Trojan boys struggle, take their third league loss

Boys basketball has been rebuilding after the 2022 season where the boys team went 7-5 and made the playoffs.

The Trojans have officially taken their third loss in a row in the league as a top three team got their second win.

Sports Leadership and Management traveled to Pahrump on Wednesday night for both teams’ third contest out of 10 league games. And the Bulls were able to secure a strong lead from the very beginning of the match.

Last year the boys were one spot away from making the playoffs. But this year the Trojans might have to just not be at the bottom.

After their game in Henderson against the Coral Academy Falcons, Trojans head coach Braydon Preston said the team will be working at going back to the basics.

Third loss in a row

Currently, the Bulls are starting this season 2-1 in the league after they defeated the Falcons and the Trojans but lost to Boulder City.

At the start of the game, the Bulls were first to score after the Trojans were first to get the tip-off. After SLAM put four points on the scoreboard, the Trojans’ Keir Sheppard (1) hit a three-pointer. The Trojans and Bulls would stay within two points of one another until the last two minutes of the first quarter.

Alejandro Lozano (0) would score two points to tie the game at 7.

And in the second quarter the Trojans were starting to fall behind nine points after a Bulls player scored two points.

Lozano would score another two points to not fall too far behind as the Trojans would now be behind by 12 points.

Near the end of the third quarter, Tramaine Burras (13) would start to close in on the gap after scoring three points followed by four more points from Antwahn Jackson (12) and Lozano. The Bulls led the Trojans 36-29.

The Trojans needed to continue to close the gap in the fourth quarter, but the Bulls made it difficult as they would outscore Pahrump Valley and keep their lead. By the end of the match the Bulls won 49-39.

Up next

The Trojans are not playing another league game until January but will play in a tournament before they go on winter break.

On Friday at Pahrump Valley, the Trojans are facing off against Moapa Valley at 6:30 p.m., a 3A team outside of the Trojans’ league. Currently, Moapa Valley is also 1-4 and have yet to win a league game.

Last year when the two teams faced off, the Pirates took the win in a close game. Moapa Valley took the win with a 58-54 lead.

Next week the Trojans will play in the Bullhead City Shootout against Lincoln County on Dec. 19 at 5 p.m., and on Dec. 20, the Trojans will play against Adelanto at 3 p.m.

