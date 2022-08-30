Barbier takes second bowling event of the month

Larry Barbier won his second bowling tournament in the month of August after winning the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s event this past weekend.

Randy G Gulley/Special to Pahrump Valley Times Gordon Sim and his wife Cindy are newcomers to the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club. Gordon bowled one of three 300 games in Saturday's event, while Cindy finished in third place in the B division with a total score of 873 points.

Randy G Gulley/Special to Pahrump Valley Times Larry Barbier won the A division at Saturday's PVTBC event. He finished with 930 points, which was the highest score of the tournament. This was Barbier's second win in August after taking the 500 Club's Groupies division win.

Randy G Gulley/Special to Pahrump Valley Times Frank Medina finished in fourth place of the A division at Saturday's PVTBC event. Medina took first place in the scratch side pot with a total score of 795 points.

In addition to this weekend’s win, Barbier also won the 500 Club’s August event that was held at the Pahrump Nugget on Saturday, Aug 13.

The PVTBC event was a certified singles, no-tap tournament that featured 97 bowlers split into two divisions.

Barbier led the A division with a total of 930 points. He bowled games of 226, 242 and 300 to go along with his handicap score of 162.

His game three score of 300 was just one of three perfect games bowled during the tournament and his total score of 930 was a tournament-high.

In second place of the A division was Walt Kuver.

Kuver bowled games of 278, 263 and 251, in addition to his handicap score of 129, for a total score of 921 points.

This was Kuver’s second top five finish of the season and it was a huge improvement over his 28th place finish in July’s PVTBC event.

The third-place spot went to Nenita Cabuena.

Cabuena finished the tournament with a total score of 919, just two points behind Kuver’s second place.

She bowled games of 210, 300 and 210, giving her the second perfect game of the tournament. The third 300 game was bowled by PVTBC newcomer Gordon Sim.

Cabuena had a handicap score of 199 to go along with her three game scores.

The other nine bowlers who finished in the prize-winning spots were Frank Medina (897), Renee Green (895), Mary Martinez (875), Jan Mock (849), Mike McNeley (849), Marcy Fischer (837), Derek Correa (835), Don Durbin (833) and Larry Attebery (829).

In the B division, Christine Meoli came away with the top spot.

Meoli bowled games of 201, 204 and 151, in addition to her handicap score of 334, for a total score of 890 points.

This was Meoli’s first win of the season in a PVTBC event and it was her third consecutive top 10 finish in a singles event.

In second place of the B division was Sis Fronk.

Fronk finished with a total score of 880 points after bowling games of 195, 181 and 278. She also included a handicap score of 226 points in addition to her game scores.

This was Fronk’s first top 10 finish since May’s tournament, greatly improving on her last two outings.

In third place of the B division was Cindy Sim.

Cindy, along with her husband Gordon, are new to the Pahrump area and this was their first tournament.

Sim finished the tournament with a final score of 873. She bowled games of 218, 244 and 174, to go along with her handicap score of 237.

The remaining 11 bowlers who finished in the prize-winning positions were George Smith (847), Randy Breneman (843), Connie Rupe (843), Debbie Varner (841), Emily Fronk (821), Linda Harrison (817), Donna Whitaker (817), Babs Woosley (816), Juan Marquez (812), Kathy Wheeler (808) and Dennis Pallet (808).

Two side pots, the Handicap Side Pot and the Scratch Side Pot, were given out to the winners after the final scores were tallied.

The top 19 bowlers received a cash prize for the handicap side pot, which was the total scores including the handicap scores.

The top five winners of this side pot were Barbier (930), Kuver (921), Cabuena (919), Medina (897) and Green (895).

For the scratch side pot, the top six bowlers who had the highest scores without including their handicap scores received a cash prize. Those winners were Medina (795), Kuver (792), Martinez (789), Gordon Sim (777), Green (771) and Barbier (768).

Following the tournament, a 50/50 raffle drawing was done and Rita Rose was declared the winner.

There are only four more tournaments for the 2022 PVTBC season.

The next event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 and will begin at 1 p.m. This tournament will be a certified 8-9 pin, no-tap singles event and will have both a handicap and a scratch side pot. Debbie Varner and Jan Sawyer will be the directors of the tournament.

