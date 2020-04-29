Letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock This issue's letters to the editor cover a wide range of issues.

Pahrump resident thanks community for support

Thank you to all those citizens of Pahrump who went out last Friday evening and made some noise to show appreciation for our health care workers and other essential personnel.

We’ve decided to make this a regular Friday happening. So, at 7:00 on Fridays, go on outdoors, bang some pots and pans and say “Hi” to the neighbors.

We’ll be doing this until the crisis is over. See, no, hear you, on Friday.

Bill Newyear

Mayor should not cave to pressure and reopen casinos

The Last Man Standing Wins. Let those who do not want to continue COVID-19 restrictions be the first to die. Mayor Carolyn Goodman clearly does not understand that COVID-19 is a virus new to the human population. Until a vaccine is produced, anyone, any age, can die from the virus.

Mayor Goodman is caving to pressures by stupid people and stupid gaming bosses to reopen Vegas, I’m not a betting man as I am a polymath who understands probability, chance and statistics, but I bet Ms. Goodman is signing her own death certificate or perhaps because of her wealth and influence she is betting she will get better medical care than people she is volunteering to be test rats. What good comes from opening casinos after the patrons die from the virus? I’m pretty sure they will not return to the casinos after they die.

Who elects these politicians of low IQ? It is time to select our leaders based on aptitude and intelligence. These popularity contests won by special interest groups donating the most money are failing to select leaders who put the best interests of their constituents first.

A healthy population is of far greater value than money. All the money in the world cannot resurrect the dead. Kill enough people with stupidity and society as we know it collapses.

Jean Frenette