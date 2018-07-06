Letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times

Thinkstock To view more letters. go to pvtimes.com

Another view of the immigration issue

Here’s another thing to think about when all the bleeding heart politicians snivel and cry about the families torn apart at the border for ILLEGALLY crossing the border into MY COUNTRY – What about the military families that are torn apart when their loved ones are sent to face the dangers of protecting our freedoms?

Who are they really for?

Martin Glackin

A different point of view on mainstream media

I want it known, I do not watch TV news because the majority of news put forth by the mainstream media is negative and negativity gives me unneeded anxiety; however, I do confess to viewing YouTube posts and subscribing to the PVT where in doing so I noticed a letter to the editor submitted by Mr. Jim Ferrell on June 20, 2018.

When reading Mr. Ferrell’s letter, a line from Shakespeare came to mind, “Me thinks the man protests too much,” when spewing forth his wrath focused completely on Fox news and its clutch of provocateurs. By Mr. Ferrell’s obvious omission, none of the alphabet news channels were mentioned, leading one to believe those unnamed channels and collective reporters therein must be noseless by virtue of never having propagated a light-colored fib.

I would like to pose a few questions regarding reportage by the obvious sacrosanct unnamed TV news channels. Why has so much airtime been devoted to Stormy Daniels and so little mention made about the collapse of Isis, the taming of North Korea and over 3,000 CEO’s and elected officials resigning since last December. Why in the immediate wake of the Parkland School shooting CNN minions were at the scene passing out handouts to students containing politically correct answers to questions CNN reporters would ask? Why have the other news networks continued to pound on the $7 million Russian dossier long after it was proven a fake? Why does Mr. Ferrell argue the complete FBI and the Department of Justice, having been impugned when only the top officials in each organization were caught in probable acts of treason? Why does the mainstream media feel it so important for Russia to be our nation’s top enemy? Why was Lt. Col. Ralph Peters singled out from hundreds of officers to offer proof Fox News promotes desecration of the nation’s Constitution?

From perhaps a twisted collateral damage point of view, why do Mr. Ferrell’s favored news channels spend so much airtime hammering on repealing the Constitution’s Second Amendment to prevent a minor percentage of deaths, while the nation suffers over 400,000 unnoticed deaths annually from iatrogenic causes, ie medical errors, unnecessary procedures and surgeries gone bad?

Incidentally, when putting on my Navy uniform I also accepted the oath to protect our nation and our Constitution from enemies, both foreign and domestic. Why am I left with a notion Mr. Ferrell has a sliver in his veracity when claiming political neutrality?

Dwight W. Hunter