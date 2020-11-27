52°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Opinion

TIM BURKE: New mandates feel like violation of personal rights

By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 27, 2020 - 7:00 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times. Tim Burke, columnist for the Pahrump Valley Times.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times. Tim Burke, columnist for the Pahrump Valley Times.

I am at home by myself, sitting at my desk and typing on my computer with a face mask on. No, not really, because under Governor Sisolak’s Emergency Directive 035, being alone exempts me from that requirement. The surge in COVID-19 positives and government directives in response has made this our new reality. For the third time in less than two weeks, Nevada on Tuesday set a record for most coronavirus cases reported in a day since the start of the pandemic, state data shows. According to the Department of Health and Human Services website, there were 2,853 new cases reported Tuesday, along with 24 additional deaths. The updated figures brought totals in the state to 139,080 cases and 2,047 deaths.

On Nov. 23, 2020, Governor Sisolak announced increased restrictions to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The measures went into effect on Tuesday. The mitigation measures will last for the next three weeks, and the governor and his administration will continue to monitor the COVID-19 trends in the state during that time frame.

Emergency Directive 035 reduces occupancy from 50% to 25% for bars, restaurants, gaming operations, gyms, fitness facilities, and other businesses and activities. Grocery stores and the big box stores remained at 50% occupancy. The governor’s latest action to try and slow the spread of COVID-19 has met with some criticism. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman called Gov. Steve Sisolak “a dictator.” “He’s been a dictator with whom we have complied every step of the way,” Goodman said. “We’ve had no choice.” Goodman has been perhaps the state’s most visible critic of sharp restrictions meant to slow the outbreak.

Perhaps the most controversial section of the directive is section 9. That section states: “private residential gatherings are restricted to 10 or fewer persons from no more than two households, whether indoors or outdoors. This provision shall not be construed to apply to the gathering of persons living within the same household. Individuals not exempted by Directive 024 or guidance issued by the Nevada Health Response shall be required to cover their nose and mouth with a mask or face covering when attending private residential gatherings with people outside of their household, even when social distancing is being observed.”

A mandate on how many people you are allowed in your own home is not exclusive to Nevada as other governors have recently enacted similar requirements in their states. While it is prudent to ask families to limit their interactions with other family households during this time, there is a definitive line between asking for cooperation vs. mandating it by government directive.

How will local law enforcement agencies enforce the 10-person, masks, and two household rules? For all practical purposes, they probably won’t. Recognizing that, some government officials in other states have encouraged people to “turn in their neighbor.” In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio created a short-lived hotline to which city dwellers could snap and send a picture of social distancing violators. When we should support each other and come together to defeat this virus, history reminds us that asking citizens to police their neighbors has had disastrous results.

Promoting a culture of “neighbor turning against neighbor” has been a part of our darkest historical times. People who have known each other for years, whose children have played together, suddenly divided by rising cycles of suspicion, hate, and violence. One of the most chilling aspects of the Holocaust and other genocides is the recurrence of this dismal phenomenon in virtually every culture in which genocides have taken place.

The government mandating what takes place concerning private gatherings in a family home feels like a violation of our personal rights. Even though well-intentioned, trying to force this on residents of this state will not be well received. It is always a better plan of action to convince someone to change their behavior with common sense, logical discussion, and emotional impact. The governor did appeal to Nevadans in his press conference, stating: “We decide our distance from others. We decide how long we spend in a high-risk setting. We decide whether to take the simple step of putting on a mask,” he continued. “Nevadans know that if it doesn’t feel safe, then it isn’t safe. And, if it isn’t safe, we shouldn’t be doing it right now. Ultimately, our individual actions decide whether we are going to prioritize getting our children into the classroom, allowing our businesses to operate under safe measures, and protecting our hospital system and health care workers.”

We do want this virus to get under control. Businesses are doing their best to comply with the ever-changing landscape of regulations. Citizens are wearing masks in public and washing their hands. It makes sense to ask people to limit family gatherings until the virus’s spread slows down. But ask us and don’t tell us what to do in our homes. It goes against our grain, and the opposite outcome could take place.

Tim Burke is a businessman, philanthropist, educator and Pahrump resident. Contact him at timstakenv@gmail.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Schinhofen
DAN SCHINHOFEN: Bill of Rights?
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Back in January when the “novel coronavirus” was finally making the news, after the debacle of impeachment was over, I was very interested as I watched the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) shut down a city with 35 million residents. My first reaction was, “This could never happen in America as we have a Bill of Rights.” Boy was I wrong.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Schinhofen
DAN SCHINHOFEN: Lessons learned
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

This past year has seen a lot of changes and most not for the better. As I sit here thinking it over, here are some of the things I have learned.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tim Burke, columnist for the Pahrump Valley Times and Tonop ...
TIM BURKE: Possible second mandated shutdown would be disastrous
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The recent rapid increase in COVID-19 positives is threatening to close businesses and halt family holiday gatherings temporarily. The post-election decrease in COVID-19 positives that some theorized would take place due to the election did not materialize. The exact opposite has happened.

David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Nevada Legislative Building is pictured in Carson Ci ...
STEVE SEBELIUS: 2020 election mandate? Compromise
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Democrats long hoped for a supermajority in the Nevada Legislature; instead, the mixed election results will force both sides to work together to find consensus to fix vexing problems.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Schinhofen
DAN SCHINHOFEN: More division coming up
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President “projected” Biden stated that he will unite our country. Well, that’s good because his party spent the last four years dividing us. From the end of the election in 2016, the Democrats have refused to accept the results, but rather spent the last four years calling Trump illegitimate, a fraud, and of course tried to impeach him many times. The one time they actually went through with it, they knew it would fail in the Senate, but to meddle in the next election, they did it anyway, During Obama’s administration, there were many times some Republicans wanted to impeach Obama, but with the Senate being held by Harry Reid, they knew it would only be a show and cause division, so they did not.

Getty Images
As Mental Health Comes out of the Shadows, So Should Insurance Coverage to Increase Access to Care
By Sal Gentile Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Anyone who has ever tried to navigate the crazy task of selecting an individual health insurance policy knows the fundamental problem is figuring out exactly what you’re buying. Then, traversing the dizzying maze of HMOs, doctors, hospitals, co-pays, deductibles, allowable procedures, and coverage eligibility only increases the frustration.