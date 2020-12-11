35°F
Opinion

Letters to the editor

December 11, 2020 - 7:00 am
 
Thinkstock To read more letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times, go to pvtimes.com

Reader says election was valid, let’s move forward

Henry Hurlbut criticizes me for wanting to abolish the Electoral College. Henry argues that we’ve had it for 200 years and why change now. In America it was legal to own slaves 200 years ago. Should we have kept that institution as well?

Henry, do you feel qualified to vote for the president of the United States? Why do you need some elector to do that for you? Additionally, Donald Trump, the White House tyrant, is urging many electors to ignore the will of the people and cast their vote for him. Even our founding fathers would roll over in their graves if they knew how this system is foundering in the 21st century.

Wouldn’t it be nice if we got rid of “red” states and “blue” states and simply had the United States? All these worthless state recounts would be unnecessary. We have the technology to modernize our elections if we have the courage to do so.

Please stop the ridiculous assertion that massive voter fraud occurred in this election. The Justice Department, Homeland Security and numerous Republican secretaries od state have stated that this election was fair. The presidential election was not even close. Trump lost by 74 electoral votes and more than 6 million popular votes. If he had one ounce of dignity Mr. Trump would congratulate Joe Biden and invite him to the White House.

Finally, the coronavirus is once again out of control. About 2,500 people in America are dying every day. This is a tragedy of epic proportions. This holiday season, please wear a mask, practice social distancing and do your part to minimize the health risk to you and those around you.

Dennis Crooks

THOMAS KNAPP: There is no such thing as a ‘must-pass’ bill
By Thomas L. Knapp Special to the Times-Bonanza

“Congress,” The Hill reports, “is barreling toward a veto showdown with President Trump over the mammoth must-pass annual defense policy bill.” At issue: The annual National Defense Authorization Act, which as usual has little to do with actual defense.

DAN SCHINHOFEN: By the numbers: It just isn’t so scary
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

First thing to do is put aside all you have heard about COVID -19 (now SARS 2) and try to just look at the actual numbers. I have included links to data so you can check it yourself.

Trump pressures Georgia Republicans in bid to overturn results
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Donald Trump continued to claim he won the Nov. 3 election even as Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger re-certified the race for President-elect Joe Biden and argued that “disinformation” on the integrity of the election should be condemned.

TIM BURKE: New mandates feel like violation of personal rights
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

I am at home by myself, sitting at my desk and typing on my computer with a face mask on. No, not really, because under Governor Sisolak’s Emergency Directive 035, being alone exempts me from that requirement. The surge in COVID-19 positives and government directives in response has made this our new reality. For the third time in less than two weeks, Nevada on Tuesday set a record for most coronavirus cases reported in a day since the start of the pandemic, state data shows. According to the Department of Health and Human Services website, there were 2,853 new cases reported Tuesday, along with 24 additional deaths. The updated figures brought totals in the state to 139,080 cases and 2,047 deaths.

DAN SCHINHOFEN: Bill of Rights?
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Back in January when the “novel coronavirus” was finally making the news, after the debacle of impeachment was over, I was very interested as I watched the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) shut down a city with 35 million residents. My first reaction was, “This could never happen in America as we have a Bill of Rights.” Boy was I wrong.

DAN SCHINHOFEN: Lessons learned
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

This past year has seen a lot of changes and most not for the better. As I sit here thinking it over, here are some of the things I have learned.