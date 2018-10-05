Letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Flight for life should be for life or death injuries

Who determines who goes on a flight for life helicopter? My grandson was hit on his motorcycle by a car coming out of a side street.

An ambulance came and he got onto a gurney. He had many injuries but no concussion.

These trips by air are very expensive and in the thousands. This was not a flight for life.

My question is, shouldn’t they save the flight for someone who really needs it?

Joann McCalla

The Sheriff’s Auxiliary is looking for volunteers

I’m one of the volunteers in the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Unit. We are the folks in the blue uniforms who assist the sheriff’s deputies. I have volunteered for the SAU for over 11 years and have seen remarkable changes and upgrades since the present administration took command. One of the first things we saw were uniform replacement; our uniforms had been worn for at least 10 years and were threadbare. We were allowed to equip three traffic-control vehicles, available 24/7.

Again, this lets us handle serious traffic and allows deputies to return to their regular patrol. We serve court papers and assist as needed in the jail, evidence, court, parades, and traffic for fires.

The neighborhood watch program has increased from 20 members to 2,200 with Facebook activity.

There is now a volunteer SAU member in Amargosa assisting as needed. There is a very active SAU chaplain assisting the inmates in the jail, for church services and assisting their rehabilitation after release.

The sheriff understands that some of our members have previous experience and this can be used for both the community and sheriff’s office’s benefit.

Several members have been trained as trainers and perform as teachers for both deputies and SAU members. Over the past couple of years the Auxiliary membership has grown from 20 to 30 and we are busy all the time.

We are always looking for additional volunteers. If you are interested, pick up an application at the sheriff’s office.

Skeet Smith

Reader wants no sermon from county commissioner

This is an open letter to Dan Schinhofen.

Referring to your diatribe in the Pahrump Valley Times on Sept. 28, 2018, you portray an out-of-touch preacher in a last-gasp attempt to garner civility.

What we don’t need is preaching from a Nye County commissioner. Please, just the fact, not a sermon.

Susan Blake

Are we getting the shaft from our government?

How about that – our Congress has just passed the opioid law. So now doctors who really care about their patients can lose their practice, license and freedom. Wow! What a wonderful thing the non-medical people in Congress have done … for the drug cartels.

Yep, just think what the next cartel sales push is going to be – legal drugs turned illegal (to be fair), nearly illegal to those who totally need them. So now the pushers will have opioids that are made somewhere outside the country without clean rooms, etc. Wonder how many will bite the dust with them?

First the government makes illegal pot legal, then legal drugs illegal. What next?

Has anyone heard about the United Nations “Agenda 21”? My source says they are using our tax money to promote it to our county, city, and state leaders. They are getting federal grants by promoting “living the perfect life.” Of course you must realize it’s your life not their own.

Their promise is: man is bad for Mother Earth and it’s because we pollute it with our automobiles, our urban living. In other words, most everything when we progress in our style of living. These non-government organizations would have us all bunched up in vertical cities and keep us there using bicycles, mass transit, walking only where we live (in their perfect world).

Those of us who like rural living will have higher and higher taxes to pay until we can’t afford to stay. They call it “smart” growth. The end objective is to do away with individual property rights and thus render the U.S. Constitution null and void.

I wonder how many of our candidates would sign a legal document stating they would promote property rights for the citizens they represent and also promote our Bill of Rights, especially amendments one and two. To know how they would respond would be enlightening – at least it would to me.

Henry Hurlbut