea, where government “snitches” are encouraged to charge folks with “crimes against the state.”

I am embarrassed to say that I am watching as Nevada slips ever closer to the socialist/communist sympathies that have become prominent since Obama assumed office. He was, and still is, a devout communist.

We have the “Red Flag Act” ready to be implemented in our state. That act provides the deprivation of constitutional rights to U.S. citizens absent due process. The commission of the act never sees a court, never sees the accuser, never sees charges filed, just the imaginary statements made by a disgruntled anonymous accuser. If you think this is the answer, then I suggest you all relocate to Cuba where this type of government is praised.

There is an 84-year-old veteran (Korea), retired police officer, and crossing guard in Massachusetts who had his Second Amendment and Fifth Amendment rights trampled into the ground. Based on baseless accusations, the Tisbury Police Department seized his concealed carry permit and his weapons and forbade him from requesting any written evidence that all of that happened to him without due process. Tisbury Police Department advised him that he was not charged with a crime, would not be prosecuted, would not appear in court, he was not allowed the opportunity to face his accuser, or a judge. If you desire to verify this action contact: Tisbury PD, 32 Water St., Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts 02568, telephone 508-696-4240. The slippery slope to socialism or communism is but inches away. The slide got a big boost in 2008 with the election of Obama. We now have 20 or so candidates for the presidency that avow their communist/socialist tendencies. This would have been unheard of in Joe McCarthy’s day. I’ll admit that he was a little heavy-handed at times but his fears were justified. Don’t ever forget Khrushchev’s statement as he pounded his shoe on the desk of the United Nations, “We will take over your country without ever firing a shot.” About 50 years have gone by, and we have allowed ever so slowly for those that wish to overthrow this nation the protection of their civil rights to do so.

It is your call. Now gun confiscation, illegals with Nevada driver’s licenses, then illegals with voter ID, then repeal of the first, second and fifth amendments, as a third world country. It has happened so quickly.

Wayne P. Brotherton, Sr.

Depending on how many responses I receive, I will arrange a meeting so we may gather and discuss how to proceed (or not).

Thank you for your feedback!

Karen Duryea

Human nature has been nation’s downfall

Every thief in history has some illusion of Robin Hood to justify taking property from others. Governments have done it by making official “laws” or rules and enforced by armed power if necessary. We all should realize, to live in a reasonably safe society we need some form of government and it needs funding. The founders tried their human best to form the government with hopefully barriers that retrain the thing that has historically over time, been the downfall of most societies, human nature.

So many times, even with the best intentions, have unintended consequences. In addition, the larger the “organization” the greater the opportunities to exploit such failings of human nature, such as abuse, corruption and incompetence and the U.S. federal government is the largest organization in the world, financially speaking.

The enumerated powers and barriers that were originally put on the “rule makers, the rule enforcers, and to some extent, the rule interpreters”, have been subjected to being chipped away for many years.

Much fault lies in ourselves as well as those of past generations. Ben Franklin said, “When the people find that they can vote themselves money, that will herald the end of the republic.” I also hark back to James Madison’s sentiments of if we were angels we would have no need for government, or if we were governed by angels there would be no need for restraints upon them, but to date we have not found these “better angels.” Also keeping Washington’s sentiments regarding government: Government is not reason, government is not eloquence. It is force. And like fire it is a dangerous servant and a fearful master.

Has Professor Epstein ever wondered why the “rich” of the past and the present resist the government taking their money? Yet these same people in many cases are willing to spend millions for charitable causes? The answer is simple: Like most people, they believe they can spend their money more efficiently than others, especially those who have not toiled for it.

I do realize that we, as a nation, have grown a multitude of dependency programs to the extent that chaos and suffering would occur if these programs would end or be substantially altered, but I also realize if you took every dollar from every billionaire in the country, it wouldn’t come close to paying the national debt and obligations.

As more time passes and these realities are ignored, the options to put reasonable solutions in place will also diminish, leaving future generations compromised.

Most world religions teach individual salvation and charity, not forced collection. To many it has been sold as an easy solution to “covet thy neighbor’s goods but historically this has always been a false narrative.

David Jaronik

Socialist, communist sympathies increasing

I watch with suspicion all of the antics of our “public servants.” Social Security, which I “volunteered” for in 1957 caused me to ask the question, “Isn’t this socialism?” That question got me thrown out of the office with the demand that I go forth and work for 50 years. I was advised that I would receive a pension from the Social Security Insurance Fund, which would remain tax free. Yeah!

Then Medicare became another voluntary government insurance program, socialism.

Then we have the TSA and Homeland Security. TSA is a government agency, forbidden from conducting unlawful search and seizures. Homeland Security was/is another “welfare program” that has proven to be an ineffective, distrusted agency, under the Obama administration. Then Obama began his first term by ordering folks to report any act that they found offensive, to our government. That directive reminded me of Cuba, East Germany, USSR and North Korea, where government “snitches” are encouraged to charge folks with “crimes against the state.”

I am embarrassed to say that I am watching as Nevada slips ever closer to the socialist/communist sympathies that have become prominent since Obama assumed office. He was, and still is, a devout communist.

We have the “Red Flag Act” ready to be implemented in our state. That act provides the deprivation of constitutional rights to U.S. citizens absent due process. The commission of the act never sees a court, never sees the accuser, never sees charges filed, just the imaginary statements made by a disgruntled anonymous accuser. If you think this is the answer, then I suggest you all relocate to Cuba where this type of government is praised.

There is an 84-year-old veteran (Korea), retired police officer, and crossing guard in Massachusetts who had his Second Amendment and Fifth Amendment rights trampled into the ground. Based on baseless accusations, the Tisbury Police Department seized his concealed carry permit and his weapons and forbade him from requesting any written evidence that all of that happened to him without due process. Tisbury Police Department advised him that he was not charged with a crime, would not be prosecuted, would not appear in court, he was not allowed the opportunity to face his accuser, or a judge. If you desire to verify this action contact: Tisbury PD, 32 Water St., Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts 02568, telephone 508-696-4240. The slippery slope to socialism or communism is but inches away. The slide got a big boost in 2008 with the election of Obama. We now have 20 or so candidates for the presidency that avow their communist/socialist tendencies. This would have been unheard of in Joe McCarthy’s day. I’ll admit that he was a little heavy-handed at times but his fears were justified. Don’t ever forget Khrushchev’s statement as he pounded his shoe on the desk of the United Nations, “We will take over your country without ever firing a shot.” About 50 years have gone by, and we have allowed ever so slowly for those that wish to overthrow this nation the protection of their civil rights to do so.

It is your call. Now gun confiscation, illegals with Nevada driver’s licenses, then illegals with voter ID, then repeal of the first, second and fifth amendments, as a third world country. It has happened so quickly.

Wayne P. Brotherton, Sr.