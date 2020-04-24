75°F
Opinion

Letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

April 24, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Thank you for keeping community pest, weed free

Pahrump is a desert community. We can easily be overrun by weeds, bugs and other desert pests.

I want to thank all the weed and lawn care services and pest control companies that keep us safe and free from these critters. My home looks great because of your efforts during this period.

Thank you.

Betty Cotner

Here’s a shout-out to our animal caregivers

I would like to give a happy shout-out to the Animal Care Center of Pahrump for being first responders to our furry family members. Our pets are family and they are important during this time to relieve anxiety, provide distraction, and to maintain the feeling of connection.

I so appreciate the staff and Dr. Thomas’ Facebook post where his contagious smile and adorable friends brighten our day. A big thank you to all veterinary staff.

Jill Skelton

Pahrump, let’s show our gratitude to workers

People in New York City are making noise every evening at 7 p.m. to show their support for the essential workers of their city. Why can’t we do that here in Pahrump? I realize that we cover a large area and might not be heard, but word will get around and our medical personnel, grocery workers, mail carriers, etc. will hear us in their hearts if not their ears.

This Friday at 7 p.m., my wife and I will be at the end of our driveway banging away on pots and pans. Won’t you join us? You’ll get outside, it’s a great family project and all you’ll lose is the first two minutes of “Jeopardy”. We plan on doing this until this COVID-19 nonsense is over.

If there’s a good response, we’ll keep on doing it.

Bill Newyear

