Letters to the Editor

President earning place in history, but not as he wanted

As our President searches for an accomplishment that will give himself a place in history after half a century in public life, he has succeeded, just not as he’d hoped. The fiasco in Afghanistan has indeed cemented a place for him in the history books. The power brokers and all the other influencers who saw him as the best possibility to control and regain the power to continue their ‘central planning’ ideas for us and the world failed to grasp all the things that are unpredictable with the biggest being human nature.

Even though it’s obvious the president’s cognitive abilities are questionable at best, there are times he’s bucking the people put in positions to guide him toward their desires and many of them are so idealistic they don’t even consider real circumstances. He’s surrounded by advisors that feed him well-tested words and statements designed to stir desired emotions in their target audience, but he’s not as smooth on the delivery as his former boss was. He goes off script at times, and even ignores his sometimes ‘good advice’.

The 13 American military personnel killed were totally preventable and most of the country knows it even if they chose to deny it. Just listening to the speeches written for him to read are contradictory. In one breath he’s “taking full responsibility”, in the next he’s saying his advisors, or his generals told him this or that, or the Afghani soldiers failed, or his best is “his predecessor made the deal”. After all the deals his predecessor made which he almost voided all of them in his first days in office, this is the one he had to abide by?

Then he puts all those stuck in Afghanistan to rely on their safety from the Taliban. Incompetence does not come close to describe the fecklessness of this administration. This president will make the history books for sure, but not for any great accomplishments for this country. In the end, the “Trump Derangement Syndrome” may cause more suffering than the Chinese Covid-19 pandemic.

The powers that put him in office are in a box because if they get rid of him, making the VP president, (who barely reached 5% of the primary votes in her home state), the rule is it will take 60 votes in the Senate to approve her replacement, which can shift power in the Senate. You have noticed many who desire to get, gain or keep power that are Joey backers are starting to distance themselves from him and some have even spoken out against him. This is likely to continue and grow, the only question is, will the country survive all this “unity” we were promised during the campaign? We’ve only got about three years and three months to go!

David Jaronik

Reader has issue with recent PVT editorial column

I must take issue with Mr. Joecks’ editorial in the PVT on Sept. 8th. He uses the fact that hospital cases are rising in “all states” to justify his opinion that it’s both Republican and Democratic governors who are responsible for the surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations. The problem with his reasoning is that he takes the Fox approach: leave out important information.

This new strain would not be spreading so fast and to so many states if Republican governors had supported wearing masks, instead of threatening those who wanted mask mandates. Republican governors continue to stand by their assault on school districts wanting to require masks. COVID infection, transmission and hospitalization rates first spiked in their states and continue to spike in their states even though it’s known that masks are one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of this virus. The single best thing we can do to stop new variants emerging is to reduce the number of coronavirus infections…and that means wearing masks!

I also need to address Mr. Jaronik’s letter on his being leery of government and expanding police power. He’s very concerned about the government’s expansion of their rule. Maybe he should be concerned about the Republican’s expansion of their rules in government.

How about we start with the governor of Texas, who feels we need more laws to restrict women’s’ rights and restrict people’s attempts to vote. Republican state legislators have introduced hundreds of bills, over 400 this year, that would make it harder to vote around the country.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, you all keep using the worn-out false fact that voter fraud was the reason Trump wasn’t re-elected. Yet, there has never been any proof to back that up, and, in fact, just the opposite – it was the most secure election in history. The most hated president ever lost because he was the most divisive, hate-filled idiot to ever hold the office of the president. It was Republican voters who helped defeat him. Mr. Jaronik’s quoting the 10 steps of working toward genocide sounds a lot like Trump and his gang of sheep. Jaronik should rename that list: Trump’s Road to Fascism.

CJ Stevens

Real estate broker-owner urges Nevada residents to ‘focus on right policies’

As Nevada tries to turn the corner on the economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s critical that our elected officials work to promote growth and recovery. Recent data from the Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation found that the recovery is slowing down, making it more important than ever that we focus on the right policies.

But recently, lawmakers in Washington – led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) – are pushing a new Small Business Investment Tax that will hurt the recovery as well as the small business owners, small real estate investors, and retirees that are still feeling the economic pain of the pandemic.

The investments targeted by this tax are the very investments that allow small businesses to survive during periods of uncertainty and grow when times are better. These investments support real estate construction, including affordable housing. Police officers, teachers, and firefighters rely on these investments to fund their pensions so they can enjoy financial security in retirement.

We have a lot of work to do in the months and years ahead. Nevada lawmakers like Rep. Steven Horsford and Rep. Susie Lee have stood up for Nevada businesses and workers by supporting emergency relief funding during the pandemic. I urge them to continue standing up for struggling Nevadans by opposing the Small Business Investment Tax (H.R. 1068 &S.1598).

Kim Washington, owner, access realty

Letter writer taken to task for comments in recent PVT

Jim, Jim, Jim! Could you just once be honest in your obtuse and ho-hum writings? It is patently clear that you spread fake news anytime your fingers are near a keyboard.

Once again, though omission, you lie about “teenagers possessing guns” being a serious problem that we need to deal with. The “fact” (look the word up, Jim) is that it is already a crime for anyone under the age of 18 to possess a firearm or for anyone to provide a firearm to same. What more laws are needed if it is already illegal for teenagers to possess firearms? Perhaps “enforcement” (look the word up, Jim) is all that is needed, but with you and your ilk so bent on defunding law enforcement, I guess that is not an option. And to further clarify before you spread more fake news, in Nevada all sales of firearms, even private, require the purchaser to undergo a background check, so that loophole is closed.

In regard to your comments about “flipping burger” and “chicken plucking” jobs, I must admit that I am not an expert but I can offer my experience – I actually worked on a chicken farm in 1968 plucking feathers and that job wasn’t to support a family. It was, looking back, an experience that taught me to get to work on time, work with others, and take responsibility for my work. I believe many of these jobs today, as then, are filled more by young people just starting out in the workforce than those trying to support a family. I get the feeling from your glib description that such jobs are below your stature.

I do have to backtrack my opening comment about you Jim – that you always spread fake news. Your comment that Biden has years of government experience is spot on! Unfortunately for those of us who pay taxes, it just means he is most adept (even with his creeping senility) in creating more government waste at taxpayer expense while circumventing the tenets of the Constitution.

Finally, bashing truck drivers because the diners along the highways tune into Fox News is about the dumbest thing you’ve written. CNN blares from almost every airport TV which probably reaches more people that those frequenting truck stop diners, but you failed to mention that or whatever idiotic connection it means in your convoluted world. Truth is, choosing to watch Fox News or mainstream media spewing America-hating rhetoric is a choice. We know what yours is.

David Perlman

The Constitution is still a very important document today

Two documents of paramount importance to our country, the Declaration of Independence, which forged our identity; and the Constitution, which sets forth the framework for the federal government, that function to this day.

Sept. 17, 2021 is the 234th anniversary of the signing at the Constitutional Convention. It begins, “We, the people …”

The U.S. Constitution is not an anachronism. Our lives today in 2021 are impacted daily by constitutional issues. It is supremely important that we remember our civic rights, responsibilities and duties, with a working knowledge of the liberties granted to everyone.

Copies of the Constitution can be found online as well as summaries of important points it makes. Everyone, young and old, should read it and, more importantly, remember it and reflect on it. If this does not happen now, we are lost as a nation.

No person or group has the authority to deprive Americans of constitutional rights. Thomas Jefferson said, “Enlighten the people and tyranny and oppression will vanish like evil spirits in the dawn of day.”

Will the electronic cacophony of our age drown out these thoughts?

Donna McCain Ozenne

Reader wants freedom and to be American, not socialism

I am sorry, why are we the people being punished? We are being forced to vaccinate, show proof, wear masks, while all the people being imported to our state don’t have to take the shot and have COVID-19.

What is wrong with our government! Are they expecting that we are going to re-elect them in 2022?

Presently, all they do is try to raise our taxes along with the taxes the federal government wants to charge us. I don’t care to be a socialist or a communist, I want freedom and to be American. Thank you.

Linda J. Oliver

Seems like there is an increase in insurance scams lately

I am just wondering if anyone else is perturbed with all of this insurance crap that is every news media (internet, phone, TV and all.) I was paying insurance on my auto at the rate of $58 a month before the last election. Shortly after the election my rates were doubled. Why? I know that the insurance companies have to go through the Nevada state government to raise the rates. Not saying that the party that is in control currently are receiving large donations from the insurance industry, but it does make a body wonder.

On TV they are advertising that I can get $148 back on my Social Security account if I call them. Please let me know if anyone you know has received this payment! Jimmy “JJ” Walker says it is “free.” When was the last time you got something for nothing? These people I feel wouldn’t even make good car salesmen – you know, the ones that say they have to check with their manager on that offer.

I think these are only gimmicks to get you online so they can talk some poor senior into a policy that they will receive compensation if they just put their name on the dotted line. You know that for every dollar that you give them they get a percentage. The insurance lobby, along with the banking lobby in D.C. is the most powerful lobby there is. I see no reason these banking people get up to a 27 percent interest rate for use of their credit card. Follow the money trail, folks.

Maybe it is time to move to eliminate, by any means possible, D.C. and relocate it to the center of the U.S. – maybe Wichita, Kansas. Just saying …..

Stacey Riney

Letter writer tallies up administration’s bungling

In just seven short months the moron in the oval office has managed to make America dependent on foreign oil again, by shutting down a pipeline that was 95% complete. At the same time he gave his buddies, the Russians, the go-ahead to finish their pipeline into Europe where they will make Europe dependent and squeeze as much money from them as they possibly can. Wow! Almost makes you wonder if Biden or someone in his family owed the Russians some kind of favor.

Next, he shuts down all exploration and drilling, causing us to be even MORE dependent on foreign oil. Finally, to complete making the U.S. the laughingstock of the world, he asks OPEC to pump more oil so the price they charge us will go down, thus decreasing the rising costs of not only our gas at the pumps, but everything else in the country. Iraq and Venezuela must be laughing their asses off at this one. Oh, and this isn’t a tax increase, it’s just inflation.

But that’s not all. President Trump tried to close our borders to all air traffic at about the time the first case of Covid-19 was reported in the Northwest. DemocRAT politicians fought him and forced him to keep the borders open and the pandemic began. Remember, DemocRAT politicians forced President Trump to keep the borders open. A month or so after he assumed office, the moron in the oval office claimed that HE made the vaccine for Covid-19 available to Americans when he had NOTHING at all to do with making the vaccine ready for Americans. And now these know-it-all socialist DemocRAT politicians and the one in the White House, who has done nothing at all in his previous 47 years in office, are quietly training Americans to do what they’re told. Wear your mask. Close your doors and stay inside. Do not send your children to school. No parties. Wear that mask. Get a vaccine shot. Wear your mask. Get a booster shot. Wear your mask because even if you have your shots you can get the flu again. Wear your mask.

Americans have a very short attention span and with enough propaganda, soon will be following their master’s commands religiously. Remember to wear your mask. You must have your vaxx papers to cross our borders. (Unless you’re an illegal alien, then come on in.) Wear your mask. Show me your papers or you can’t eat in a restaurant or go to the gym. Wear your mask. Many highly intelligent people have already fallen for this. Wear your mask.

And then there’s the southern border. I’m very sure that enemies of the United States saw a way to create this chaos while President Trump was in office. The socialist DemocRATs were already rioting and creating havoc in the streets of America just because they didn’t like President Trump. So I think our enemies took advantage of that and sent operatives to every South American country and many other third world sh*t holes around the world and spread the word that they could have a much better life in America. That all they had to do was cross the border and claim asylum and America would take care of them. Or just send your children. America will take care of them and you’ll be able to join them later. America will give you free medical care, free schooling for your kids, even free money. And they came. Boy did they come. But President Trump had that almost under control. And DemocRAT politicians fought him tooth and nail to prevent it. Then the idiot now in office just opened our borders to anyone and everyone who wanted to come in for the free stuff. Come on in! Make yourselves at home! People from over 100 countries are pouring across the border. (A federal judge has now told Biden to reinstate a Trump policy of illegals staying in Mexico until they can be properly vetted.) Of course he hasn’t complied with the order yet.

Have any of you ever wondered even for a second if there might be terrorists crossing the border along with all the drugs flooding our streets now. What a bonus that is for the cartels and the enemies of the United States. The border patrol is so busy directing and housing over a million people from third world sh*t holes that they don’t have time to police the farther edges of the border. What’s next? Restaurant and nightclub bombings? Maybe a football stadium or a WWE wrestling event? Or maybe a new version of the flu?

Have you ever wondered why China, with a population of over 1.4 BILLION people has only reported 106,615 cases of Covid-19 and has ONLY had 4,848 deaths from it? Probably not. Many of you were too busy hating President Trump to even think about it, and you still haven’t, even though we now have a moron in office. Think for a second, could the Chinese have so few reported deaths because they KNEW about Covid-19 BEFORE it “got loose”. And forced their population, (they are a communist country and can make their population do as they are told or else), to get vaccinated without telling them why or for what reason. Is it even remotely possible? Of course it is.

Let’s see, the idiot in charge has also rescinded tariff agreements with China that were to America’s benefit. That’s probably payback for all the money his family received though. Only fair, right? Gotta pay the favor back somehow. Who cares if Americans pay more for Chinese products and receive less for the products sold TO China. What little there is of that. At least Biden’s family has reaped the benefits of it.

Only someone who, in his whole life has never held a real job, never run a real business and just coasted through 47 years in political office, could make such a MESS of pulling the troops and other Americans and Afghanis out of Afghanistan. Carter’s, (another DemocRAT politician) little helicopter debacle in Iraq doesn’t hold a candle flame in the wind to this! From what we can tell from almost all news channels reporting, Biden seems to have decided to, “Go Now, Just do it! Come on man.” There had to be someone telling him it wouldn’t be as simple as he is. That there needed to be some prior planning. That there is a much bigger and more easily aircraft-accessible airport just a few miles away from Kabul, which I understand is a real bitch to fly into and protect while people are loading into the aircraft. Now Biden has HIS Vietnam. “No,” he told us, “There will be no people falling from helicopters flying from the rooftops”. Instead Biden has people falling from great heights as they fall off the C-17 flying away from Kabul. Thousands of Americans and thousands of panicked Afghans left behind after hundreds packed into those C-17s. Was there time to vett any of those people? Are there any Taliban, Isis or Al-Qa’ida (Death to America), in that group of people who may be off-loaded in Wisconsin, or Texas. Not sure why Wisconsin is being punished, I can understand it for Texas though, red state.

And just as he’s done over the last 48 years, Biden is blaming anyone and everyone else for his blunders. He has even blamed President Trump for the mess he made in Afghanistan!

Hope my Democrat friends noticed that I wrote Democrat POLITICIANS. That is my distinction between those who are controlling and those who are the controlled. Yesterday I was reading about all of the medical personnel who were being fired because they chose not to get vaccinated. And some were being fired even though, for medical reasons, they’ve been told not to be vaccinated. Our local politicians are trying out their control too. It’s not funny that the people who were lauded as heroic for putting their lives on the line to save others during the pandemic are now being demonized and fired for still doing the same thing. Remember. Get your shots! Wear that mask! You don’t get to choose! Wear it, or else. You VILL show me der vaxx papers!

Robert Dole