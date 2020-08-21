Letters to the Editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock More letters to the editor can be seen at pvtimes.com

Reader defends integrity, dedication of teachers

Despite teachers across America working their tails off in a pandemic using new methodology to teach our children, Henry Hurlbut can only criticize their integrity. Calling them socialists, communists and fascists is despicable and, once again, proves he doesn’t even know what these words mean.

I want to thank the thousands of teachers, nurses, police officers, health care workers and other professionals for their dedication and extra effort during this health crisis. Certainly some of them make mistakes, but the overwhelming majority of these people try to do the very best job they can.

As for students not knowing American history, I think our generation needs to look in the mirror before belittling today’s youth. Half of our generation does not vote and 50% of our generation is unable to identify their own congressman. To suggest that we are the foundation of a strong democratic system is laughable.

Our current president mistakenly believed that Civil War abolitionist Frederick Douglass is still alive. He also talked about airports during the Revolutionary War. Apparently, Mr. Trump has never heard of the Wright brothers and knows nothing about their triumph at Kitty Hawk. Furthermore, he claims all presidents have absolute dictatorial powers. So much for his understanding of our Constitution.

Please Henry, show our teachers some respect and admiration for the work they do. They will never be wealthy people, but they are the reason many of us are successful.

Dennis Crooks

Law enforcement is not immune to making errors

“Judge not. Lest ye be judged.” Useful guidance for those who walk a mostly ordinary path through life. Police officers, however, are in a unique category. Difficult as it can be, they will continue to be judged until the badge is finally set aside. If you read the letter from Vicky McCormick (PVT 7/31/2020), you will better appreciate why those who protect and serve, are in no sense of the word—ordinary.

There is a point of view that becoming a police officer should be thought of more as a calling than a mere occupation; something like joining the clergy. Still, police officers are no less immune from errors than anyone else and mistakes do occur; some with the most tragic of consequences. When that happens no degree of compensation will mitigate the pain of loss felt by loved ones.

Because so much is at stake among the duties and responsibilities of law enforcement officers, clear and unequivocal standards are required. Those unwilling or incapable of compliance are of course unsuitable for the position and must be removed promptly, with appropriate follow-up.

More often than not, I find knee-jerk reactions to be foolish and wasteful..Such is the push to de-fund police organizations. I certainly hope that municipal and state governments will not be easily persuaded to take that step because it’s unlikely to benefit any community in America. On the other hand, reducing the presence of law enforcement could prove detrimental; serving only to enhance opportunities for the criminal element and mentally unbalanced to prey upon law-abiding citizens.

And think about this: Portland, Oregon has been experiencing an unprecedented level of destructive civil unrest. In response, “the chosen one” opted to send federal agents to restore order, rather than relying on the Portland police department or the Oregon National Guard. In the process, the feds used tear gas (a combat chemical) to break up the mob, over a less injurious method. Why not call in the fire department and disperse the bad actors with a water cannon? Or, heaven forbid, have a respected public official stand before the crowd and do their best to talk down the tension. To me, the greater point is that whenever possible, local problems are best resolved by local authorities. The use of gestapo-like tactics strikes me as very un-American.

Ralph Bazan