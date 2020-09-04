Thinkstock To read more letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times, go to pvtimes.com

Is eliminating the Electoral College a good idea?

It appears that one of the two major parties wants to change the Constitution’s Electoral College to the popular vote. This could mean two to five states could control the other 45 to 48 states’ destiny as far as any national elections or federal laws are concerned. It would not matter that the heartland, or any states between New York and California voted for anyone different as there isn’t enough population to alter the two to five states’ votes.

This is why the electoral college vote was designed by our founding fathers in our Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Right now, those large populated states are the ones with poor fiscal health. If they won the control of Congress and government agencies, all other states will be taxed to keep them solvent, whether they want to or not. Taxes to bail out non-solvent states would have to increase drastically in fiscally sound states.

Keep the Electoral College and keep each state responsible for its elected officials governing them. Our founding fathers were so much smarter than the majority of today’s leaders in common sense and protecting U.S. freedoms. We are the greatest nation in the world, otherwise so many would not try to enter to become citizens or just be here, even illegally.

Henry Hurlbut

Silver Tappers founder thanks community members for support

I cannot thank you all enough for the wonderful support you have given me while I am healing. This has become a long process of healing. First, I fractured my back in a fall and was almost healed when I fell and fractured it again. Then a few days ago I fell and broke my wrist.

I cannot stress enough how blessed I am to have all of the people in my life that have volunteered to help me out. Everyone, my family and friends in this community, the Nevada Silver Tappers and the Ms. Senior Golden Years ladies. I thank you all for volunteering your time, donating wood to repair the stairs in my home, for the meals that you have prepared for me, for all of the individual help you have given me. The cleaning of my house and taking my dog out for walks, it is all of the little things you do and have done for me. I appreciate all of your calls and the cards of well wishes that have helped to raise my spirits up. I just cannot say enough to thank each and every one of you in this wonderful community of ours who have come out to help me out in my time of need. I am truly blessed to have all of you in my life.

THANK YOU and GOD BLESS every one of you!

Sincerely,

B.J. Hetrick-Irwin