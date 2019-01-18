The Republican Party needs new leadership

T he Republican Party must find new leadership that can better connect with a broader base of conservative and moderate voters if they hope to halt the Democrat’s blue wave in the 2020 elections. Not only is new leadership needed at the national level but also at the state and local levels. Putting aside for a moment President Trump and his style of leadership, can you name one charismatic individual in the Republican Party at any level of politics that exhibits the potential of being able to unite voters?

The primary issue is that the current Republican Party leaders and politicians are so desperate to hold on to their perceived positions of power that they have convinced themselves their views are the only correct views, that it is shared by all members of the party, and that only they can lead the party forward. They are wrong.

In business, owners and executives have varying experiences and qualities that are necessary for effective leadership. Great leaders can adapt to their surrounding environments and empower the people around them to succeed together. It should be no different in politics, but it is.

Leaders can be defined by several characteristics that allow them to connect to people. One of the most important traits a great leader should exhibit is humility. Leaders need to “check their ego at the door” and realize that it is never about them but about the goals that need to be accomplished. Great leaders are incredibly ambitious, but never for themselves. Rather, they are ambitious for the team and possess the will to do whatever is necessary for the greater cause.

Great leaders possess a clear vision, are courageous, have integrity, honesty, and a clear focus. They are a strategic planner and believe in teamwork. Great leaders help people reach their goals. They are not afraid to hire people that might be better than them and they take pride in the accomplishments of those they help along the way. A great leader creates and nurtures other leaders.

A great leader has the ability to show respect, empathy, and care for those who follow them. Earning respect is crucial to a successful relationship with someone, while also showing that you care about their work or ideas. Being empathetic allows a leader to tap into the emotions of that individual in order to connect in a way that lets that person know you understand what it means to be in their situation.

A great leader does not lead by forcing people to follow. Instead, a great leader motivates people. They encourage others to follow them. They also lead by example, which few leaders do today.

Many politicians can and do initially get into office to make a difference, but eventually most of the things they do are about winning votes to stay in office and not so much about actual improvements for the good of the people. Our leaders now do everything they can to either maintain or grow their power, not to help their constituents. They compromise the very principles that got them elected in the first place.

The Republican Party needs to change. It needs to find leadership that will stay true to the party’s conservative values while embracing the broader views of the majority. Unfortunately, it is difficult for anyone to rise above the entrenched party leaders and politicians because they are unwilling to share or abdicate power even if it means putting the party in jeopardy.

It also takes a unique courage to do the right thing and courage is probably the most important trait a leader must have. The Republican Party needs to embrace those courageous new leaders that can move the party forward and keep it relevant or face further losses to the Democrats next election.

Tim Burke is a businessman, philanthropist, educator and Pahrump resident. Contact him at timstakenv@gmail.com