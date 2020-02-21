51°F
Sports

Baseball: Trojans top Pahrump Valley alumni in annual matchup

Staff Report
February 21, 2020 - 5:45 am
 

Participation was down a bit, but that didn’t take away from the school spirit, camaraderie and just plain fun of the annual Maroon and Gold Alumni Baseball Game on Saturday at Trojan Field.

“Although we didn’t have as big of a turnout as last year, it was still a lot of fun,” Trojans baseball coach Brian Hayes said. “We won 10-2. Lucky for us, the alumni did not quite have the pitching they usually have.”

The alumni had rallied the past two years to win the game, but the final score isn’t really the point of the day, said Hayes.

“We look at the game as an opportunity for our young guys to see the importance of being a family both on and off the field,” the coach said. “Many of our alumni look forward to this game, not only to play in but to see their buddies. Pahrump has some good baseball players who have gone through our program.”

The day also featured a home run derby before the game, a raffle, a 50/50 and a snack stand, with proceeds from all of that benefiting the PVHS baseball program. And Hayes was appreciative of the effort behind all of that.

“Make sure to send a HUGE shout-out to Charlotte Uyeno.” he said. Aside from being married to assistant coach Roy Uyeno, she has watched sons Brandon (Class of 2008) and Chad (Class of 2014) play for the Trojans. “She pretty much puts this on, and we just show up on the date she picks and play the game. She is awesome!”

High school rodeo returning to Pahrump
High school rodeo returning to Pahrump
Staff Report

The Nevada State High School Rodeo Association will return to Pahrump this weekend at McCullough Rodeo Arena, in conjunction with the 7th annual Pahrump Balloon Festival at Petrack Park.

"Bowling for Heroes" at Pahrump Nugget brings in more than $4,000
“Bowling for Heroes” at Pahrump Nugget brings in more than $4,000
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The “Bowling for Heroes” event, held Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center to benefit Wounded Warrior Project was a huge success, according to event organizer Denise Flanagan.

Pahrump's Caperton wins 3 golds at Arizona Senior Olympics
Pahrump’s Caperton wins 3 golds at Arizona Senior Olympics
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Considering what Marvin Caperton usually accomplished at track meets, for him to say he had “epic results” means something special must have happened.

Tom Rysinski: Senior Night brings out flood of positive memories
Tom Rysinski: Senior Night brings out flood of positive memories
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Senior Night is one of the most bittersweet moments for a high school athlete. The chance to look back on your time playing a sport often brings back positive memories, but knowing it’s coming to an end can be tough to swallow.

Wrestling: Pahrump Valley sends 4 wrestlers to state tournament
Wrestling: Pahrump Valley sends 4 wrestlers to state tournament
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Coby Tillery and Anthony Pearson liked their trip to the Class 3A State Wrestling Tournament last year so much, they’re going back. Donnie Miller, who went two years ago, and first-year wrestler Jared Mudge will be joining them.

Basketball roundup: Perez, Leon lead Beatty over Beaver Dam
Basketball roundup: Perez, Leon lead Beatty over Beaver Dam
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

After suffering a 40-point loss to Pahranagat Valley a week earlier, the Beatty High School boys basketball team needed a win against a Beaver Dam team that made the trip from Arizona riding a 4-game losing streak and having lost 9 of 10.