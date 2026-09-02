Aguilar scores twice as Pahrump Valley girls fall 6-3 to Cimarron

Pahrump Valley found its offensive rhythm after a slow start, scoring three times against Class 4A Cimarron-Memorial while identifying several areas that need work before league play.

Back Row (L to R): Raylee Smith, Carmen Gonzales, Amelie Ramos, Melissa Nunez-Ramirez, Mitzy Godinez, Patience Moore, Cindal Monahan, Mary Miller, Avery Farruggia, Kylee Lusk Middle Row (L to R): Kim Villalobos, Bellah Ofseur, Melanie Carson, Christine Williams, Biannet Lozano-Chavez, Lexi Pryor Front Row (L to R): Paola Aguilar, Sydney Crotty, Jazmyn Herrera, Michell Villalobos (Photo courtesy of Coach Amy Carlson)

Pahrump Valley’s first full-length match of the girls soccer season delivered some encouraging answers — and a fairly clear list of what still needs work.

The Trojans fell behind a strong Class 4A opponent before finding their rhythm midway through the first half of a 6-3 loss at Cimarron-Memorial Wednesday.

Senior Paola Aguilar scored twice, sophomore Melissa Nunez-Ramirez added a goal and an assist, and sophomore Avery Farruggia assisted on two goals as the Trojans showed they could create scoring opportunities once they began playing with more confidence.

“I saw a lot of positive moments, along with several areas where we can continue to improve,” Pahrump Valley coach Amy Carlson said. “At times, the girls played too reactively instead of proactively, hesitating to the ball rather than attacking it.”

The varsity match and the preceding junior varsity contest were both disrupted by delays caused by the heat index and lightning. The delays reduced the JV game to only 20 minutes, but the younger Trojans used those 20 minutes well, earning a 2-0 victory while preventing Cimarron-Memorial from taking a single shot on goal.

A slow start, then a response

Carlson said the varsity started slowly but settled into the match midway through the opening half and continued competing against a larger-school opponent.

Aguilar scored Pahrump Valley’s first two goals. Farruggia assisted on one, while Nunez-Ramirez supplied the other assist.

Nunez-Ramirez then scored the Trojans’ third goal from a corner kick delivered by Farruggia.

The combination of Aguilar and Nunez-Ramirez gave Pahrump Valley much of its attacking pressure. Carlson said Nunez-Ramirez repeatedly advanced the ball, maneuvered around defenders and continued creating opportunities despite being frequently double-teamed.

“Melissa played an outstanding match,” Carlson said. “She and Paola connected effectively throughout the game, communicating well and combining to create several scoring opportunities.”

Nunez-Ramirez was later selected as Pahrump Valley’s player of the match.

Senior Sydney Crotty also played an important role in the center of the field. Carlson said Crotty created space for her teammates, helped the Trojans move the ball through the midfield and continued to develop in her role as an attacking midfielder.

Pahrump Valley was credited with 13 steals in the match.

Work remains at both ends

While the Trojans produced three goals, the six goals they allowed showed that the attack was not the only part of the game requiring attention.

Goalkeeper Jazmyn Herrera made five saves, while junior defender Cindal Monahan helped organize the back line and limit additional scoring opportunities.

Carlson said the Trojans connected passes and put themselves in position to score, but too often took an extra moment before deciding what to do with the ball. Against a physical and aggressive opponent, that hesitation made it more difficult to retain possession.

The match also reinforced the importance of conditioning. Pahrump Valley had limited substitutions available, leaving the players on the field with little opportunity to recover during a game already complicated by the heat.

Carlson said some of the lessons were not entirely new. Several players recognized tendencies they had already identified, but facing Cimarron-Memorial made those areas more apparent.

“Moving forward, we will focus on helping the girls stand their ground and shield the ball more effectively so they are not pushed off possession as easily,” Carlson said.

JV dominates abbreviated match

Despite spending considerably more time waiting than playing, the Pahrump Valley JV team was ready when its abbreviated match finally began.

Sophomore Raylee Smith scored the opening goal with an assist from Isabella Tavaglione. Tavaglione later added the second goal.

The Trojans were even more impressive defensively. Cimarron-Memorial did not produce a single shot on goal during the 20-minute contest.

Kimberly Villalobos helped control the match from defensive midfield and generated three shot attempts of her own, narrowly missing the target each time.

Carlson said the young JV players are still learning the speed and intensity of high school soccer. Even in a shortened match, the experience demonstrated the importance of conditioning, moving without the ball and consistently working to create opportunities.

League play comes next

The varsity loss left Pahrump Valley 1-3 overall, including three tournament matches played Aug. 15. Wednesday’s trip to Cimarron-Memorial was the Trojans’ first full-length match.

Pahrump Valley was scheduled to open Class 3A Southern League play at home against Virgin Valley Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.

Carlson said the Trojans’ work leading into league play would emphasize winning the first ball, challenging for possession instead of waiting for the play to develop and becoming more difficult to knock off the ball.

“As the season progresses, we want to see the team play more aggressively, make quicker decisions and compete confidently in every phase of the game,” Carlson said.

The Pahrump Valley boys defeated Cristo Rey St. Viator 6-4 in their season and home opener Wednesday before falling to The Meadows 4-2 on Monday. “Our culture and our standards are high this year, and we continue to get better every day,” boys coach Trenton Curtis said.

Contact sports reporter Bill Evans at wevans@pvtimes.com

At a glance

Varsity: Cimarron-Memorial 6, Pahrump Valley 3

Cimarron-Memorial 6, Pahrump Valley 3 JV: Pahrump Valley 2, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Pahrump Valley 2, Cimarron-Memorial 0 Paola Aguilar: Two goals

Two goals Melissa Nunez-Ramirez: One goal, one assist

One goal, one assist Avery Farruggia: Two assists

Two assists Jazmyn Herrera: Five saves

Next Games

Girls soccer

Thursday, Sept. 3

At Moapa Valley

Varsity: 6:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Vs. Virgin Valley at PVHS

Varsity: 5:45 p.m.