500 Club wraps up for the holidays

The 500 Club held their final bowling tournament for the 2021 season on Saturday at the Pahrump Nugget.

Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times "Bowling for Heroes" drew more than 300 people to the Pahrump Nugget on Sunday to support Wounder Warrior Project.

Pahrump Valley Times file Almost 60 bowlers turned out Aug. 29 for the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club tournament at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center, with Randy Gulley winning Division A and Rebekah Quinteros taking Division B.

The 500 Club held their final bowling tournament for the 2021 season on Saturday at the Pahrump Nugget.

Twenty-four players competed in the womens’ tournament and 25 players in the men’s tournament. This was a 9-pin no-tap, singles event.

In the womens’ tournament, Katherine Bishop took home first place. Her total score of 940 pins led all bowlers in the event. Bishop bowled games of 241, 247 and 263 to go along with her handicap of 189. She won a cash prize of $42.

Rita Rose and Debbie Rucker rounded out the top three.

Rose finished with game scores of 241, 222 and 189, to go along with her handicap of 240, giving her the second-highest total of the day with 855 pins.

Rucker ended with a total score of 820 pins. She had games of 186, 189 and 197, along with her handicap score of 248.

Rose and Rucker walked away with cash prizes of $34 and $27 respectively.

Fran Gobbi, Ellen Roesch and Debbie Varner placed in the final three cash-prize positions for the womens’ tournament.

June Williams bowled the highest single game score of the day for the womens’ division. She bowled a 266 in her first game.

In the men’s tournament, Clint Courtney and Ed Poland tied for first place with 829 pins.

Courtney finished with games of 215, 184 and 241 in addition to his handicap score of 189. Poland had games of 206, 230 and 240 to go along with his handicap score of 153 pins. Both players walked away with a cash prize of $38.

Coming in third place was Bill Downs. He finished with games of 156, 215 and 234, to go along with his handicap of 218, for a total score of 823. Downs received a cash prize of $27 for his third-place finish.

Dave Zonfrill, Sam Courtney and Frank Medina rounded out the cash prize winners for the division.

Jim Sparlin bowled the highest single-game score for the whole tournament. He had a score of 278 in his second game of the day.

In addition to their group wins, Bishop, Poland and Clint Courtney each received a bonus cash prize for the Handicap side pot. Because Poland and Courtney finished with the same score, they split their share of the side pot cash prize.

The Handicap side pot is given to the top ten scorers in the tournament, regardless of which division they are in.

In the Scratch side pot, only three bowlers are awarded with the cash prize. Medina finished in first place with a scratch total of 730 and was awarded $29. He was followed by Sparlin, with a score of 685, and Poland, with a score of 676.

Sign-ups are still available for the Monday Christmas League starting in January. Please head down to the Pahrump Nugget to sign up. The first meeting and games will be on Monday, Jan. 10.