Letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Maybe a petition to recall commissioners?

Maybe it’s time to start a petition to place on the next ballot, to recall the Nye County commissioners that voted to yank Mr. Hof’s brothel and liquor licenses.

The people of Nye County and I support the legal brothels of Nye County. And maybe the person who lost to Mr. Hof should, one, grow up, and two, get a life!

Daniel J. Lett

California taxpayers pay more for disaster relief

In regard to the article by Mr. Wayne P. Brotherton Sr. on Wednesday, Aug. 8, published by the PVT: Mr. Brotherton railed on about the ignorance of Californians. In his own words, he has watched for half a century, who year after year endure wildfires and then rebuild again and somehow is costing taxpayers huge amounts of money.

For several paragraphs he carried on about how California is sending us smoke and pollution that will repeat each year, and apparently in his mind, if California didn’t exist, the laws of nature that cause wind, rain, drought and fire would somehow bless us in the desert with a utopian climate. Mr. Brotherton, the forces of nature have and will continue to exist for all time, not because of California and the “greenies.”

Shall we apply your logic to all Americans? When will the residents of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, etc., mitigate their homes and farms to withstand the thousands of tornados that reoccur every year? Let’s not forget the Ohio Basin. It’s subject to yearly floods, and of course, the entire East and Gulf coasts, subject to hurricanes. Every American pays for these natural disasters in the form of federal taxes and higher insurance rates.

And last, California, the eighth largest economy on the planet, pays far more taxes toward federal disaster relief than Nevada. So maybe they are suave, ecologists, scientists and hypocrites. The fact remains, California is ranked among the most educated states in America, Nevada among the dumbest.

So get over your hatred of California.

Roger L. Ellmers

Reduction in equipment responsible for wildfires

Today, (08/05/18), the smoke from the wildfires in California is so thick I cannot leave my home to attend my grandson’s 21st birthday party. I can’t breathe. This is the third summer my health has been compromised by smoke blown here from California.

Why are there so many huge, uncontrollable fires in the western United States? Suggested reasons are many – climate change, lack of controlled burns, drought. While these events contribute to the fires, I found a reason why these fires become so huge.

Large air tankers on exclusive-use contracts to the Forest Service have been cut this year from 20 to 13. In 2002 there were 44 tankers. This is a 73 percent reduction in the last 16 years. Large Type 1 helicopters were cut last year from 34 to 28 and that reduction remains in effect this year. Why did the U.S. Forest Service get rid of these much-needed fire-fighting airplanes and helicopters?

Some say we need to reduce the cost of fighting wildfires. At first glance the above cuts may seem to accomplish that. But failing to engage in a quick, aggressive initial attack on small fires by using overwhelming force from both the air and the ground, can allow a 10-acre fire to become a megafire, ultimately costing many millions of dollars. CAL FIRE gets this. The federal does not.

Sensitive populations exposed to smoke may experience chronic symptoms. Included in “sensitive populations” are people with asthma, COPD, other chronic lung diseases, airway hyper-responsiveness, individuals with cardiovascular disease, the elderly, children, pregnant women and smokers. All of these people can easily end up ill and hospitalized when forced to breathe wildfire smoke.

Firefighting in the West is not being properly managed. Because of this the citizens are losing their possessions, their pets, their houses, their health and their lives. It is beyond time for someone to look at the Forest service and determine why they have lost the ability to put out fires in our country’s forests. I am sure that a fire situation like the one in California would not be tolerated in Washington D.C.

Barbara Muchow

Thank you to the person who found cellphone

People who do nice things deserve a thank you.

On Monday, August 6th I was at Smith’s Food and Drug shopping. I was in the produce area and I made a phone call. I keep my phone in my pants pocket. They are shallow pockets.

I must not have gotten it down deep enough and it fell out. I didn’t miss it until I was at Walmart. I felt my pocket and it wasn’t there. You almost panic. I did a lot of thinking so when I got home I called Smith’s lost and found. Thank God they said yes, they had a black flip-top phone. I was so happy. I didn’t know if I’d ever get it back.

I want to thank the person who found it and turned it in to lost and found at Smith’s.

Thank you so much and bless you!

Margie Hartley

Assembly official touts economy under Trump

To the editor:

In case you are wondering just how great the economy is doing, look no further than job creation.

Since President Trump took office, more than four million jobs have been created, with over 157,000 jobs being added in July alone. Essentially, if you want a job, you get a job, which is refreshing news for hardworking Americans across the country.

Small businesses are especially benefiting from this growing economy—betterment that can be traced back to the tax cuts. Many of the measures included in the tax bill allow job creators to keep more of their earnings and invest that profit back into their business.

When small businesses thrive, the economy thrives. And when the economy is doing well, all Americans benefit.

Jim Wheeler

minority leader of Assembly,

Nevada State Assembly