Letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thank you to Comfort Hospice for being there

We would like to thank Comfort Hospice for all their help during our mom’s illness.

The staff did over and above for us. The RN, Brad, was so helpful and he and Marium were always there when we needed questions asked.

Alzheimer’s disease is a terrible ordeal to go through. We kept Mom in our home and took care of her until the end. It was sad, but we had our Comfort Hospice family to help get us by. We were more like family than a customer.

To the entire staff, we thank you for all you did for Mom and us.

Jim and Barbara Cornell

Reader believes Bernie sure loser in 2020 election

Bernie Sanders has no realistic chance of being elected president. If you actually want to see Medicare for All implemented, vote for Elizabeth Warren. Senator Warren can win, whereas Bernie Sanders is a sure loser.

Until these myopic, naive Bernie Bros. can satisfactorily explain how Sanders would be able to successfully defend his anti-American political activities during the first half of his life (which would certainly be highlighted and scrutinized by the GOP in a general election), non-Democrat Bernie Sanders should end his doomed presidential candidacy now.

For instance, Bernie Sanders is on the record repeatedly having unreservedly and uncritically lauded lavish public praise on anti-American communist dictators like Daniel Ortega and Fidel Castro. (Have you ever watched Bernie’s infamous videotaped interviews on these subjects from August 8, 1985 and from June 13, 1988? You should.)

Then of course there was Bernie Sanders’ still inadequately explained 1988 marital honeymoon in the Soviet Union, where upon returning to Vermont the Marxist socialist Sanders predictably and pathetically voiced his unabashed praise for the Soviet system.

Less well known is the fact that in 1963 Bernie Sanders lived and worked for several months on a Stalinist commune near Haifa in Northern Israel that explicitly saw the Soviet Union as its political role model.

And then there’s that bizarre, incredibly disturbing “rape fantasy” article that Sanders wrote, which was published in 1972 when Sanders was a 30-year-old far-Left Marxist gubernatorial candidate in Vermont.

Get a clue, Bernie Bros. Senator Sanders is a sure loser in a general election, which is why (in addition to the 78-year-old’s recent heart attack) Bernie Sanders should drop out of the presidential race immediately.

Losing in 2020 is not an option. Democrats must nominate a candidate who can actually win.

Sincerely,

Jake Pickering

Many thanks for anonymous generosity in Denny’s

I had stopped in Denny’s on Sunday, Feb. 9th to get breakfast before grocery shopping. When I went to the cashier to pay, I was pleasantly surprised when she informed me my bill had been taken care of.

I am writing to thank that person for their generosity and kindness, it makes me very grateful to live in our wonderful community and has inspired me to pay it forward.

Thank you again for making my day!

Lisa Andresen

Co-op members should request a copy of bylaws

If you read the February 2020 issue of Ruralite, you know that the Valley Electric Association (VEA) is in the midst of revamping our bylaws. An overview of some of the proposed amendments is listed on pages 6-7.

I suppose in some way the current board and CEO believe they have met notification requirements as spelled out in the current bylaws, which requires VEA to provide a written copy of the amendments (not an overview) 25 days prior to the meeting when the vote will occur. Maybe they have – but they surely have not met the spirit of the bylaw.

VEA plans to start voting “the first or second week of March”, which means no one, save those on the inside, will have any real knowledge of the actual verbiage of the proposed amendments. This is akin to signing a contract without really knowing what’s in it – Nancy Pelosi supporters will find this most acceptable.

While the bulk of the proposed amendments appear to be housekeeping, some are very concerning and I truly hope that all VEA members would petition VEA for an actual copy of the real wording and figure out for themselves the ramifications.

For example, why would the rule for a “valid vote” change from a predefined member-approved bylaw to something made up on the fly by a committee? And, why would conversion of a membership be left to the policy of the board rather than a member-approved bylaw? My favorite, though, is “Provide a better process for how a recall effort against a member of the VEA Board of Directors must be conducted”. Better for who?

It is interesting that VEA CEO Mark Stallons’ message is all about rebuilding trust, which is commendable. But knowing that those who led us to the current rate hikes by taking advantage of our trust and not even using lubricant will never face any consequences, I for one am not ready to cede more control away from the members to the board and CEO.

David Perlman

What the impeachment farce was really about

For all those who believe this impeachment farce was an attempt to impeach the president, you’re dumber than a rock. Everybody knew months beforehand two-thirds of the Senate would not vote to impeach President Trump. So what was this farce all about?

Here’s a simple answer. You had a small group of political terrorists attempt a political coup of our government. And they duped an old senile woman, Nancy Pelosi, into acting as their spokeswoman.

You disagree. Well, here’s a thought from long ago. Rome did not fall from without (external forces), but from within. Political factions within that government were attempting to seize control of Rome. In short, a political coup. And that’s what has been happening since the 2016 elections. A small group of political terrorists within the House of Representatives has been attempting to seize control of our government.

But most of you think of a coup as involving military forces, with guns a-blazing. Why? Because that’s what you see on television and in movies. But there are other ways to seize control of a government.

First, you start by controlling the media. This is what the political terrorists did. They used the media to promote one lie after another. And sadly, many media personalities jumped at the chance to promote these lies.

Second, terrorists used our own government institutions against us. If they could get President Trump off the 2020 ballot via impeachment, then Americans would have a limited selection of candidates to choose from. All from essentially the same party. Theirs.

This is how a political coup works. No guns a-blazing. But behind the scenes. Turning our own media and institutions against us to alter election results.

Scott Culshaw

It’s always good to check facts, not just agree

Apparently Dano Savino doesn’t do any research, just like most Trumpers. They read it, they like it, so it must be true. They read it, they don’t like it, so it must be a lie. They don’t have to fact check it; they just have to agree with it. Well, Dano, next time you want to write a letter to the editor, please don’t plagiarize what someone else wrote just because you like it. Your letter on Friday, Feb 7th contained twelve paragraphs, word for word, that a guy named Tim Allen (not the comedian) wrote on Facebook last August. You read it, you liked it, so it must be true. But it’s not!! Facebook marked his post as “false” and if you had researched it you would have found that practically everything you plagiarized is completely false. Google it!

Now that I’m exposing Dano, I might as well give Gary Duarte my two cents worth. You state in your letter to the editor that the impeachment hearings were about the Bidens’ activity in Ukraine. No, sir, they were not!! They were about Trump’s threats to the Ukrainian president. Several Republican senators even admitted it (Alexander, Portman, Rubio, Toomey and Joni Ernst, to name a few). Google it!

To say Biden had anything to do with what Trump did is just plain crazy. That’s like saying I should not get a ticket for speeding because kids where playing ball in their front yard. What do the kids have to do with me driving too fast? What do the Bidens’ actions in Ukraine have to do with Trump withholding money from the Ukrainian government? Oh, and, Hunter did not get $3.6 million dollars. Rosemont Seneca Bohai, a New York-based capital management firm, received over $3.15 million from Burisma for “consulting services.” At that time, they also received about $27 million from several other companies. Hunter Biden had no official role with Rosemont Seneca Bohai at the time of the payments. So, to answer your question, the as-you-call-them “fake” media didn’t report it because it didn’t happen. Google it.

As I’ve said before, I will continue to write letters to the editor as long as these yahoos keep writing what they want to think is the truth just because they read it somewhere or heard it on Faux News.

Now, let Dano and Gary chew on more false facts from the State of the Union address: After three years in office, the economy is falling, not the best ever; the rich have gotten richer while the middle and lower classes have gotten poorer; the U.S. was the largest natural gas and oil producer before Trump got in office; Trump does not support covering pre-existing conditions (he’s suing in court to stop them); Trump claims prescription drug prices went down when, in reality, they are climbing; Trump’s health plan is cheaper because it covers significantly less; sanctuary cities still enforce criminal laws and do not let murderers and rapists go free; only one mile of the wall is located where no barriers previously existed, not 100 miles of new wall; most of the growth under Trump has been in companies with fewer than five employees. I could go on and on over how many lies he told but you can just Google it!

CJ Stevens