Letters to the Editor

Term limits are only way to ensure service before self

Human nature being what it is, we don’t all process or interpret information exactly the same way. But I’m certain that a majority of Americans have no misunderstanding about the assault on our nation’s capital. If justice prevails, those directly responsible, along with every prominent individual who in any way supported or countenanced the deaths, destruction and interference with our government’s activities, will be dealt with appropriately.

It was encouraging that some Republican members of Congress denounced the attack and demonstrated greater concern for preservation of our democracy than loyalty to the former occupant of the Oval Office. Whether or not the second impeachment of Donald Trump will serve a greater purpose, remains to be seen. In any event, that a sufficient number of voters were dissatisfied with constant turbulence in the previous administration, is an issue now clearly settled. We’re moving on. And in the coming years we will see how well promises made become promises fulfilled.

Beyond that, I have long understood that American politics has never been described as a ship of state floating on smooth water. Rough and bumpy has long been the norm. And that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Strongly held and diverse opinions can lead to sensible conclusions.

However, I am equally convinced that political careerism and unfettered lobbying of congressional officeholders, isn’t nearly so productive. Rather, they sow the seeds of corruption. The only mechanism than will ensure service before self, is term limits on elected positions at every level of government. To paraphrase the words of Thomas Jefferson: The tree of liberty must from time to time, be refreshed by replacing elected officeholders.

In my limited grasp of our political roots, I’ve gathered that the original mandate went something like this: If you have a vision to improve the country, and if you have adequate support of a constituency, come forward. Do the best you can in the time allotted. Then return from whence you came.

Ralph Bazan

Country’s biggest issues coming from inside the nation’s own borders

The greatest threat to our constitutional republic is from within. The progressive movement is inherently totalitarian and has long sought more power over we the people than our Constitution allows.

But now that power is being consolidated. Progressives control big tech, 95 percent of media, multi-national corporations, most educational institutions and both the executive and legislative branches of government. Opposing voices in the Supreme Court have been bullied into compliance by the threat of court packing. “Election reform” has already begun.

Today, progressives call for unity. Tomorrow they will demand subordination. The hatred and vindictiveness shown by these people has been on full display for years.

Tom Lindsey

Thank you for your support and success of Friday Fish Fry

On behalf of Our Lady of the Valley and the Knights of Columbus, THANK YOU for your OVERWHELMING support of our Fish Fry on February 26. Your kindness is humbling.

Our small kitchen and staff was put to the test and we did not always succeed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

We hope you will give us another chance at our next Drive-thru Fish Frys, March 12 &26.

We appreciate you all. God Bless!

Our Lady of the Valley,

Knights of Columbus Fish Fry Team

Reader challenges some statements in recent PVT letter

Patricia Growden wrote, “I guess you didn’t like living in a free country,…you don’t live in a free and safe one anymore,…our freedom of speech and constitutional rights have been violated by this administration.” Ms. Growden, please tell us which “freedom of speech and constitutional rights have been violated by this administration.” She also wrote, “Also, I guess you didn’t like being energy free anymore. The ones above have put us back under the thumbs of foreign sources.”

I think Ms. Growden was referring to the recent cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline. If so, Ms. Growden, what kind of Kool-Aid have you been drinking? The Keystone Pipeline carried the lowest grade, tar pit sand oil, from a foreign source, Alberta Canada, not America.

The pipeline had the second largest spill, nearly four hundred thousand gallons on North Dakota wetlands. And, aren’t you aware that fossil fuels are not renewable?

Most importantly, we don’t have to wait until we have completely choked our environment on hydrocarbons, and have killed millions more because we can and are converting to clean, renewable energy.

For example, I have recently signed a contract for a turbine, and am likely to have more added on one of my farms in Oklahoma. The income to me is substantial, and will likely exceed income from my oil royalties in the near future.

This is proof that substantial amounts of new clean, non-polluting energy will be produced, while collectively creating many high-paying jobs. Why and how can right-wingers object to this? Think about it, renewable and no pollution. You won’t hear about this on Fox News because they are suckups to dirty oil interests.

Like you, I want what is best for all of us. But, unlike you, I have not been programmed by the interests of dirty oil, which is likely Fox News.

Finally, retired police officer, Arnold Brietenbach, did not accurately represent President Biden’s characterization of our nation’s police forces. I was a volunteer of a major police force in California for a few years.

While I met some of the finest officers, I also learned about some in our country who were not worthy to wear the uniform and display the badge. One had killed an innocent 12-year-old child. Some have been drug addicts and dope dealers. Some are racists and have killed non-resisting black people. Some have raped and killed women to hide the evidence.

And most recently, some former police officers participated in an insurrection against our Capitol. Such police officers are undesirable and our police departments, as well as ourselves, deserve better.

Jim Ferrell

Resident responds to recent ‘Pahrump dump’ letter

I am responding to Jean Williams Frenette’s letter saying that Pahrump is becoming the Dump on this side of the Hump.

Frenette complains people have too much junk and the shipping containers they have put on their lots are ugly and should be taxed and painted. The entire idea of a container is to put the unsightly junk inside of one.

Jean wants to know if we should rename Pahrump “Mearsk” or “Hyundai.” We are full of Toyota, Hyundai and Honda cars. Should we rename the town “Toyota Village”, “Hyundai City” or “Honda Crossroads”?

And maybe we wouldn’t have all of these containers from China if we made our own products. These containers have been made into homes for our citizens; they are taxed and painted. With the coming high gas prices and taxes put upon us to pay for the new green deal, more containers may have to be used for homes here.

We could have a contest to see who could come up with the best new name for Pahrump and it shouldn’t rhyme with dump. Just an idea.

Karen Stone

Animal lover concerned about high school rodeos

Rodeo has had its day, and now belongs in the dustbin of history. The proposed high school rodeos will likely be super-spreaders of COVID-19.

Be aware that EVERY animal welfare organization in North America condemns rodeo due to its inherent cruelty. Animal injuries and deaths are commonplace, veterinary care rare. The PRCA has required on-site vets only since 1996, after FIVE animals were killed at the 1995 California Rodeo in Salinas.

Most of rodeo is bogus from the get-go. REAL working cowboys/girls never routinely rode bulls, or wrestled steers, or rode bareback, or barrel raced, or practiced calf roping as a timed event. And they certainly did not put flank straps on the animals, or work them over with painful “hotshots,” kicks and slaps in the holding chutes. Some “sport”! Indeed, rodeo is not a “sport” at all. It’s a macho exercise in domination.

The United Kingdom banned rodeos back in 1934. Can the U.S. be far behind? Lest we forget, COVID-19 was HUMAN-caused, a direct result of our gross mistreatment and abuse of animals, both wild and domestic. There are connections to be made here, folks. Are we up to the task?

Eric Mills,

Action For Animals coordinator

America needs to take control before we lose it

Has anyone else noticed how drastically the rules have changed over the years?

I’m sure many of us heard and were taught mostly by our parents and others “work hard for things you really want, save your money and save for a rainy day too, be honest don’t cheat, always try to be fair with others, respect the elderly and etc.”

So many of those rules (which really are just sound principles) have all but disappeared, maybe exponentially (a well-worn word today) since “the everyone gets a trophy” era. You no longer need to save for anything, just get enough support and demand entitlement to it, the government will provide, that is if you voted the right way. Cheating is allowable, just make sure you’re cheating the right people or entities. Few elders mean anything and are more in the way than anything else, unless of course if they are giving me stuff directly otherwise the government should just take their stuff to give to me and maybe others on the approved list.

Few realize there are some real dark clouds gathering over this country and it’s the way of life that will also have a negative effect on the rest of the world and most of the world will be blaming the USA for all their problems too. Milton Friedman once said, “You can have socialism or you can have open borders but you can’t have both”, yet we continue to try, along with all the other undeniable rules we continue to break, like continually printing money that has been losing its value. That has been tried many times before and failed many nations if allowed to go on.

If we don’t decide to take control and change things, those changes will take control of us and give us no choices. There are very few in D.C. that are willing to even acknowledge there could be a problem over the horizon and may find themselves in a very precarious position in the not-too-distant future.

David Jaronik

A thank you to former president for doing his best

To President Trump, I just want to say thank you for the last four years!

Thank you for making it cool to be an American again. Thank you for showing us that we don’t need to be under China’s thumb anymore economically, or any other way. Thank you for one of the strongest economies we’ve ever experienced in my lifetime.

Thank you for all you have done for the minority communities, and the outstanding decrease in the unemployment rate. Thank you for making it feel good to love our country and to be a proud patriot again.

Thank you for supporting our nation’s flag and the men and women who fought for the freedom that stands behind that flag. Thank you for supporting our nation’s law enforcement organizations, and understanding how difficult their job really is.

Thank you for quelling the flood of illegal immigrations, and bringing to justice the thousands of criminals that flood brought us. Thank you for giving corporations a reason to come back to America to make our own products and put Americans back to work.

Thank you for bringing our troops home from endless deployments that presented us with little more than body bags; and for your commitment to strengthen our military. Thank you for operation warp speed and keeping your promise to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to us in less than a year.

Thank you for never-ending attempts at bringing peace to the Middle East and your support for Israel. Thank you for your tax relief, and thank you for our energy independence. Most of all though… thank you for taking a damn rotten job that you never had to take!! Thank you for caring enough for this country to want to try and make a difference.

Thank you for showing America how little career politicians actually work for their constituents, and for showing us how much those politicians despise you for showing America how easy it is to build a great nation, rather than rape her to line their own pockets and stock portfolios.

Thank you for allowing us to experience a president who wasn’t a lifelong politician, but a lifelong American.

THANK YOU, MR. PRESIDENT, YOU DID YOUR BEST!

Sincerely, Frank C. Gardner, Executive Director,

Oregon’s Paiute Tribal Gaming Commission (Ret.)