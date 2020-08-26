Letters to the Editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock This issue's letters to the editor include one from a Vietnam War veteran.

Thanks for condolences on loss of big brother

To my family and dear friends,

Upon the passing of my brother, Eldgish Louis Waters on Aug. 15, 2020, I (and my family) have received many statements of condolence, cards, phone calls, emails, and text messages, along with many personal comments. For this reason, I offer my heartfelt thanks to each of you.

Please know that Louis was more than just my big brother to me, he was also my confidant and close friend. We talked often and we also “listened” to each other. We trusted and respected each other without question. We were about as close as brothers could be. I know that I retired and moved to Nevada because Louis and Camelia had purchased a home in Las Vegas. Then he drove me “over the hump” to Pahrump in case this town would interest me.

Growing up on the streets of Chicago’s Southside, he was also my protector and we laughed about the fact that guys in the neighborhood didn’t bother me because they knew that they would have to face my big brother.

When he went to the ER on July 10th because he wasn’t feeling well, I fully expected him to recover. Even when the tests for COVID-19 came back positive, I still prayed and fully expected his recovery. Now, I must admit that this loss has affected me in ways I never imagined. I miss him.

My sincere thanks to each of you for your prayers, your concern, and your encouragement. I really can’t thank you enough. THANKS.

Tom Waters

We should try being aware and helping others now

People in Pahrump interact daily with all sorts of people of every age, culture, disabilities and medical conditions. Please be aware of the people around you. Most of us are doing everything we can to get along, obey the law and be patient in our daily lives.

One thing that makes Pahrump great is how often we all come together to collect school supplies, toiletries for homeless veterans or to help an animal shelter. I am appalled when I see politicians on both sides of the aisle seeking to divide us based on race, age or political affiliation.

How can anyone just decide to defer, and then eliminate, the payroll tax that funds Social Security, if elected? These are times that none of us have seen before with a virus that attacks the most weak. Some of us are senior citizens with underlying conditions. We are not getting entitlements. We worked for our pensions and our Social Security.

How can we come together to build a better community? By being aware of others and helping someone who might be struggling. Some drive as if they are in a race. Don’t rush through parking lots where someone might be walking. Don’t pass on the wrong side of the road, on a double-yellow line, or follow too closely. Take time to be aware of others. Curbs here in Pahrump are so high that they can’t be managed by those with weak knees. Doors to some businesses are heavy and hard to open. Take a moment to help someone. You can make a difference.

As we all hear day after day, we should wear masks, wash our hands, and stay six feet apart until we overcome this virus. Please think of your family and friends and do this for them. God bless our community and our country.

Betty Cotner

Questioning the virus test percentages in Nye County

The 19 August PVT headline states Nye is still at high risk for CV-19 transmission. One of the criteria is “average number of tests per day.” Am I supposed to be tested? I am not sick. I have no symptoms. What is the population of Nye that has not been tested? By now, hasn’t everyone who has felt sick been tested? Once everyone who has felt sick has been tested, won’t the number of tests per day drop off – to zero?

Perhaps the governor’s CV-19 office might concentrate on the percent of the population that has been tested and the percent of the population that tested positive and is actually sick. A positive test coupled with not being sick should not count against us. The longer this goes on, the less people are left to test.

Thank you,

Stephen M. Pitman IV