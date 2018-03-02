Letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock Today's letters to the editor cover a wide range of topics, including the Democratic Party.

Democrat unhappy with direction of political party

As a registered Democrat since 1955, I fully resent the direction in which my party has taken a turn for. If you watch and understand who is speaking for our party you will recognize the fact that they are not true Americans. Who gets all the attention, Schumer and Pelosi (East Coast and West Coast).

These are not the people that I want speaking for me. They are strictly in it for the power and themselves. I realize not everybody likes Trump. So be it. He is our president and he deserves the respect of every American citizen. I have not seen anyone in what I call flyover country that agrees with anything the Democratic Party is doing. Please wake up you people before our great country goes asunder.

We, as senior citizens have all the power if we would just put our minds to it and use it. Think of this, what if all of us people on Social Security would form our own bank and put all of our money there. Can you imagine the amount of weight that we could control and let our voices be heard? If your check from Social Security was deposited into our own bank and not the greedy and corrupt banks. You see where I’m going with this? We would once again take control of our country.

I am very frightened for this country and my grandchildren and their children. I do not care what your affiliation is in politics. My plea to you is to do what is right for God and this country.

God bless America and let’s all pull together to make this country great again.

Stacy L. Riney

Family thanks hospice, church family for care

The family of Jean Hiller would like to express our sincere appreciation to Pro Care Hospice, especially Jason and Debbie, and to all the wonderful people from Encompass Home Health for the amazing care of the past few years of Jean. They are the best.

Also, a huge thank you to our wonderful church family at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, who made her feel so happy and loved.

Thanks again,

The family of Jean Hiller

Jet contrails no longer harmless as in past times

I appreciate Mr. Davis’ thoughtful response to my recent letter discussing the ongoing solar radiation management spray program. I would agree with his view that they are moisture-produced contrails if this was the year 1962. But in the intervening decades, an incredible amount of progress and science has occurred.

The contrails of our youth were short, several plane-lengths, and dissipated immediately as the planes flew their routes. Whether military planes, drones, or commercial flights, today’s spray program produces a measurable content of toxic materials, and in such volume that a sky can be transformed into a messy, overcast gray within hours.

I urge readers to update their knowledge base by researching the internet, professional magazines, university and government agencies. Weather modification is literally no longer a hidden program.

I have researched this topic on a daily basis for over 18 years. I am in constant contact with the Desert Research Institute and top atmospheric institutions. I invite Mr. Davis and any curious or concerned Pahrump readers to email me for the current science on this topic. “Keep Looking Up!”

Patty Vinikow

giddyap123@gmail.com

Quilt show success, needs new venue in future

Thank you to the Show Committee and to the many Shadow Mountain Quilters volunteers who worked long hours to bring the Pins &Needles Quilt &Needlework Show to the community. This beautiful display of quilted and needled artistry was inspiring to see. Congratulations to the many winners and to those who entered their work for all to admire.

Many thanks once again to the NyECC for sharing their wonderful Activities Center for our judging; to the Nevada Treasure RV Resort staff for helping to make our show a successful event; to the Pahrump Valley Times for helping advertise the show; to B&C Printing for always returning perfectly printed jobs in a timely fashion; to the vendors who offered visitors exciting shopping options; and to members of the community who offered their support by visiting the show despite the cold weather.

Looking ahead to 2019, our show theme will be “Up, Up and Away”. Thinking down the road, the Pins &Needles Quilt &Needlework Show needs a permanent home. While we can continue at the Nevada Treasure Resort (the biggest show space in Pahrump) for another year, half of the facility we use is unfinished and their planned renovations will again leave us homeless. We long ago outgrew the Bob Ruud Community Center, the casino convention spaces aren’t big enough and the smoke permeates the fabrics. Then the roomy Skate Zone became a marijuana grow facility. What’s a group to do? How can anyone plan events that draw visitors to Pahrump without a dedicated convention space?

Joyce Higginbotham, Chairman

Pins &Needles Quilt &Needlework Show

Safer options may be better than military action

When testing our missile defenses, against attack by North Korea or Iran, we need to stop scripting those tests to succeed; we need to have real-life situations, including enemy decoys.

We should also not buy anything until it has been so tested. Nor should anything be done until it has been fully conceived and vetted by the Pentagon.

No matter what happens, though, we should remember that it only takes one exception to cause disaster; thus we should not be overconfident and pursue military options where safer options exist. (Perhaps the president’s authority to launch a nuclear attack should be limited if we are not attacked with nuclear weapons first.)

Alex Sokolow

We should be considering the potential for harm

Like other Americans, I am deeply troubled and struggling to get my mind around the horror that occurred in that Parkland, Florida high school. It is all but impossible to grasp how anger or a desire for revenge can reach a level that motivates the mass killing of innocent people.

Parents, grandparents, and every compassionate person is desperate for a way to finally end the madness that seems to have no end. There are those who believe what should be done is gun up! And be ready to shoot the bad guys, anytime, anywhere. And the gun lobby, which includes arms makers and the NRA, will oppose most legislation that could limit citizen access to firearms.

In the news, thoughtful speakers have made the point that turning our schools into fortresses is the wrong thing to do. I agree. As a retired prison inspector with the Florida Department of Corrections, I can say with certainty that a prison-like environment is not conducive to a wholesome learning experience.

Short of rescinding the Second Amendment, what reasonable steps can be taken to keep guns out of the hands of those who should never have them? It seems to me that at least part of the solution involves process.

For example: In the United States driving a motor vehicle is still viewed as a privilege, rather than a right. Surely, considering the potential for harm, buying a gun ought to be at least as involved as qualifying for a driver’s license.

As it relates to the lawful sale of firearms, a workable process might include the following:

• Complete an application that requires answers to pointed questions, such as: Why do you want to purchase a firearm? For hunting? Target competition? Self-defense? Other: Explain in detail.

• Have you ever taken medication for anxiety or depression?

• Have you ever been diagnosed with a psychotic disorder? While many would avoid the truth, some responses could be very enlightening.

• Applicants must meet certain requirements of age, citizenship and pass a thorough background investigation that reveals any involvement with law enforcement with law enforcement, criminal history and known mental health issues. This could generate a RED FLAG for local law enforcement, ATF and the FBI.

• There must be some exceptions on the type of firearms that may be purchased. Guns originally or specifically designed for the military should be unavailable for public sale.

• Buying firearms via the internet must cease. “Casual” or person-to-person transfers must be strictly regulated. Virtually all sales of guns should be from a licensed dealer, who must witness the purchaser’s signature on an application to be submitted for processing. This could take far more than three days.

Realistically, there is no final solution that can eliminate gun violence. Criminals and the mentally disturbed will continue to acquire firearms. But something more must be done to protect the general public, students and our children. I intend to send my thoughts on this matter to my representatives in Washington. I urge others to do the same.

Ralph Bazan