Letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Commissioner Schinhofen issues statement

As I am a named defended in a case and do not have my own personal attorney, and because other colleagues of mine are also named in this suit I can only say that in my heart I know my vote to not renew Mr. Hof’s license was not based on retaliation, nor was there any political motivation in my heart at that time. I have always voted on the facts not the faces before me.

Dan Schinhofen

Nye County Commission, District 5

Reader challenges letter on Supreme Court nominee

In reply to Jim Ferrell’s letter to the editor, “GOP Hiding Truth on Supreme Court Nominee,” in the Aug. 24 edition of the Pahrump Valley Times:

Holy moly, Jim Ferrell. You are worried that Brett Kavanaugh “probably” lied. You are worried that Republicans may make decisions based upon their ideology. Then you point out that it was Dick Durbin, Democrat, who thought that Kavanaugh could possibly have lied about waterboarding.

Meanwhile, on your side of the aisle, we have Hillary Clinton, the poster child of lying and deception for decades, and still at it. You have John Kerry, a Purple Heart recipient based upon lies and who lied to Congress about American soldiers’ brutality in Vietnam. You have Bill Clinton, who lied to a grand jury and was impeached for it. You have Obama, who falsely proclaimed to all the world that a video was responsible for the death of four people, including an American Ambassador in Benghazi. Again, you have Obama, who shipped $1.5 billion in unmarked bills under the cover of darkness and behind America’s back to an enemy of the USA who was building nuclear weapons. Shall I go on?

I’m thinking you need to either jump down on the side of truth all around, Democrats included, or get off your phony bandwagon altogether and give the whole lying thing a rest.

Linda DeLaMare

Neighbors in south Pahrump ask for consideration

Each day, sometimes twice a day. On your way to work at Terrible’s on Highway 160 across from Calvada Boulevard, and on your way home you ride your motorcycle down Turner Boulevard between Jane and Quarter Horse, playing “Anchors Away” and feel the need to rev up your engine. Why? You rev up the engine no matter what time of day or night it is. You do not have any consideration for small infants, children, people who work or those that are ill and need rest. Are you sending a signal to your friends who reside at 4160 Turner? The only time you don’t rev up your engine is when you have a rider on your bike.

None of us on the block can understand why you do this. We even keep track of your times: 5:20 a.m., back at 3 p.m.; 7 a.m., back at 10:26 p.m.; 10:20 p.m., back at 4:20 a.m.; 9 p.m., back at 7:35 a.m.; and 9:37 p.m., and back at 5:10 a.m. You don’t really care at all about your neighbors and the families on Turner Boulevard.

Don’t get us wrong, we all appreciate your service to our country, but none of us needs to be woken up at 4:20 a.m. to “Anchors Away” and you revving up your engines. We are asking that you stop waking us up and let us live in peace.

Dave Jones and

the families on Turner Boulevard

Resident thanks Flight for Life for flyover

My name is Lisa Browning. My family would like to give a personal thank you to Flight for Life. I live in Pahrump and my dad had to be rushed to Desert View Hospital, where they found he had to be flown to Vegas. My mother wasn’t able to even go with him to Desert View due to her being sick herself.

When we found he had to be flown, my sister Jackie Och asked if they can fly over my mom’s house so she can wave goodbye to him and they did just that, shining a spotlight on her as she waved goodbye.

We are so grateful. Unfortunately, my dad didn’t make it but we were able to get her down there before he passed.

We just thought they should be noticed for their kindness. Thank you.

Lisa Browning

Have communists really invaded our government?

Wayne Brotherton’s August 24th comments claim supporters of President Obama are communists, fascists and socialists. Wayne, I seriously doubt you can define any of these terms. Do you realize that communism and fascism are on the opposite ends of the political spectrum?

Perhaps your confusion with these terms is rooted in the inconsistent behavior of our president. Donald Trump has called neo-nazis (fascists) good people, while carrying on a bro-mance with the world’s most powerful communist (Vladimir Putin).

Wayne, you claim communists have infiltrated our government without providing one example to prove your point. This is the same inept and unsubstantiated method Joe McCarthy used in the 1950’s. McCarthy, who never uncovered even one communist in our government, was censured by the U.S. Senate and died in disgrace. He was an obnoxious bully and liar. The term “McCarthyism” refers to an embarrassing period in our history.

If your position is President Obama was a socialist because he created Obamacare, I can see your point. A program that provided 20 million Americans with health care certainly expands the size of the federal government. However, do you consider Social Security and Medicare socialist as well? Are you advocating the elimination of these federal programs?

Finally, the record of President Obama is clear. He took a collapsing economy and put us on the path to prosperity. During his administration the stock market increased by 10,000 points, unemployment was cut in half and we enjoyed six and a half years of consecutive job growth.

Wayne, if that record sounds like a communist, feel free to call me “comrade.”

Dennis Crooks