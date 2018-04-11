Letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock Read more letters to the editor at pvtimes.com

Counties provide critical services for Nevadans

On behalf of Nevada’s 17 counties, which serve a shared constituency of nearly three million residents, we ask you to join us in honoring National County Government Month this April. Counties provide many important services in all of Nevada’s communities including support for our seniors and most vulnerable, police and fire, justice and district courts, the administration of elections, district attorneys, public defenders, and the maintenance of roads, water systems and other critical infrastructure vital to our state’s economic health and public safety.

Counties are also an important part of the public health system—they help fund over 83 percent of our state’s nursing homes and provide significant support to public hospitals as well as to the Medicaid and indigent patients that hospitals serve. Clark County’s University Medical Center is the largest county hospital in Nevada; and some rural counties support public hospitals in areas where there would otherwise be no access to health care. Last year Washoe County invested over $60 million to protect seniors and children.

Counties provide services on Nevada’s public lands and to public lands users in urban and rural areas including emergency response, law enforcement, firefighting support, and roads. In fact, counties maintain over 65 percent of the roads in the state, a responsibility that county leaders recognize as crucial to our state’s economic sustainability and quality of life. NACO will be working with our federal partners to ensure that future transportation and infrastructure reforms represent the best interests of Nevadans and meet the needs of Nevada’s businesses.

Counties will continue to tackle major issues moving forward including the opioid and substance abuse epidemic that threatens our communities, finding solutions for those held in county jails who suffer from mental health issues, managing growth effectively, helping to preserve and protect our natural resources for the benefit of all, and continued service to our most vulnerable.

During the month of April, please take the time to learn about county government. Visit the NACO website: www.nvnaco.org, or visit us on twitter @nvnaco to find out more about what counties do and ways you can participate in county governance.

Dagny Stapleton

Executive Director

The Nevada Association of Counties (NACO)

NACO is the statewide association representing all 17 of Nevada’s counties.

Garbage en route to the dump should be covered

This letter is to suggest Nye County officials initiate a requirement to cover a load of garbage/trash be it in a pickup truck or pulled behind a trailer.

A fine if not covered when arriving at the dump could be levied.

My husband and I have observed many times, pieces of cardboard, papers and garbage fly out or off backs of trucks and trailers. Never have we seen the responsible party stop and pick up the pieces.

The fines would help the county as well as keep the roads and ditches cleaner.

Sondra Carter

Reader for all-female ticket

It has recently come to my attention that there are 535 to 550 women running for various offices on the local, state, and federal levels in our government

I am fed up with all the scandals, my bomb is bigger than your bomb, the disruptions in my government. I don’t see any of this involving the women who are currently holding offices.

So my motto when I step into my voting booth come this June and in November is going to be “IF THERE IS A WOMAN ON THE TICKET, I’M GOING TO PICK IT.”

Jane Schmidt

Young and dumb: Following organized revolt

It seems as if educators are not teaching our young minds true American and world history. If they were, these “save our children” protests would not be “gun confiscation rallies”.

More real history with World War I and II, etc., movies showing what really happens with “gun control laws” that like many countries now have to. England, France, Australia – no one owns any protection there except the government, and they can’t be everywhere. There’s bad guys (aggressors, killers, etc.) doing bad things.

Arming those who are trained and WISH to carry at schools should be a no-brainer. You young think about where you would go to do harm. Would it not be where you KNEW there would be NO or very little resistance? What does “safe zone” sound like? Easy pickins’, that’s what! Please use your ability to think logically.

Henry A. Hurlbut III

Vote for the Constitution and future of our children

In ancient Greece, in the town of Delphi, there was an oracle and on its door was inscribed “Man, know thyself”. The oracle was a busy person not wanting to be annoyed with trivialities. Meaning, if you don’t know who you are, don’t waste the oracle’s time.

Have you ever taken time to ask yourself the question, “Who am I”? A quick guide: you are more than your name, address and work resume. Think … thoughts, emotions, desires, decisions and actions.

Knowing the person living inside your skin is more important now than any time in our nation’s history. Whether you are willing to face the fact, our nation is engaged in a second Civil War … right now!

Are you an unknown anonymous follower armed with a powerful instrument? A vote. Our nation’s first Civil War was fought with gunpowder. The current Civil War is being waged with votes, your vote.

So which side will receive your vote? This election is not about party affiliation, it’s about our nation’s Constitution. Which is more important to you? Our nation’s Constitution or your political affiliation?

Both political parties have been invaded by elected officials willing to sell the people they represent and our nation for personal gain. How do you know which candidate stands for preserving our Constitution? The first step is to become informed and remember, “the product being advertised seldom lives up to the advertisement.”

You may never have consciously given thought to who you really are. Take out a coin or paper bill and look at the inscription, “In God We Trust”. Who are you willing to trust with your future and your children’s future, God or government? Without a Constitution we will not have a government and no future, other than enslavement to a one world government.

This is not the time to depend upon family, union, or party traditions when casting your vote. You are voting for the Constitution of our nation, your future and the future of your children and their children. Cast your vote based on who you know you are, rather than someone telling you who you are.

Dwight W. Hunter