Letters to the editor

Reader says election was valid, let’s move forward

Henry Hurlbut criticizes me for wanting to abolish the Electoral College. Henry argues that we’ve had it for 200 years and why change now. In America it was legal to own slaves 200 years ago. Should we have kept that institution as well?

Henry, do you feel qualified to vote for the president of the United States? Why do you need some elector to do that for you? Additionally, Donald Trump, the White House tyrant, is urging many electors to ignore the will of the people and cast their vote for him. Even our founding fathers would roll over in their graves if they knew how this system is foundering in the 21st century.

Wouldn’t it be nice if we got rid of “red” states and “blue” states and simply had the United States? All these worthless state recounts would be unnecessary. We have the technology to modernize our elections if we have the courage to do so.

Please stop the ridiculous assertion that massive voter fraud occurred in this election. The Justice Department, Homeland Security and numerous Republican secretaries od state have stated that this election was fair. The presidential election was not even close. Trump lost by 74 electoral votes and more than 6 million popular votes. If he had one ounce of dignity Mr. Trump would congratulate Joe Biden and invite him to the White House.

Finally, the coronavirus is once again out of control. About 2,500 people in America are dying every day. This is a tragedy of epic proportions. This holiday season, please wear a mask, practice social distancing and do your part to minimize the health risk to you and those around you.

Dennis Crooks