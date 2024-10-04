Letters to the editor

Voter worries about who is really running the country

The more I see presidential candidate Kamala Harris do interviews with the aid of a ‘teleprompter’ (all of which to date have been extremely friendly), I can’t remember anyone saying more words with less of a relationship with the subject she was asked.

Which leaves the question I’ve been asking for about four years now, “who’s really running the important things in our country?”

David Jaronik

Resident wary of signature update postcard from county

Are you aware of the ballot integrity risk presented by the “Signature Update Form” mailed out by Nye County Clerk Cori Freidhof? It is a postcard asking for an updated signature and to provide 4 digits of my SSN or my Nevada driver’s license number. In a postcard(!) where any handler could easily photo copy it during its route to Tonopah.

What else are these Democrats planning to create bogus votes in Nevada?

Don Marcum

We’re voting for president, not homecoming king or queen

I hear this too often: “I don’t like either presidential candidate so I’m not going to vote”. Really? Is voting for President about who you “like”? We’re not in high school selecting the Homecoming king and queen. We’re voting for the person who has the best policies to run the Executive Branch of our United States government.

You won’t have to eat dinner with the president so don’t worry if their personality is not to your liking. You definitely will be forced to endure their policy choices for the next four years. That’s much more important.

This is a rare time in American history. We have two candidates who have actual records in office – a former president, and the candidate from the current administration.

You can finally make a choice based on real policy examples and the results of how they governed! Never mind the political posturing. Ask yourself which four years were better for you. Then vote accordingly. If you skip it, you don’t have the right to complain later.

I recommend early voting in person with convenient times and short lines starting Saturday, October 19th. It’s a few minutes that will impact your future. Your vote really will matter.

Mike Burgan

Socialism’s toehold has been here since the 60’s says reader

There is a reason Trump is being targeted for assassination! We all know who our adversaries and communist countries are and why they do not want Trump to be our next president. We should presume they have already taken advantage of the Biden-Harris open borders policies to prepare if the local Marxist-trained radicals don’t succeed!

In 1977 President Carter gave blanket pardons to over 50,000 draft dodgers; little did we realize many would go on to teach our kids Marxist/Socialism ideology. My research reveals there were over 4,000 self-proclaimed Marxist professors in 2017.

Socialism’s toehold originated after the 60s on the college campuses with antiwar activists like Bill Ayers, his wife, Angela Davis, and more becoming college professors to indoctrinate three generations in Marxist ideology. Worse, the Biden-Harris administration wants us taxpayers, (you and me) to pay for this training.

The country has never been closer to socialism or downright communist rule than we are now! Bolshevik Bernie Sanders disguises Marxism as “democratic socialism”, or cradle to grave euphoria provided by the government. Free stuff is an aphrodisiac to many, especially the young!

Having spent 34 years in the Navy training sailors to combat communism I understood the only difference between communism and socialism is with communism the government takes your property and gives you what they think you need to survive; with Socialism the government lets you keep your property and taxes as much as possible so you can maintain the property leaving enough to survive.

Michael Savage’s new book says, “We’ve locked up political prisoners for years without trials and are currently fully engaged in a civil war over the left-wing socialistic agendas, but most are not aware because the shooting has not started yet”. Maybe he needs to drive around Chicago some Saturday night!

Gene Fisher

USN Retired