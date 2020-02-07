Letters to the Editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock See more letters to the editor at pvtimes.com

Interesting things to consider before November

Here are some interesting points to think about prior to 2020, especially to my friends on the fence, like moderate Democrats, Libertarians and Independents, the never Trump Republicans and those thinking of “walking away” from the Democratic Party.

Women are upset at Trump’s naughty words — they also bought 80 million copies of 50 Shades of Gray.

Not one feminist has defended Sarah Sanders. It seems women’s rights only matter if those women are liberals.

No Border Walls. No voter ID laws. Did you figure it out yet? But wait… there’s more—-

Chelsea Clinton got out of college and got a job at NBC that paid $900,000 per year. Her mom flies around the country speaking out about white privilege.

And just like that, they went from being against foreign interference in our elections to allowing non-citizens to vote in our elections.

President Trump’s wall costs less than the Obamacare website. Let that sink in, America. We are one election away from open borders and socialism. We are fighting evil.

They sent more troops and armament to arrest Roger Stone than they sent to defend Benghazi.

Sixty years ago, Venezuela was fourth on the world economic freedom index. Today, they are 179th and their citizens are dying of starvation. In just 10 years, Venezuela was destroyed by democratic socialism.

Russia donated $0.00 to the Trump campaign. Russia donated $145,600,000 to the Clinton Foundation. But Trump was the one investigated!

Nancy Pelosi invited illegal aliens to the State of the Union. President Trump Invited victims of illegal aliens to the State of the Union. Let that sink in.

A socialist is basically a communist who doesn’t have the power to take everything from their citizens at gunpoint … Yet!

How do you walk 3,000 miles across Mexico without food or support and show up at our border 100 pounds overweight and with a cellphone/computer/I-pad/drugs/weapons?

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez wants to ban cars, ban planes, give out universal income and thinks socialism works. She calls Donald Trump crazy!

She is jealous and envious. Like these fake news 25-54 year-old reporters on CNN, MSNBC, Post, Times etc etc., who claim to have all the answers!

I spent 40-plus years in the radio/TV Cable media. Socialists know nothing!

Dano Savino

Why no media questions about Hunter Biden bribery?

We continue to see and hear the misguidance of Adam Shift! The reason for the impeachment circus is not Trump and his Ukrainian question, it is about the Bidens’ Ukrainian corruption!

AGAIN, AGAIN and AGAIN … Hunter Biden’s $3.6-million-dollar income for serving on the Ukrainian Burisma Company board, for what? Hunter Biden was totally unqualified for the assignment, he never visited the Ukraine for business during this job? He was simply given a $3.6-million-dollar gig by Vice President Biden in the Washington “political swamp”. Why are the fake media not reporting on this corruption during the Obama administration? Because they are the media swamp.

Many of us do not care about the Ukraine. Trump doesn’t need that issue for his re-election. The Bidens created the Ukraine situation, Trump simply brought it to the surface! Yet the lame-stream media have zero to chat about the Biden corruption?

Politics is corruption … the public simply needs to apply common sense! The Democrats’ Trump impeachment circus is “building” the Trump re-election. The left is simply discrediting themselves and even a few intelligent Democrats recognize this.

Gary J. Duarte

Thank you to warden and quilters for donations

A thank you and shout-out to Warden Brian Cain and his team at the Nevada Southern Detention Center for their most recent donation to Sleep in Heavenly Peace to get kids in need off of the floor.

They have graciously given three checks, all over $1,000. We need more folks in this town like Warden Cain.

We also thank the Shadow Mountain Quilters for their support with quilts. Please get involved if you can. God bless!

Gary Bennett

Co-op members should request a copy of bylaws

If you read the February 2020 issue of Ruralite, you know that the Valley Electric Association (VEA) is in the midst of revamping our bylaws. An overview of some of the proposed amendments is listed on pages 6-7.

I suppose in some way the current board and CEO believe they have met notification requirements as spelled out in the current bylaws, which requires VEA to provide a written copy of the amendments (not an overview) 25 days prior to the meeting when the vote will occur. Maybe they have – but they surely have not met the spirit of the bylaw.

VEA plans to start voting “the first or second week of March”, which means no one, save those on the inside, will have any real knowledge of the actual verbiage of the proposed amendments. This is akin to signing a contract without really knowing what’s in it – Nancy Pelosi supporters will find this most acceptable.

While the bulk of the proposed amendments appear to be housekeeping, some are very concerning and I truly hope that all VEA members would petition VEA for an actual copy of the real wording and figure out for themselves the ramifications.

For example, why would the rule for a “valid vote” change from a predefined member-approved bylaw to something made up on the fly by a committee? And, why would conversion of a membership be left to the policy of the board rather than a member-approved bylaw? My favorite, though, is “Provide a better process for how a recall effort against a member of the VEA Board of Directors must be conducted”. Better for who?

It is interesting that VEA CEO Mark Stallons’ message is all about rebuilding trust, which is commendable. But knowing that those who led us to the current rate hikes by taking advantage of our trust and not even using lubricant will never face any consequences, I for one am not ready to cede more control away from the members to the board and CEO.

David Perlman

Reader believes Bernie sure loser in 2020 election

Bernie Sanders has no realistic chance of being elected president. If you actually want to see Medicare for All implemented, vote for Elizabeth Warren. Senator Warren can win, whereas Bernie Sanders is a sure loser.

Until these myopic, naive Bernie Bros. can satisfactorily explain how Sanders would be able to successfully defend his anti-American political activities during the first half of his life (which would certainly be highlighted and scrutinized by the GOP in a general election), non-Democrat Bernie Sanders should end his doomed presidential candidacy now.

For instance, Bernie Sanders is on the record repeatedly having unreservedly and uncritically lauded lavish public praise on anti-American communist dictators like Daniel Ortega and Fidel Castro. (Have you ever watched Bernie’s infamous videotaped interviews on these subjects from August 8, 1985 and from June 13, 1988? You should.)

Then of course there was Bernie Sanders’ still inadequately explained 1988 marital honeymoon in the Soviet Union, where upon returning to Vermont the Marxist socialist Sanders predictably and pathetically voiced his unabashed praise for the Soviet system.

Less well known is the fact that in 1963 Bernie Sanders lived and worked for several months on a Stalinist commune near Haifa in Northern Israel that explicitly saw the Soviet Union as its political role model.

And then there’s that bizarre, incredibly disturbing “rape fantasy” article that Sanders wrote, which was published in 1972 when Sanders was a 30-year-old far-Left Marxist gubernatorial candidate in Vermont.

Get a clue, Bernie Bros. Senator Sanders is a sure loser in a general election, which is why (in addition to the 78-year-old’s recent heart attack) Bernie Sanders should drop out of the presidential race immediately.

Losing in 2020 is not an option. Democrats must nominate a candidate who can actually win.

Sincerely,

Jake Pickering