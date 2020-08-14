Letters to the Editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock More letters to the editor can be seen at pvtimes.com

Is turning into a cashless society a possibility?

I would like to know when using cash to pay for a purchase is being outlawed!

I went to Allstate to pay my insurance and saw a sign which read, “After Sept. 16, 2020 you will no longer be able to pay in cash.”

It states on all U.S. bills that “this note is legal tender for all debts, public and private.”

Who do we have to sue to make this right again?

Diane Urbanik

Our history is why we are what we are today

Think … Where would we be now if not for America’s past?

There are those who try to exploit our forefathers’ lives who owned slaves and indentured servants. Ask yourselves where would we be if those times had not happened. Would you be in a country that has become the freest in the world or in a country full of poverty or controlled by ruthless dictators and violence?

If not the selling of your ancestors by your own race to all areas of the world for the leader’s profits, there might not have been you today. Maybe our ancestors were the lucky ones of their time, coming to America. They bore their children, who eventually became free to bear your families, so you could be free to educate and earn your own living and vote.

Try to look back to your ancestors and living conditions then and now in the country they came from.

Maybe instead of working to destroy businesses you could be working at, you might consider trying to build them up with your talents and ideas. All of our ancestors would do most anything to be where we are today, and on into a peaceful future, don’t you think?

America is still developing toward a better future. We should help build it, not destroy it. Please!

Henry Hurlbut

What’s your hurry Pahrump? Be considerate of others

Who is watching the news, social media, Facebook and television specials? It is not I. I am not watching negative news anymore. I rarely trust what I hear. Even the commercials stressing empathy for victims of the pandemic or compassion for businesses or individuals in economic distress are just doing this to sell product.

What is happening to our national motto “One Nation Under God?” It seems that others are only stressing “One” lately. It seems that suddenly everyone is only concerned about “Me.”

A good example of this is the way others drive now in Pahrump. Everyone seems to be driving twenty miles over the speed limit. Get out of the way or get hurt! Is this safe or normal?

So where do residents of Pahrump have to go? Albertsons, Smith’s, Walmart, the Dollar Store? Oh, I forgot – the casinos….Get a life people and stop the stampede!

We are powerful as a community and can be a change for the better. Live up to the motto “One Nation Under God.” Be concerned about others and obey the laws!

Betty Cotner

Are we expecting too much from our government?

In the Aug. 7 PVT, Thomas Knapp, of the Libertarian Advocacy, penned the “Being called an anarchist is not really an insult.” I’m fairly certain I would share many positions regarding Libertarianism as Mr. Knapp but have some distinct limits as to what he wrote.

First, he asked “if Trump had any idea of what an anarchist is? I might ask Mr. Knapp that exact question. To break down the definition, it essentially is the law of the jungle and might makes right. He glossed over the U.S. Constitution and to me may be one of the ways to make corrections in our society, even though it is a manmade document, which is imperfect, it strives and is a guide, along with our nation’s Judeo-Christian principles, for each of us to work toward being better people and make corrections individually, which in turn would make a better world.

Our founders were mostly libertarian (root word liberty), and want us to be as free as possible but understood anarchy was just chaos, so certain rules are essential and it is called the “great experiment” with the question, “is a man capable of governing himself?”

The answer lies in individual responsibility. Without it, the answer is a resounding “no!” And sadly, for many decades, too many are being promised too much (sometimes by good intentions), that there is “free stuff” and the government will solve all your problems. When these promises fall short, anger arises, which can result in many getting hurt in a multitude of ways until it reaches to the point of the masses crying for a strongman to end the chaos. As I see Trump, to date he is not that strongman, though sometimes his rhetoric may give that impression. He has for the most part given the local and state elected officials the decision power over their jurisdictions (at least until the chaos threatened federal assets, those belonging to the entire nation, not just those in that locality. There are many areas that could be improved, but maybe the most pressing is education, starting with the education of personal responsibility.

David Jaronik

Will new bill encourage voter fraud in November?

Did you know that the Nevada Legislature passed a bill (Question 5) last year that automatically transmits your voter information to the secretary of state and your county when you apply for a Nevada driver’s license? Effectively, when you get a driver’s license in Nevada, you are automatically registered to vote.

Under Question 5, an individual who submits an application for the issuance or renewal of a driver’s license or identification card or an address change at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles has his or her information automatically forwarded to the secretary of state and county clerk within five working days for voter registration.

Did you know that aliens (legal or illegal) qualify for a driver’s license in Nevada? Put this fact together with Question 5, and it appears the state of Nevada is registering everybody who applies for a driver’s license to vote in the Nevada election.

Add this information to the fact that state lawmakers passed a bill last Sunday that will mail all active voter ballots ahead of the November election. How is the state of Nevada going to determine if those mailed ballots are from legal citizens eligible to vote.

C. Kostelaz