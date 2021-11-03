Getty Images Readers can submit Letters to the Editor directly to jmeehan@pvtimes.com or on the pvtimes.com website. Readers can also submit letters by mail to 1570 E state Route 372, Pahrump, NV 89048 (postage fees may apply).

Have schools been teaching Marxism for generations?

I have made numerous statements consequentially as a candidate and 12 years elected official that the Republican Party has not supported grassroots races while the Democrats eat their lunch by concentrating on those elections, especially nonpartisan races! While the Republicans, as I was told, when asking for support “We do not support nonpartisan elections, our money and support is saved for the big partisan races”, thus helping Democrat candidates in local races gain the incumbent advantage for higher offices! If you do not think being an incumbent is an advantage, read the Pahrump Valley Times article regarding Sisolak’s “listening” tour; not to fault him, but who do you think paid for that stumping process?

Not to say the voting machines were not rigged,but it is no secret the schools have been teaching Marxist theory for generations; thus, the Democrats do not need to rig the voting machines because they have perfected engineering”election results for many years with an army of union members and college-indoctrinated foot soldiers.

Mark Levin gave examples last Sunday night of the election “engineering” by Democrats in the 2020 election. You can find his input on U-Tube 10/17/21. Grassroots support, ballot harvesting and voter registration including non-citizens, is the Democrats’ biggest success. Democrats recently made ballot harvesting legal and have 50 years’ experience over the Republicans. By experience I mean, Republicans have too much integrity to deliver Republican votes and “accidently” lose the others.

Lacking candidate research and re-electing RINOS seems to be the norm. How has that worked so far? Robert Dole’s letter to the editor October 20th was on point and should instill buyer’s remorse to even the most loyal Democrats.

Hopefully, between common sense and voters’ research the citizenry will wake up to what is happening to our nation’s freedom. The more freedoms we lose and the closer to socialism or Marxism we get the harder it will be to turn this ship around!

ENCM Gene Fisher

USN Retired

Reader says Nevada needs to be more of a ‘red’ state

I was born in Idaho in 1940. I have been a Nevada resident since 1953. I always loved Nevada for its freedoms and 24-hour lifestyle.

I never voted along party lines, I always tried to choose the best candidate. But after the hate, dissension and political civil war created by Democrats during the Trump administration, I will not vote for a Democrat.

Within weeks after assuming the presidency, Biden, out of just pure hate resented more than a dozen of Trump’s remedies for a greater America. With absolutely no regard to the U.S. economy or personal freedoms of its citizens.

Nevada has 16 counties and one municipality. Fourteen counties are “red” blooded Americans, but our majority population is in Washoe and Clark counties, which are blue, full of relocated Californians.

I have a great disdain for California, its huge population and large electoral college. They, with the help of New York, have tipped the leaders of our country from red to blue. Make America Great is right back in the Obama/Biden swamp!

Biden, while running for election said he had a plan. Biden is a malleable and mouthpiece for the Poleske, Shumer, OAC, their elites and billionaire benefactors.

The plan is crippling our economy, draining our treasury for welfare, weakening the military and police forces, causing runaway inflation, making us dependent on foreign goods, denying free speech and personal firearms. Opening our borders, decimating our society, denying personal freedoms and forcing vaccinations. What a plan!

Our governor and elected delegation we sent to D.C. is pathetic and downright embarrassing. The Democrats are treating our constitution like toilet paper!

Vern Jewett

We will still be dependent on fossil fuels for a while says reader

I at least agree in part of Ms. CJ Stevens PVT letter of Oct. 29, why anyone would dump their trash in the desert when the local trash dump is free, even if in some cases it’s a mile or two farther. When I explored the desert around here in my ATV with a box on it I would stop and pick up trash then at some point take it to our free dump. There were times when rangers would organize trash pickup days for volunteers and have a dumpster there for trash and about 20 or so of us would go on trash pickup for those days.

But that’s about the extent of the agreement. For example, when I built my house I looked into solar and wind energy. The wind was very unreliable and sporadic, “off-grid” solar was not cost-effective due to maintenance and battery life and replacement. I did invest in an “on-grid” solar system that did eventually pay for itself after years, but I have now found as the panels age they become less efficient and will fail at some point. Depending on the price of power vs. price of any solar system, this area of the country can save money and power for others’ use mostly due to having a great number of sunny days here.

When one thinks they are saving the plant going “green” with anything like wind, solar, electric vehicles, and etc. before investing and pinning a good deed metal on yourself, read Michael Schellenberger’s book, “Apocalypse Never”. Michael is a hardcore environmentalist but is someone who looks at things that work and things that don’t and why with the relationship of humans and the environment. He takes everything into account from things that affect the environment from the beginning of mining for raw materials to processing them, to assembling various components to the finished “green” product, to its life expectancy to disposal or recycle, which in the development stage we’re in today, recycling is not feasible and the natural breakdown of these no longer usable products takes many centuries to break down.

Sorry, but until there are some gigantic new breakthroughs in the green development, we will be dependent on fossil fuels for some time yet, or we can choose nuclear energy which so much of the public is petrified of, or move back to horse and buggy transportation and chopping wood for cooking and heating. But the reality is if we went back to these things on a mass scale the environment would become much dirtier for everyone.

I grew up in the Midwest where sometimes the sky was a dingy brown, the river was polluted and people died at an earlier age due to many factors. Today those same skies are clearer, people fish that river and eat the fish from it. Some has to do with the loss of part of the manufacturing base but some has to do with improvements now implemented to clean the air, the water, and the earth itself. There are still some coal-fired power-producing plants that you no longer see black sooty smoke coming out of their stacks due to innovations like “scrubbers”.

We can and should continue to work toward a cleaner and cheaper reliable energy to fill today and tomorrow’s needs but we shouldn’t throw the “baby out with the bathwater”. As a nation, we have cleaned up our part of the world beyond what most other developed countries have done and the reality is, if you don’t have the major polluters of the earth, China and India, just to name a few, it won’t matter much if you have the nicest house in the worst neighborhood.

We were energy independent for the first time in over 60 years, yet today we are OPEC beggers, “please sell us more oil!” We’ve given Russia a great deal of power over our allies by OKing their pipeline to Europe. There are ways to improve things but those in power today are either ignorant or have ulterior motives to lessen our innovation and influence on the rest of the world.

David Jaronik

Mask use in other countries should be convincing says reader

After struggling through Mr. Dole’s letter to the editor (one huge cluster of a ranting old man), I’ve picked his biggest, most often stated complaint: mask wearing. Boy, does he go on and on against this proven way of keeping us safer. But he makes it sound like it’s only our “idiot” president who is mandating masks, so I decided to see what other idiot countries are doing. Boy, was Mr. Cluster way off in his rantings. Clearly his calling our president an idiot was nothing more than projection on his part (proof provided in his own letter). Here’s what I found. Facts found on well-known and reputable HR website:

The French government mandates that citizens wear single-use surgical filtering face piece (FFP1) masks, FFP2 respirators or fabric masks that meet certain specifications in all public places.

The German government requires everyone to wear an FFP1 or FFP2 mask while in shops, offices, in workplaces, and on public transportation.

In the United Kingdom, people must wear a mask when in stores, banks and on public transportation. If an individual doesn’t wear a mask in public, he or she might be fined $280, or be refused service or entry to an establishment.

In the Netherlands, employers can be fined if their employees fail to wear a mask properly (noses, too) in the workplace. Employees can lose their job or wages if they don’t wear a mask while at work. Recently, a court ruled that a deliveryman for a confectionery company, who was suspended because he repeatedly refused to wear a mask, was not entitled to his paycheck.

In Japan, there is no legal mask mandate covering the entire country but for the most part, people have followed the government’s recommendations. Many businesses require masks for customers.

Wearing a mask both indoors and outside is mandated in Italy. Many people comply with the new mask laws, and it is incredibly rare to see a person walking without a mask throughout major city centers. Surely, they are ALL idiots!!

South Korea mandates mask-wearing at all times. More idiots?

Need I go on? There are many more with mask mandates much stricter than here in the U.S., but convenient to Mr. Cluster’s ignorant biases, telling you that would not serve his agenda. Now for some facts conveniently left out by Mr. Cluster:

The proportions of states with high COVID-19 rates were greatest for those with no mask wearing policy for the general public (Boston University School of Public Health study). Study after study said the same thing: people who live in red states have significantly higher rates of Covid-19 and Covid deaths.

As for the vaccine:

Fully vaccinated people are much less likely to die with Covid-19 than those who aren’t, or have had only one dose (Office for National Statistics – ONS). Out of more than 51,000 Covid deaths in England between January and July 2021, only 256 occurred after two doses. They were mostly people at very high risk and/or with low immune systems (like Colin Powell). More than 50,000 deaths were from people who were NOT vaccinated or only had one shot. Which group do you want to be in Mr. Cluster? Just ask, I’d be happy to guide you.

As I forced myself to read your letter, you sounded, for the most part, like someone describing the Trump administration and Fox News, both being your initiation into the brainwashing arena. I feel sorry for those weak enough to be swayed by a proven conman and a TV propaganda station. Mr. Cluster’s letter is proof, all on its own, of the ignorance and hysteria floating around the right-wing world these days. You are all ignoring the true facts from reputable sources and accepting Trump and Fox as knowing more than medical doctors, health departments, scientists, university studies AND other countries. Wow, that’s one serious leap of faith into the depths of the cuckoo’s nest.

CJ Stevens