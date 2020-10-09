Thinkstock This issue's letters to the editor cover a wide range of issues.

Is no electoral college moving toward no constitution?

Ms. Nancy Jackson Boyce wants to have an open debate on this subject in her Oct. 7 PVT letter. Great! If we can set emotions aside and focus on the logic and reason of the subject. We are known around the world as the “United States of America”, starting with understanding definitions, the word “states” refers to separate entities that are bound together mainly for the benefit of mutual security as well as other cooperative benefits. This system devised by our founders is certainly not perfect, as to date, no other system devised by man, but it does attempt to give a voice to the smallest minorities.

Understanding that all institutions either grow or shrink and seldom remain stagnant very long, the central government has grown exponentially, especially since the turn of the 19th century. The central government has gained power at the cost of individual states’ power. Take the passage of the Seventeenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which changed electing U.S. senators by state representatives to being elected by the state’s population. On the surface, this seems fine and it would be if that population is educated, engaged, and involved with the candidates. But in reality, this opens the door wider for out-of-state party leaders and outside money to fund and present their chosen pick to be presented in a favorable way that in too many cases have little to with favorable issues for that state.

The founders had this crazy idea that the government that affects the people most directly should be the government that is closest to them, not a bunch of people living far away that are well isolated and few citizens ever meet.

I know the first argument that will be used against the ‘state’s rights’ issue will be slavery but to be completely open and fair, this issue needs to be looked at through 18th-century eyes almost all around the world, in nearly every culture, including Africa. It’s a shame we don’t seem to teach U.S. history or civics anymore and it’s also a shame many important people in history were and still are being misrepresented and others along with their thoughts were erased, people like Frederick Douglass and how he originally viewed the U.S. and its Constitution and his later thoughts, believing how great it was if only people were willing to follow its guidelines.

There is much more to learn but one thing is certain: many are trying to destroy the Constitution for some time, whether openly intending or not, and if the Electoral College is dissolved, it will be a major step to dissolving the Constitution as well.

David Jaronik

Right-wing hate groups are biggest threat to our country

David Jaronik’s response to my proposal to end the Electoral College system was extremely confusing.

While I discussed the need for a one-person, one-vote system, using 21st century technology, he wrote about climate change, nuclear power plants, eliminating states and mob rule.

I have no idea what any of those things have to do with the Electoral College. Of course he did not debate my basic premise that this system is undemocratic and outdated.

Henry Hurlbut continues to lament the need for law and order in America. I agree with Henry on the need for civil obedience. However, our current FBI director says the greatest threat to America is violence from the right-wing, white supremacy, hate groups.

These are the same hate groups our president failed to condemn during the presidential debate. The BLM protests have been 93 percent peaceful and hopefully that percentage will improve.

Finally, the sad and unfortunate spike in Covid-19 cases in the federal government is very alarming. Our national security is jeopardized when elected officials are unable to perform their tasks. If they are susceptible to this virus it should be a reminder for all of us to wear a mask, practice social distancing and do our part during this pandemic. I hope all of us can stay safe.

Dennis Crooks