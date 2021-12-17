33°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

500 Club wraps up for the holidays

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
December 17, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times "Bowling for Heroes" drew more than 300 people ...
Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times "Bowling for Heroes" drew more than 300 people to the Pahrump Nugget on Sunday to support Wounder Warrior Project.
Pahrump Valley Times file Almost 60 bowlers turned out Aug. 29 for the Pahrump Valley Tournamen ...
Pahrump Valley Times file Almost 60 bowlers turned out Aug. 29 for the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club tournament at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center, with Randy Gulley winning Division A and Rebekah Quinteros taking Division B.

The 500 Club held their final bowling tournament for the 2021 season on Saturday at the Pahrump Nugget.

Twenty-four players competed in the womens’ tournament and 25 players in the men’s tournament. This was a 9-pin no-tap, singles event.

In the womens’ tournament, Katherine Bishop took home first place. Her total score of 940 pins led all bowlers in the event. Bishop bowled games of 241, 247 and 263 to go along with her handicap of 189. She won a cash prize of $42.

Rita Rose and Debbie Rucker rounded out the top three.

Rose finished with game scores of 241, 222 and 189, to go along with her handicap of 240, giving her the second-highest total of the day with 855 pins.

Rucker ended with a total score of 820 pins. She had games of 186, 189 and 197, along with her handicap score of 248.

Rose and Rucker walked away with cash prizes of $34 and $27 respectively.

Fran Gobbi, Ellen Roesch and Debbie Varner placed in the final three cash-prize positions for the womens’ tournament.

June Williams bowled the highest single game score of the day for the womens’ division. She bowled a 266 in her first game.

In the men’s tournament, Clint Courtney and Ed Poland tied for first place with 829 pins.

Courtney finished with games of 215, 184 and 241 in addition to his handicap score of 189. Poland had games of 206, 230 and 240 to go along with his handicap score of 153 pins. Both players walked away with a cash prize of $38.

Coming in third place was Bill Downs. He finished with games of 156, 215 and 234, to go along with his handicap of 218, for a total score of 823. Downs received a cash prize of $27 for his third-place finish.

Dave Zonfrill, Sam Courtney and Frank Medina rounded out the cash prize winners for the division.

Jim Sparlin bowled the highest single-game score for the whole tournament. He had a score of 278 in his second game of the day.

In addition to their group wins, Bishop, Poland and Clint Courtney each received a bonus cash prize for the Handicap side pot. Because Poland and Courtney finished with the same score, they split their share of the side pot cash prize.

The Handicap side pot is given to the top ten scorers in the tournament, regardless of which division they are in.

In the Scratch side pot, only three bowlers are awarded with the cash prize. Medina finished in first place with a scratch total of 730 and was awarded $29. He was followed by Sparlin, with a score of 685, and Poland, with a score of 676.

Sign-ups are still available for the Monday Christmas League starting in January. Please head down to the Pahrump Nugget to sign up. The first meeting and games will be on Monday, Jan. 10.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Sophomore forward Kailani Martinez (34) driving to the hoop on ...
Lady Trojans continue dominating start to season
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley girls basketball team kept their perfect record intact with a 54-16 win over Somerset Academy this week.

Muckers sweep Beaver Dam in weekend clashes
Muckers sweep Beaver Dam in weekend clashes
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Tonopah High School Muckers boys and girls basketball teams swept the Beaver Dam Diamondbacks teams in Saturday’s matchups.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) steps over the goal line as Raiders ...
Raiders crushed by Chiefs, fall to bottom of division
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs for the second time this season after losing on the road in Kansas City 48-9.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times. Pahrump Valley head coach David Wilson talking to his team du ...
Trojans get massive win over Yeti
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley boys basketball team got their second win of the season by a score of 70-31 over Equipo Academy on Monday night.

UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) jumps for a layup while Seattle Redhawks guard Kobe Willi ...
Rebels end losing streak, cruise to victory over Seattle
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels ended their 3-game losing streak with a 76-56 victory over Seattle University on Wednesday night at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

PVHS boys basketball gets first win of the season
PVHS boys basketball gets first win of the season
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley boys basketball team got their first win of the season with a 58-57 victory over Somerset Sky Pointe on Wednesday evening.

Helmet with 2021 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl logo during announcement for the Las Vegas Bow ...
Las Vegas Bowl announces participants
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Las Vegas Bowl committee has announced that the participants of the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl, sponsored by SRS Distribution, will be the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Wisconsin Badgers.