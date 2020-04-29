84°F
Opinion

Letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

April 28, 2020 - 11:49 pm
 

Pahrump resident thanks community for support

Thank you to all those citizens of Pahrump who went out last Friday evening and made some noise to show appreciation for our health care workers and other essential personnel.

We’ve decided to make this a regular Friday happening. So, at 7:00 on Fridays, go on outdoors, bang some pots and pans and say “Hi” to the neighbors.

We’ll be doing this until the crisis is over. See, no, hear you, on Friday.

Bill Newyear

Mayor should not cave to pressure and reopen casinos

The Last Man Standing Wins. Let those who do not want to continue COVID-19 restrictions be the first to die. Mayor Carolyn Goodman clearly does not understand that COVID-19 is a virus new to the human population. Until a vaccine is produced, anyone, any age, can die from the virus.

Mayor Goodman is caving to pressures by stupid people and stupid gaming bosses to reopen Vegas, I’m not a betting man as I am a polymath who understands probability, chance and statistics, but I bet Ms. Goodman is signing her own death certificate or perhaps because of her wealth and influence she is betting she will get better medical care than people she is volunteering to be test rats. What good comes from opening casinos after the patrons die from the virus? I’m pretty sure they will not return to the casinos after they die.

Who elects these politicians of low IQ? It is time to select our leaders based on aptitude and intelligence. These popularity contests won by special interest groups donating the most money are failing to select leaders who put the best interests of their constituents first.

A healthy population is of far greater value than money. All the money in the world cannot resurrect the dead. Kill enough people with stupidity and society as we know it collapses.

Jean Frenette

THE LATEST
Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske speaks during a press conference by the Nevada Elect ...
STEVE SEBELIUS: Left, right hate the mail-in primary
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Democrats and the right-leaning group True the Vote have sued the state of Nevada over the rules governing the June 9 mail-in primary election, but for very different reasons.

THOMAS KNAPP: Concern Troll is Concerned, Elbe Day Edition
By Thomas Knapp Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. president Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin issued a joint statement commemorating the 75th anniversary of “Elbe Day” — the day, presaging the end of World War II in Europe, when Russian and U.S. troops met near the German towns of Strehla and Torgau.

Getty Images "Packing my bag was different than past road warrior business trips. Facemask, ch ...
TIM BURKE: Road trip during pandemic was eye-opening ordeal
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The COVID-19 pandemic and the governor’s order to self-quarantine change almost everything about our normal daily decision-making process.

Whither the Precautionary Principle?
By Thomas Knapp Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The precautionary principle, per Wikipedia, is “a strategy for approaching issues of potential harm when extensive scientific knowledge on the matter is lacking. It emphasizes caution, pausing and review before leaping into new innovations that may prove disastrous.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to update Nevada citizens about the coronav ...
STEVE SEBELIUS: Stay home now, but plan for tomorrow
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak has good reasons for his stay-home orders, but we should also plan for a day when the coronavirus danger has passed.

Getty Images Everyone is urged to participate in the 2020 census to ensure a complete and accur ...
All rural residents need to participate in the census
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 U.S. census count is underway. The count is mandated by the Constitution and conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, a nonpartisan government agency. The 2020 census counts the population in the United States and five U.S. territories. Each home will have received an invitation to respond to a short questionnaire – online, by phone, or by mail -between March 12-20. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the due dates for the census have changed. The original deadline to respond during the self-response phase was from March 12, 2020, to July 31, 2020. The final due date is now October 31, 2020.