Letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock This issue's letters to the editor cover a wide range of issues.

Fundraising booth successful at Balloon Festival

Tales of Nye County would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to everyone that made their recent fundraiser at the Balloon Festival very successful.

We would like to thank all the businesses that donated raffle prizes: Mountain Falls Golf Course, Romero’s, Fitness for $10, Master at Arms, Nicco’s, Bookworm Haven, Ron Fellows Performance Driving School/Spring Mountain Motor Sports, Golden Casino Group, Liquor and Tobacco Express, Glenda, Becky, Heather and DeAnna at Today’s Image, Tawny at Salacious Skin and Body Spa, Secret Sisters, Groomingdale’s, Get Framed, Elizabeth, Dore and Paula at Fresh Image Salon and Do It Best Hardware.

A big thanks to Beverly Hembree for taking all the donations and turning them into beautiful baskets, Lacey Beard for making delicious cookies and Nevada Realty for sponsoring our booth.

We would also like to thank all the volunteers and the public for supporting Tails of Nye County. We are Pahrump’s only 501c(3) spay and neuter charity. Please check us out on Facebook.

Nancy Guin

Tails of Nye County volunteer

Thanks to local hospital and ambulance service

Recently a family member suffered a heart attack at our home here in Pahrump. I called our ambulance service who responded immediately. She was taken to our local Desert View Hospital and then flown to Summerlin Hospital in Las Vegas.

I am writing this letter to commend our local ambulance service and Mercy Air and especially our Desert View Hospital. What a great job done by all three. We who live here are very lucky to have these services. Kudos to Desert View Hospital and how wonderful the hospital is for all of us.

Tom Saitta

Saitta Trudeau Chrysler Jeep

Dodge and Ram Inc.

The positives outweigh negatives in the world

Today, while doing my shopping at our Pahrump Walmart, I had a young man remind me that the positive in our world far outweighs the negative. All we have to do is open our eyes to see it around us.

As I approached the side entrance to the store, there was a group of four young men, probably in their teens, standing in a circle talking and laughing. I’m disabled from a back injury, and walk slowly with a cane. As I approached the door, one of the boys broke away from his friends and went to the door to open it for me. Later, as I was exiting the same door with my loaded cart, he was there again to assist me through the door.

Such a small gesture, but one that made a lasting impression upon me. Whomever this young man’s parents are deserve a pat on the back for a job well done in raising him. We all, regardless of age, can learn from this individual that kindness and respect for our fellow man does not go unnoticed. Thank you Son, whoever you are!

Brian Headding

We should be considering the potential for harm

Like other Americans I am deeply troubled and struggling to get my mind around the horror that occurred in that Parkland, Florida high school. It is all but impossible to grasp how anger or a desire for revenge can reach a level that motivates the mass killing of innocent people.

Parents, grandparents, and every compassionate person is desperate for a way to finally end the madness that seems to have no end. There are those who believe what should be done is gun up! And be ready to shoot the bad guys, anytime, anywhere. And the gun lobby, which includes arms makers and the NRA, will oppose most legislation that could limit citizen access to firearms.

In the news, thoughtful speakers have made the point that turning our schools into fortresses is the wrong thing to do. I agree. As a retired prison inspector with the Florida Department of Corrections, I can say with certainty that a prison-like environment is not conducive to a wholesome learning experience.

Short of rescinding the Second Amendment, what reasonable steps can be taken to keep guns out of the hands of those who should never have them? It seems to me that at least part of the solution involves process.

For example: In the United States driving a motor vehicle is still viewed as a privilege, rather than a right. Surely, considering the potential for harm, buying a gun ought to be at least as involved as qualifying for a driver’s license.

As it relates to the lawful sale of firearms, a workable process might include the following:

• Complete an application that requires answers to pointed questions, such as: Why do you want to purchase a firearm? For hunting? Target competition? Self-defense? Other: Explain in detail.

• Have you ever taken medication for anxiety or depression?

• Have you ever been diagnosed with a psychotic disorder? While many would avoid the truth, some responses could be very enlightening.

• Applicants must meet certain requirements of age, citizenship and pass a thorough background investigation that reveals any involvement with law enforcement with law enforcement, criminal history and known mental health issues. This could generate a RED FLAG for local law enforcement, ATF and the FBI.

• There must be some exceptions on the type of firearms that may be purchased. Guns originally or specifically designed for the military should be unavailable for public sale.

• Buying firearms via the internet must cease. “Casual” or person-to-person transfers must be strictly regulated. Virtually all sales of guns should be from a licensed dealer, who must witness the purchaser’s signature on an application to be submitted for processing. This could take far more than three days.

Realistically, there is no final solution that can eliminate gun violence. Criminals and the mentally disturbed will continue to acquire firearms. But something more must be done to protect the general public, students and our children. I intend to send my thoughts on this matter to my representatives in Washington. I urge others to do the same.

Ralph Bazan