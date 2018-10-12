Letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Providers should be able to practice in other states

As a provider on the front line of dental care these 20 years, I am writing to say that my experience this past weekend with Remote Area Medical (RAM) Volunteer Corps in Pahrump, Nevada has shed some light on the issue of out-of-state medical and dental licensure.

RAM provides basic medical, dental, and vision services free of charge, so there were hundreds of people who received care in Pahrump with the RAM clinic. The majority of these people slept overnight waiting for hours to receive services as it was on a first come, first serve basis.

Some came from as far as northern California and southern Arizona. However, many of the health care providers traveling from various states to volunteer were stuck doing paperwork or janitorial services because their medical licenses were not valid in the state of Nevada.

Health care providers who want to volunteer their time should be able to practice within their field from state to state. Thousands of people in this country could receive needed dental and vision services and basic medical care if out-of-state volunteer doctors, dentists, nurses, physician’s assistants, and dental hygienists are able to provide direct patient care. There must be a national health care database for volunteers in this country.

Respectfully submitted,

Kathryn Spargo, RDH

Nye voters: Be sure of your votes on Election Day

From what I’ve read in the Review-Journal, it appears there is at least one very large difference between the two people running for Nevada’s senator.

The founding fathers added the Bill of Rights to the Constitution. Originally, the present Second Amendment was number one. After more discussion, it was changed to number two to back up our present First Amendment.

It seems the founding fathers understood the need for both to be at the top of the list.

One of the two running for the Senate seat does NOT believe in the Second Amendment.

Nye County voters, be sure of your vote, please.

Henry Hurlbut