Letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock See more letters to the editor at pvtimes.com

Citizen doesn’t want others violating rights

Regarding the petition to ban brothels in the county:

I have never been in a brothel but I don’t want my right to enter one barred by citizens pushing their morals on my rights.

I travel all over the world in my job and believe me, brothels are everywhere. Maybe pushing one’s morals on others makes the pushers feel good, but there are plenty of other ways to feel good without infringing on other’s rights. Maybe going after the countless priests accused of child molestation would be a better place for these anti-brothel groups to spend their energy. Live and let live!

D. Arnold

Another pro-brothel letter from local resident

Regarding the story on banning the brothels in Nye County in the April 20 PV Times:

What are they thinking? If you don’t want sex trafficking, don’t ban something that is highly regulated for compliance with health and safety laws. To ban this legal and revenue producing business will then create (like Las Vegas) streetwalkers and pimps (like MS-13 groups) here in Pahrump and other areas of the state.

No one at these brothels are forced to live there in a safe environment with medical checkups at regulated by Nye County law. There are no forced children (13-18 years) there.

To ban this business will mean these women and young girls will be streetwalking and soliciting around and in other businesses like Walmart, grocery stores, restaurants, etc.

There will not be any health inspections thus syphilis, gonorrhea and other STDs that are prevalent with other unregulated, illegal business.

Why would anyone want this? Maybe those who would desire to impose their will upon the rest of us and probably have an interest in illicit prostitution, or out-of-state people who don’t realize that licensed brothels are a safe and healthy way for women (not children) who want to earn a living and to not fear for their lives from pimps.

P.S. No, I haven’t frequented the brothels but I do know about the effects of illegal sexually transmitted disease.

Henry A. Hurlbut III

Life is better and easier if you have a plan

It has come to my attention, again, that many people have a perpetual aversion to the “Water Plan”. This opinion in itself perplexes me to my roots.

I wonder what people have against a water plan. Do people hold resentment against water or do they hold resentment against a plan? I am not sure of either. But I am sure of at least one thing, and that is that the lack of a water plan has caused the devastating dilemma of water issues here in Pahrump Valley.

If people have an issue with water then don’t use it. You don’t have to bathe, drink, wash your clothes, wash your car, add water to your radiator, make ice, irrigate plants/garden or put water in your swimming pool. As a matter of fact, the 1 percent wish you would adhere to this philosophy so more water is available for growth, so more houses can grow here.

If people have an issue with a plan, then let me help you understand planning.

First, this fine country was devised with a plan that was written down and labeled, such as the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, etc. If you don’t like this plan that our forefathers devised, then move to where people live with no plan or one of minimal consequence. There are plenty of countries in the world where plans don’t exist and the consequences are misery, starvation, famine, tyranny, poverty, disease and death.

Secondly, if you are an entrepreneur and require start-up capital, no one will listen to you and respect you request for money without you delivering a business plan.

Thirdly, the people who have risen from rags to riches are truly prime examples of persons who followed a plan. Successful people follow a plan.

And lastly, for the people who believe no plan is required, well, we can observe them everywhere poverty and ignorance exist.

I don’t want anyone reading this letter to think I dislike people who live with no plan. To the contrary, some of my closest friends live with no plan. But for me and mine, I prefer a plan-driven life. With a plan, things just seem to work out better.

One more thing, if you live with no plan don’t worry, you still have a chance to be successful. Make a plan to buy a lottery ticket.

Planning is a desirable human activity for purposes of accomplishment and security in life. Sometimes plans do change and adjustments must be made but the integrity of the plan goes on to fruition.

In ending, if you don’t like the water plan, then change the plan for best results.

Greg Dann

Thankful for compassion of sheriff’s office

Thank you very much Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Public Administrator for your kind words on the death of my sister.

Officer Bissell and his instructor were both kind and respectful as I was in shock and distraught after I found her but his calm demeanor helped me through this distressing time. Everyone’s kind words and understanding got me through it.

God bless you all and thank you. I am greatly impressed. Sheriff Sharon Wehrly should be proud!

Paul Heitman

Earth Day – Arbor Day 2018 in Discovery Park

An enormous “Thank You” from our Town’s Nuclear Waste &Environmental Advisory Committee to all the 20-plus wonderful groups that took part in our 15th annual Earth Day event, which now encompasses Arbor Day as well.

We thank the Southern Nye County Conservation District (SDCCD) for their monetary support as well as logistical support. Donna Lamm, Treasurer of the SNCCD also could be seen spinning clay, making pottery, for the umpteenth year at Earth Day. That being said we cannot forget the hard work of the Audubon Society and Great Basin Water Company. Without their help, the plant giveaways, the trail rides and hard work in planning, the event wouldn’t have occurred.

Special thanks to Bank of America for the paper shredding truck. My garage looks much emptier now. Kudos to our own Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue, the Bureau of Land Management, Ash Meadows Wildlife Refuge, Wild West Extravaganza, Stormy and the 4–H kids, Nye Communities Coalition, Ameri Corps, Joe’s Sanitation, Pahrump Valley Disposal and the Valley Electric Association (VEA) Ambassadors. We acknowledge the fact that the VEA changed the date (maybe) of their annual meeting so that it wouldn’t coincide with Earth Day/Arbor Day for the first time in Pahrump’s recorded history.

We also want to thank the good folks from Home Depot and Karen and her crew from Do It Best Hardware/Pahrump Rentals for their wonderful participation.

An Earth Day/Arbor Day wouldn’t be complete without the folks from the “Nature’s Conservancy, Master Gardeners, University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, Horticulture Specialist Professor M.L. Robinson, The Nevada Department of Agriculture and now, the Nevada Hemp Association. The folks at the Baha’i Faith booth did a wonderful job showing youngsters seed planting and earth-friendly projects.

US Drone Services was in attendance. It must be noted that there is a beautiful bird’s eye view of Discovery Park now on the internet for all to see. The good people of Tractor Supply graciously donated a gift certificate for one of our many raffle giveaways during the afternoon.

We are indebted to Jenifer Benedict for her fine work as our music master/M.C. for the day. We were also visited by renowned ballerina Jenna McClintock, who took time out to serve up some of the day’s second most popular reason for being at Earth Day/Arbor Day, our “Chicago-Style Hot Dogs”. Drum roll please: 151 dogs were served. BTW. Ballerina Jenna will once again be performing at the Amargosa Opera House for three consecutive weekends, later in May.

Last, but not least, we’d like to acknowledge this year’s Earth Day recipient of the Citizen of the Year. That would be Debby Woodland, for all she’s done through the years in improving our valley’s environment. It wouldn’t be the same without Debby or the folks before her who give their all in making Pahrump a better place to live, for today and for tomorrow.

John Pawlak and Mary Duff

co-chairs, Nuclear Waste and Environmental Advisory Committee

Veterans not receiving health care they deserve

My husband is an Army veteran and I have seen that there are significant differences among VA facilities. Our vets served together but they don’t get the same treatment. A lot of them are receiving a lower quality of care. There is room for improvement, so I don’t think a VA-type health care system would be right for the entire country.

The VA is inappropriately staffed. For instance, our own facility doesn’t have an MD on staff. My husband can only see a physician through teleconference, which is very unsettling. He was recently seen by a dermatologist via teleconference and it was a very frustrating experience. Despite the fact that there was something wrong, the nurse practitioner couldn’t do anything to help based on the opinion of a specialist who wasn’t even in the room.

With private health care, you have more control over referrals. With the VA, you either do what they say or you don’t. A VA-type system sounds like an easy fix but it’s not. In the end, it would give people fewer choices about their care and treatment options. That would have serious consequences.

Since the VA doesn’t work, implementing a similar system nationwide would create real problems. I fear the entire nation would be worse off. Instead of implementing this system, we need to improve the foundation that was created by the Affordable Care Act.

Barbara Johnston