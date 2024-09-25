Letters to the editor

I want to thank the wonderful members of our community who braved the heat to come out and support the Nevada Silver Tappers’ USO Show.

The Nevada Silver Tappers have become noted for paying tribute to the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces and regularly raise money to support veterans causes. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Silver Tappers founder lauds Pahrump’s community spirit

I want to thank the wonderful members of our community who braved the heat to come out and support the Nevada Silver Tappers’ USO Show.

This year, the show’s proceeds will not only be given to our beloved veterans for their Food Bank, but we are also able to contribute to our Nye County Search & Rescue volunteers who search for and provide aid to people in distress or imminent danger.

The support, care, and respect shown by this community to its members is what makes Pahrump a phenomenal place to live. Love you all.

BJ Hetrick-Irwin

Resident hates odiferous grow house in her neighborhood

Dear Nye County Commissioners:

I am writing to you, again, to express our deepest gratitude for the ridiculous, irresponsible decision that you all made in allowing marijuana grow houses in residential areas.

We cannot go outside and enjoy our property, which we have spent years and hundreds of thousands of dollars developing, because the horrid stench coming from our neighborhood marijuana grow houses make being outside impossible. We cannot open our windows at night, that stench will wake you from a sound sleep!

I would love to invite each of you to come on down and enjoy this stench with us when they are venting those greenhouses! I know all you are interested in is the money! It’s painfully obvious that none of you live anywhere near one of these stink houses. Everyone down here is suffering because of that insufferable odor.

Because there is absolutely nothing else we can do, I will just keep reminding you that you made a huge mistake, one that you don’t give a rat’s ass about!

Carla Clayton

Pastor appalled at front page brothel story in recent PVT

First ever mother-daughter duo a popular act at Pahrump’s infamous Chicken Ranch?

I am appalled that the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times would think such a base subject would be front page worthy for your newspaper.

This is not a woke or a progressive issue, this is tragic evidence of a prevailing ignorance lacking propriety and a moral compass.

Shame on you. Is it any wonder why Pahrump’s best and brightest cannot wait to leave this town? Shame on you.

Pastor Lonnie Biggs

What if a law requiring your mileage is just the beginning?

To all Nevada state legislators: With regard to the state of Nevada mandating that its citizens turn over their vehicle mileage to the DMV under NRS 482.2177.

The law, NRS 482.2175, is a pilot program that uses the NRS 482.2177 law forcing Nevadans to give up their vehicle mileage as legislators are facing financial challenges. The explanation for this mandate is that Nevada has to find a creative way to tax us on the amount of miles on your vehicle.

This idea leaves a lot of questions. If the legislators actually pass this into law, it will lead to a whole new bureaucratic agency run by non-elected officials. They will collect the mileage from various entities, determine where the miles were driven, whether on private property, off-road, a dirt or maintenance-free road or in another state.

This new agency will have to determine the size and weight of a vehicle, amount of tires that ride the pavement. This will lead to the government attaching GPS devices on each vehicle, so they can monitor how many miles one actually drives and where driven. This is proven by the I-95 Corridor Coalition, mileage-based user fee pilot and more than just mileage will be monitored.

Citizens have to give up their mileage at the mandatory smog check stations. At these stations, our vehicles either pass or don’t pass. And if they do not pass, it is up to the owner to fix it, and the mileage has nothing to do with the test and is none of Nevada’s business.

Nearly all vehicles are propelled by some form of petroleum and each and every time a vehicle puts fuel into its tank, taxes are paid. Most of these taxes are for road maintenance as designed. The reason for mileage gathering is gas taxes not being paid by electric vehicles. Keep in mind that nearly all electricity is generated by some kind of petroleum. These electric vehicles are much heavier as they have a heavy battery, and that battery has a limited life span. Because of the extra weight of the EV, its tire lifespan will be shorter and more wear and tear on the highways. These batteries are also a chemical hazard when they catch on fire and a special hazmat team has to put out the dangerous fire.

These EVs are heavily subsidized by the government when purchased and also when being manufactured. So the main reason for the mileage mandate is that EVs are not paying gas taxes. Here the government has created a shortage of gas tax dollars and now they come along to fix a problem they created in the first place. EVs should not be subsidized and a heavy tax should be added to the sale of the vehicle for causing more wear and tear on the roadways.

Nevada citizens’ privacy is given up by the intrusion of our government into our personal vehicles, where a search of it requires a warrant. This is a violation of the U.S. Constitution’s Fourth Amendment of unreasonable search and seizure. What will happen when a citizen resists this law? The DMV will not issue current registration, and in so doing, will force Nevadans out of their vehicles, which will lead to people not being able to go to the store to buy groceries, go to the doctor’s office, and cause many other problems due the mandated mileage law.

Nevada’s government has people over a barrel that feel they will give up their constitutional right in order to participate in daily and routine activities like going to work, buying groceries and keeping healthy.

Please repeal these laws.

Arnold Breitenbach