Opinion

Letters to the Editor

December 25, 2020 - 7:00 am
 
Thinkstock This issue's letters to the editor cover a wide range of issues.

Lifetime Democrat chides party for corruption, says GOP isn’t much better

As a lifetime registered Democrat, I felt it necessary to expound on the evil of my party, which has gone astray. There is truly no doubt in anyone’s mind that they truly stole the election. A simple observation of what transpired before the election would be enough for any intelligent person to be able to justify that statement.

First, all one has to do is observe the campaign of both sides. Joe Biden was barely heard from at any time and hardly ventured forth from his lair, the BASEMENT. As Biden would say, “come on man.” No person in their right mind would vote for someone in his first stage of dementia which is very apparent with a simple look at the man and listen to him speak.

Second, the total corruption of the Biden family is so apparent that it just jumps out at you. In 47 years of being in DC he has not accomplished one thing. The whole of D.C. has become a cesspool of corruption and thievery. We had a chance when Trump took office to change all of this and I believe we could have in the second term of his presidency. Now be honest with yourself and say you would want this to happen.

We had a chance to straighten this country out peaceably. I only hope that I am here to observe the second revolution, which is not going to be pretty. Please don’t get me wrong, the Republicans aren’t much better. I still hear, “Throw the Bums Out” yet they still steal their way in. Please God, help us through this terrible time and help give the Devil his due. He is the leader of the current Democrat Party and on judgment day all that follow him will have to pay the price.

Stacy Riney

Find a reliable source when gathering information

Samuel Clemens once said: “Figures don’t lie but liars figure.” That’s as true today as it was when he said it. Reading George Tucker’s letter in the PVT and his quoted stats from Wikipedia Reminded me of something I’d read about them and other tech outlets like them, Google, Facebook, Twitter, and many other ‘experts’ and their ‘expert opinions’.

In the article, Larry Sanger, one of the co-founders of Wikipedia, said things like it was “broken beyond repair” and seems to be a man obsessed with factual truths, even if they were in opposition to his beliefs he also said: “Wikipedia never solved the problem of how to organize itself in a way that didn’t lead to mob rule”, which could easily be said about many other institutions.

People have always favored going to people and sources they’re most comfortable with and hire if in that position, to hire people who they may feel are like-minded.

There is a multitude of places to get information and regarding benign subjects most are fine, but when you get to a controversial subject, especially relating to politics, that changes everything. Most people are heavily invested emotionally in their beliefs regardless of any facts that counter those beliefs, but I’ve always found it’s worth looking at things that dispute those beliefs honestly because they will either reinforce those beliefs, make you look at them from another perspective, or possibly even change your mind if you are honest with yourself. A good starting point has always seem to be original material.

David Jaronik

Tim Burke, columnist for the Pahrump Valley Times.
TIM BURKE: High court reverses restrictions in churches' occupancy
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Christmas is a time of traditions. Families have been out searching for that perfect Christmas tree to decorate. Christmas lights are being put up. Music stations are playing Christmas music, and TV stations are playing holiday movies. Toy drives are underway. Hot chocolate is being brewed and cookies baked. Gingerbread houses are being decorated from simple and fun projects to grand displays worthy of public display. Secret Santa gifts are being carefully hidden until it is time to exchange the gifts. Ugly sweaters have been picked out and readied for their unveiling.

THOMAS KNAPP: There is no such thing as a 'must-pass' bill
THOMAS KNAPP: There is no such thing as a 'must-pass' bill
By Thomas L. Knapp Special to the Times-Bonanza

“Congress,” The Hill reports, “is barreling toward a veto showdown with President Trump over the mammoth must-pass annual defense policy bill.” At issue: The annual National Defense Authorization Act, which as usual has little to do with actual defense.

DAN SCHINHOFEN: By the numbers: It just isn't so scary
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

First thing to do is put aside all you have heard about COVID -19 (now SARS 2) and try to just look at the actual numbers. I have included links to data so you can check it yourself.

Trump pressures Georgia Republicans in bid to overturn results
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Donald Trump continued to claim he won the Nov. 3 election even as Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger re-certified the race for President-elect Joe Biden and argued that “disinformation” on the integrity of the election should be condemned.