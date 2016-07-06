Letters to the editor

Proud to be living in Pahrump

Tonight I drove to a small mound of dirt a little north of the park. I waited for the fireworks to start.

Other Pahrumpians sat outside their cars enjoying the perfect temperature. It was wonderful.

Suddenly the music started and so did the fireworks. We all set mesmerized by the display of beautiful colors and loud explosions. It came to me on that little hill that we are a fantastic community of people.

With all the griping and fault-finding, we have it great here. We have things that need fixing I know. But there we all were enjoying a display that was as good as any big city anywhere in the world. The world was as right as it gets.

I am proud of Pahrump. We have some of the best people on planet Earth.

Thank you to Pahrump for the great fireworks display. Thank you Pahrumpians for being my good neighbors. You know who you are. Be proud of our little town we are lucky we found it and lucky to live here.

Tina Trenner

Commissioner should have thanked Legislature

Donna Cox wrote a letter to the editor to thank her supporters and that initiative by her was the right thing to do. However, some of the wording in her message is misleading because she should have thanked the Nevada Legislature for changing the NRS to eliminate a runoff between the top two vote getters even in the same party.

If the NRS had not changed she would have been in a November runoff with Leo Blundo who might have taken her BoCC seat.

Unfortunately for Nye County the NRS did change and District III (and the County of Nye) will have Commissioner Cox for a second detrimental term. Thats detrimental for the county and for the towns within the county. She thanked her supporters and invited them to … celebrate our win and victory together.

She failed to mention that 66 percent of the voters in her district voted for one of her opponents. That tells me that 66 percent of the voters in District III understood how important this election was for the entire county.

So, with the NRS change, she faces no opponent in November and she has effectively won re-election by 41 votes.

In a past election she beat Andy Alberti by ONE vote. It is our collective wish that the other members of the BoCC can get her to work in the best interest of all the people in the county, instead of merely her friends, and stop her continual work against county and town interests as has been her nature.

Tom Waters

Pahrump Resident

Reader calls VEA rate increase bait and switch

The PVT lead article, VEA Approves 9.9 Percent Rate Increase was well positioned because it is of direct effect to everyone in Pahrump. It also sounds like a gas station price fix, an attempt to dissuade us from actually seeing a TEN PERCENT jump in our electric bills. More of the deceitful mindset of the PR spinners at VEA, aka Bait and Switch.

I have no problem with paying those guys who risk their lives handling very high voltage electric lines – a skill of great value. I do have a problem with the VEA super high salary administration, plus pensions, raising our rates for energy when EVERY worldwide energy source has gone down in price over the past year. Pass along savings? Perhaps pass up executive salary boost would be a better description. Maybe the VEA administration needs a Brexit, too.

Fred Dexter

Another scam targeting seniors

I would like to inform the seniors of Pahrump that a new scam is here.

They claim to be from Publishers Clearing House saying you won one and a half million and a new car. They ask you to go to Smiths or Walmart and send a money order for $499.96 to Tammy Greer in Texas.

Luckily we knew something was wrong. I received a call from Verizon telling me I was getting overseas calls from Bermuda.

Please tell the seniors of Pahrump and surrounding area to be aware.

Thanks,

Joe and Kaye Smith

How should we dispose of nuclear waste?

Its fair to say that most residents of Nye County are not scientists, nor do the majority of us have the engineering background to fully understand technical details related to storage of nuclear waste. What we might agree on however, is that when knowledgeable people tell us we have nothing to worry about, it may be time to think about packing up or at least dusting off the bunker gear. Consider as well that this issue isnt limited to the United States. Every country using nuclear power must contend with the by-product. Collectively, that amounts to a lot of irradiated material. On a more positive note, we can be confident that nuclear power plants are relatively safe and are an economical source of electricity. We could probably use more of them.

But the question remains. What method for disposing of radioactive waste will provide reasonable assurance of no future problems? A few what ifs come to mind.

• What if the worlds nuclear powers agreed on a joint effort to lift all radioactive waste off the planet and send it on a collision course toward the largest nuclear generator in the solar system, the Sun?

• What if the venture included constructing a new and technically advanced space shuttle?

• What if expendable cargo platforms were assembled in low Earth orbit to carry nuclear waste on its final journey?

• What if, as a cost-saving measure, the platforms were connected to reusable, remotely controlled propulsion (acceleration) units?

• What if cooperative nations delivered their contaminates to a launch site in the Pacific where it would remain in temporary storage until a designated launch date? Another question. How many launches would be required in any given year to fill an orbiting waste carrier? Ill leave that to the experts.

Are there any risks? Absolutely. But think about it. The technology exists to do this. And with the cost sharing among nations in a well-managed program, the benefits could be enormous. Of course, getting started is always the toughest part, so heres a final what if.

What if the White House instructed our UN representative to bring this matter before the General Assembly? That could be the perfect forum in which to arouse interest and get the ball rolling.

Ralph Bazan