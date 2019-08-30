98°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Opinion

Thomas Knapp on green card issue: Politics of action are obvious

By Thomas Knapp Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 30, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

On Aug. 12, the Trump administration announced new rules for immigrants seeking permanent residence status (through issuance of a “green card”) in the United States.

Those rules apply a longstanding prohibition on immigrants likely to become “public charges” (that is, dependent on government benefits) to applicants who have received certain of those government benefits — among them Medicaid, SNAP (“food stamps”) and housing assistance — for more than 12 months.

The politics of the move are obvious: Trump is throwing more red meat to his anti-immigration “base.” The new rules are of a piece with his border wall project and high-profile ICE raids on workplaces where undocumented immigrants are employed. They’re not intended to solve a problem. They’re intended to keep his voters enthused as the 2020 election cycle heats up.

As actual policy, who can really complain? Well, some people can and will. But if the U.S. government is going to regulate immigration at all (I don’t believe that it should, and the Constitution says it can’t), “pay your own way or go away” doesn’t sound like an unreasonable rule.

Interestingly, though, the policy conflicts with the politics. It discourages the “legal” immigration most Trump voters claim to be fine with, and encourages the “illegal” immigration he campaigned on a promise of “fixing.”

Suppose you are a would-be immigrant to the United States. You can “get in line,” fill out forms, show up for meetings, submit to questioning, bust your hump meeting various requirements, and still find yourself turned away (or sent back) for any number of reasons.

Or you can walk across the border in the middle of the night and go to work, with a much lower chance of being found out, and sent back, than if you interacted with U.S. immigration authorities.

Adding to the burden of the first approach doesn’t mean fewer immigrants. It just means that more immigrants will take the second approach.

Is that the outcome you signed up for, Trump voters?

Anti-immigration agitators fondly quote economist Milton Friedman: “[I]t is one thing to have free immigration to jobs. It is another thing to have free immigration to welfare. And you cannot have both.” The rule change is a sop to that sentiment. But it leaves out another thing Friedman said about what happens when we try to have both:

“Mexican immigration, over the border, is a good thing. It’s a good thing for the illegal immigrants. It’s a good thing for the United States. It’s a good thing for the citizens of the country. But, it’s only good so long as it’s illegal.”

If Americans want fewer “public charges,” the solution isn’t to single out immigrants for exclusion from government welfare benefits. It’s to eliminate, or at least drastically reduce and toughen eligibility requirements for those welfare benefits. For everyone, not just for people who happen to hail from the “wrong” side of an imaginary line on the ground.

Two evils — immigration authoritarianism and welfare statism — do not add up to one good. We should ditch both.

Thomas L. Knapp (Twitter: @thomaslknapp) is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org).

He lives and works in north-central Florida.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Some Democrats, such as Joe Biden, are pushing an alter ...
Victor Joecks: The many problems with the public option
By Victor Joecks Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When compared to Medicare for All, the public option sounds like a moderate alternative. Don’t be fooled. It’s just a slower way to get to single-payer health care.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, ...
Thomas Knapp: Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory yet again?
By Thomas Knapp Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Donald Trump faces an exceedingly narrow path to re-election in 2020. In order to beat him, the Democratic nominee only needs to pick up 38 electoral votes.

Thinkstock One gun control plan would ban some guns, confiscate others and reshape the Supreme ...
Victor Joecks: Yes, they want to take your guns
By Victor Joecks Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A prominent gun control group has finally admitted it — they want to take your guns.

Thinkstock While many seniors have become savvier about fraudulent emails and will avoid clicki ...
Tim Burke: Protecting yourself against scams and cybercrime
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Scams and cybercrimes are the bank robberies and purse snatching crimes of our modern era. Anonymous criminals, frequently located in other countries, are targeting anyone with a cellphone or internet access.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., ad ...
Jim Hartman: Looking at the debate claims of Kamala Harris
By Jim Hartman Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California was credited with a political “break out” moment in the June 27 Democratic presidential primary debate by casting herself as the “the little girl in California” who integrated the Berkeley public schools in 1970.