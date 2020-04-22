Thinkstock To read more letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times, go to pvtimes.com

Pahrump, let’s show our gratitude to workers

People in New York City are making noise every evening at 7 p.m. to show their support for the essential workers of their city. Why can’t we do that here in Pahrump? I realize that we cover a large area and might not be heard, but word will get around and our medical personnel, grocery workers, mail carriers, etc. will hear us in their hearts if not their ears.

This Friday at 7 p.m., my wife and I will be at the end of our driveway banging away on pots and pans. Won’t you join us? You’ll get outside, it’s a great family project and all you’ll lose is the first two minutes of “Jeopardy”. We plan on doing this until this COVID-19 nonsense is over.

If there’s a good response, we’ll keep on doing it.

Bill Newyear