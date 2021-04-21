Thinkstock To read additional letters to the editor, go to pvtimes.com

Reader applauds Tim Burke’s column on depression

I have to heartily applaud the article by Tim Burke on depression, and more importantly his positive suggestions to fight it by emphasizing articulately that the illness does not have to be fatal and that there is help available to people who feel it is their only option.

Suicide rates here in Great Britain are far too high and have not reduced during the pandemic and with unemployment rising due to the effects of the various lockdowns and other issues there really should be a far higher focus on reducing the numbers as one suicide resulting in a wasted life is surely one too many.

I myself was in a downward spiral following the death of my dear wife Susan in 2018 after 48 glorious years of marriage along with a stupid ill-considered decision to retire too early when I had far more to achieve in my career and I lost my sense of purpose.

Thankfully, it was a highly memorable trip to the USA in September 2019 when I toured the Rocky Mountain states seeing some fantastic scenery and meeting so many friendly and hospitable people that helped me back on the road to recovery. Not everyone has the resources of course to be able to afford such a trip but the message as Tim Burke so eloquently described is to develop positive habits, engage with people and exercise as much as you are able to whilst availing yourself of every bit of help that is at your disposal so that the elusive light at the end of the tunnel gets brighter and brighter by the day.

Kenneth Farrington

Politicians exploiting media when promoting gun control

The current news is dominated by the recent mass shooting in Denver in which 10 people were killed. Events like these are horrendous tragedies, and shouldn’t happen.

I wish I knew how to prevent them, but I don’t know if they even can be prevented. But I do know that gun control laws are ineffective and counterproductive. They are punitive to law-abiding citizens who have a constitutional right to keep and bear arms. Criminals don’t obey laws; that’s what makes them criminals.

What really disgusts me is how politicians exploit these events as excuses to come out of the woodwork and get face time on TV to promote their agendas. Completely predictably, a horde of them are out promoting “tougher” gun control laws.

A problem is that these laws only apply to new gun sales through licensed dealers. They do not address the 300 million guns currently floating around the country, most of which are not registered anywhere.

It’s interesting that most or all of the guns used in these mass shootings were purchased legally from dealers by people who passed background checks.

And then there’s Tammy Duckworth, a Democratic representative from Colorado where the last shooting took place. She’s exploiting the assaults on Asian-Americans as leverage to try to force President Biden to nominate an Asian-American to a cabinet position for the sake of diversity. She’s threatening to indiscriminately vote against any caucasian who is nominated for any cabinet position if Biden doesn’t give her what she wants.

Can someone please explain to me what part of this is OK? It’s racist blackmail and blatantly unconstitutional. Government posts should be filled based on qualifications, not race or diversity. Fortunately, Ms. Duckworth has backed down and is no longer playing this game.

What is wrong with these people? Does an opportunity for political exploitation eclipse the interests of their constituents? Unfortunately yes.

The actions and agendas of candidates should be carefully considered when election time comes around. We all need to get out and vote in an informed manner, and vote people who are exploiting their position for personal agenda and/or gain out of office.

David G. Alexander

Senior with health issues criticizes local DMV office

I am wondering how an elderly person such as myself, with health issues is supposed conduct business with our DMV? I cannot get in line at 4 a.m. and wait for four hours in the hope of getting one of their “precious” appointments. (And then wait probably another 4-6 hours to conduct my business).

The Pahrump DMV has to be the worst run and mismanaged government organization in the country!

Paul M. Gemellaro

Communist takeover will be complete without Constitution

When President Biden fails to defend the United States Constitution, the very foundation of our nation, and in effect attack it, he must be removed from office.

President Biden has declared, “No amendment to the Constitution is absolute.” The very Constitution that he has been sworn to uphold. If he is allowed to shred the very document that has governed this nation for over 250 years, then the communist takeover will be complete.

Arnold Breitenbach.

President’s practice is described as ‘political speak’

Anyone who has watched our new president, even sparsely understands and sees a cognitive decline. In spite of nearly a half a century of practicing and rehearsing it can be described as “political speak”, which is when you get to particularly controversial matters always keep it vague, use words and statements that can be at least dualistic and be skilled in changing or deflecting subjects and be able to “run out the clock”.

Joe has never been tops in any of these things but does use them frequently as many politicians do. It’s becoming more apparent he is being sheltered and protected by many powerful people and allies, even outside of government. Interviews are tightly controlled, scripted, and only done on sympathetic venues. Questions seem limited by some approval process of his protectors and ended quickly if things deviate from a master plan. Even in these venues he constantly needs the “cards in his pocket”.

The previous office holder, love him or hate him, was unquestionably the “decision-maker”, sometimes even to his detriment. Knowing and understanding he came from a ‘building background and a political one, where things have to get done, be done correctly and in a timely manner, those in charge can come across as harsh and even tyrannical. I as well as many others may find it much easier to visualize the previous president in a ‘top hat’ as ringmaster, but I wonder who is the ringmaster now?

David Jaronik

Reader encourages Republicans to move forward

The presidential election has been over for five months and every week I read an editorial about the “good old days” of the Trump presidency or how President Biden is ruining the country. I wish this nonsense would stop.

Joe Biden is governing as a centrist. The Stimulus Bill is just one example where the majority of Americans favor a $1,400 per person check for middle- and low-income families. If anyone regards this as a “socialist” policy, I would invite them to sign their stimulus check and mail it to me. (I will gladly reimburse you for the stamp).

President Biden has also proposed background checks for people purchasing guns, a comprehensive immigration reform package, improving our infrastructure and increasing the minimum wage. All of these proposals are overwhelmingly supported by his constituents.

Meanwhile, the Insurrection Party (the Republican Party died on January 6) has introduced more than 250 bills in 43 states that make it more difficult to vote in 2022. This party cares nothing about governing, but they are consumed with regaining political power. In Georgia, where the Republican secretary of state said there was no voter fraud, their new election law allows the state Legislature to overturn the election results of the people. So much for democracy!!!

I challenged one Republican in Nye County to justify this national attack on voting rights. How does giving someone standing in line to vote for eight hours a bottle of water jeopardize our elections? Why are all of these reforms needed when the last election was declared the most secure in our history? Why do you Republicans want to deny people of color the right to vote? I’m waiting for a reply from you right-wing conservatives!

Dennis Crooks

Senior wants simpler process to get vaccination shot

I read in the Times about getting a COVID shot for my wife. We are both over 80 and the process involved a 61-digit number to beat into a computer to set started. Dammit, we are not 21-year-old kids born with a computer in our hands, and with grandkids scattered over two states that can’t help.

Is this the administration’s way to try to kill off all the old folks?I can’t understand why someone can’t come up with something simpler.

Richard Willey

Passing of new bill will mean changes in voting process

I believe the public needs to know what the Democratic Congress of the United States are promoting with their new bill HR1. This bill will make the U.S. Congress in charge of the congressional elections, in place of the states. 2. Any challenge to HR1 can only be filed in District court for the District of Columbia by only one attorney. 3. Mandates automatic voter registration in all 50 states for anyone who gives their information to a government agency. 4. Does away with signature requirements for absentee ballots and make states accept ballots given within 10 days after election day. 5. Would make it illegal to verify addresses of voters or to remove ineligible voters. 6. States must get approval from federal government to make any changes to voting rules. 7. States will not be allowed to require ID for voting. 8. Ensures that illegal immigrants can vote. 9. Allows same day voter registration. 10. Allows 16 year olds to vote and requires states to encourage this. 11. Prohibits the publication of misleading information about elections. (Of course this is according to someone’s idea of what is misleading.) 12. Legalizes nationwide mail-in voting without photo ID. 13. Legalizes nationwide early mail-in voting. 14. Any designated person can turn in absentee ballots. 15. Requires colleges and universities to hire campus vote coordinators. 16. Mandates that states make absentee voter boxes available for 45 days within an election. 17. There can be no campaign dollars for covering ads on the internet. There are many more parts to this bill and you could look them up on line if interested.

Each one of us should decide if HR1 is appropriate, and what this will do for our elections.

To me it looks like a scheme to get the Democrats in office and keep them there with no Republican representation and voids U.S citizenship..

Judy Pendleton

Considering a broader view of gun ownership good idea

The subject of firearms, what type can be privately owned and how many, has been a source of contention in our country for quite a while. As a military retiree, followed by a career in law enforcement and corrections, I thought of guns, especially handguns and long guns merely as tools of my trade, so to speak, much like a plumber’s wrench; to be used if and when necessary.

It occurs to me that when the Second Amendment was adopted America didn’t have police departments or professional and well equipped armed forces, which meant that citizens were expected to possess and bear arms; just in case. It’s doubtful that in those earlier times our national leaders could have envisioned the circumstances we are faced with today.

Factions that currently threaten our civil society are as active now as they have ever been, and for many across this nation, that prospect alone justifies keeping one or more firearms readily available. Count me among those who feel the need to protect my home and its occupants. Even so, the complexity and risks of modern civilization have led to various rules of law. It may be helpful to consider a broader view.

Among other things, most developed countries require a valid driver’s license, registration and adequate insurance before residents may legally own and or operate a motor vehicle. Aside from this being a reliable source of revenue, those requirements were also established as a matter of public safety. I think we can agree as well, that Americans by and large, are sensible and decent people. But clearly, we can’t ignore the fact that our country is also home to an abundance of criminals, mental defectives and individuals whose judgment is at times less than sound.

Of course none of this detracts from our fascination with firearms. And there’s no valid reason to say that’s wrong. After all, guns, like motor vehicles, are examples of precise craftsmanship and engineering.

Even so, there is again the broader view. Guns, like motor vehicles, have the potential to cause great harm if handled recklessly or with criminal intent. But as always, the devil is in the details, and what some may see as reasonable controls, others will vehemently argue against In the United States we seem to be endlessly in search of a balance between public safety and citizens’ rights. As the “great experiment” continues we will always seek lawmakers who are up to the task. All of which leaves us with the need to choose wisely.

Ralph Bázan

Presenting ID not a problem at voting polls says reader

I just read the article by Steve Sibelius titled “Democratic election bill would make it easier to vote in Nevada in the March 26, 2021 edition of the Pahrump Valley Times.

From what I read Sibelius is anti-I.D. when it comes to voting. I am a senior and I disagree with him. Let’s be honest about showing identification. I voted in person. When I arrived I was directed to a voting machine. It did not work. I was moved to another machine. I submitted my vote and it appeared to take. When I tried to print it would not do so. I never got a printout of what I submitted. I don’t know if my vote was counted or not. I could not tell from the service the Nevada secretary of states signed onto for checking your ballot. My point is simple. When you have malfunctions of equipment, it causes one to question the integrity of the vote. If we have equipment malfunctions, we certainly can have malfunctions with paper ballots.

We saw the pile of undeliverable mail ballots thrown on the ground by the mailbox of several different apartment complexes by the mail persons. We also saw the number of deceased who voted in Nevada. All of this was courtesy of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

As a senior, I must show my government issued I.D. regularly. I do not have a problem with that. I must present my driver’s license in order to renew it. I must present my driver’s license, Medicare and insurance cards for medical treatment and hospitalization. I must present my driver’s license to TSA when I fly. And, if the airlines have their way – I will have to present a vaccine passport. If you gamble, you have to show your driver’s license to obtain a casino rewards card. When you write a check not only must you present a government photo ID but you must also provide your telephone number. To receive state or federal aid, you need identification. To obtain utility and water service requires identification. There are all sorts of people who manage to do this – from the rich to the poor. To obtain a passport you have to show who you are with plenty of documentation. What exactly makes voting any different?

No, I do not buy for one split second that it is a burden for some people to present a government photo I.D. Election dates are established. If anything, I can see people volunteering to help those who don’t have an I.D. obtain one well in advance of the election. That would be a great party initiative. I do not believe it is up to our government to make special rules to accommodate those without an I.D. If I have to have one – so do they.

Ballot harvesting is a dream come true for the Democrats. It is bogus and just another way to cheat. I can understand if each party wants to vet party members to collect ballots from senior homes and other locations but only if the collectors of the ballots are provided with party credentials and no fail chain of custody is in place. But the collectors of these ballots should be credentialed with a required photo badge that cannot be duplicated or altered and it must be worn at the time of collection.

For those that have recently or in recent years moved to our county I welcome you and your choice to join us. For some of you, I do not understand why you want to recreate what you fled, I have read about a few cities and counties in Oregon that seceded and joined Idaho. I thought a long time about this. I know there has been a long standing effort for Nevada’s rural counties to secede and become their own state. I am not opposed to this but I am concerned that our total population may not be enough for us to sustain without a heavy increase in taxes to be self-supporting. Personally, I think what the Oregon cities did was brilliant. It would not require boundaries to touch. Think about it – most rural counties across America are red. If rural counties were to leave their blue states and join the red states – that might create a positive dynamic in our country. It might also change the number of U.S. representatives. It requires research and it is something we should look into.

Sheila Geesa

2022 will be the year to turn this country around

34 years of military service taught me, “not knowing your enemy is a huge mistake”. There is hope, we will overcome the move to communism; the origin so appropriately depicted in letters to the editor April 14th by Mr. Waldhauser.

I am no expert, but draw my assumptions from being a Democrat, Independent and Republican plus an elected official for 12 years. The stage has been set for more Democrat defectors like Mayor Lee from Las Vegas. Firsthand experience reveals rather than encourages more Democrats to defect; I suspect the Republicans will still hold a grudge. It is understandable that Republicans view all Democrats as leftist and with distaste because they unknowingly have had a hand in creating them by supporting non-partisan elections helping radical leftists into political positions from school boards to city council seats!

Democrats do not have that problem, unlike the Republicans who save their money for large partisan races the Democrats spend resources at the grass roots level. Better yet, they have the ultimate “free stuff” arsenal. We only hear about the radical left-wing Democrats because they make the news! Most of these are two generations of college Marxists indoctrinated Democrats, that worked their way into top levels of government and colleges since the 60s.

We still have one more chance, the baby boomers born between 1946 and 1964 make up 69.56 million citizens! There are a lot more born before that, including me. Many are retired Democrat union workers living on fixed incomes, social security, and union pensions. Many are loyal Democrats, not socialists, who made a good living and raised their families via unions and Democrat affiliation. I believe they will see their freedoms and the value of their money disappearing and will revolt. The far-left wing has gambled by pushing Biden to move so fast and hopefully that will be their downfall and the awaking of Democrat defectors! No matter how much Biden blabbers on about supporting unions, the retirees, all on fixed incomes will soon get nervous followed by buyer’s remorse.

2022 will be our defining chance to turn this ship around. There is a caveat, If HR-1 and SR-1 pass, the Republicans may want to try the Democrat approach, learn how to ballot harvest, vote first and often, plus stack the election boards with loyal ballot counters.

Gene Fisher